South Korean police charge US soldiers for dealing cannabis from military bases

Part of the drugs haul seized by South Korea police during raids at least two US military bases - Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police handout

South Korean police have accused 17 American soldiers of distributing or using synthetic marijuana, which was allegedly smuggled into the country via the US military’s postal service and sold via Snapchat.

After a four-month investigation, police said this week they had arrested two people – a Filipino and a South Korean – and charged 20 others, including all of the American soldiers.

The case is another embarrassment for the US in the region after Travis King, an American soldier based in the east Asian country, dashed across the heavily fortified border to North Korea two months ago.

The 23-year-old was in the process of being sent back to the US to face military discipline, following two months in a local prison on assault charges. His actions sparked a major diplomatic incident at a time when tensions are already high on the Korean peninsula.

Internal tip-off

Cha Min-seok, a senior detective, told NBC News that the arrests came after a tip-off from the US Army’s Criminal Investigation Division, and sparked “unprecedented” raids on at least two military bases. This included Camp Humphreys, America’s largest overseas base, which is roughly 30 miles south of the capital city Seoul.

Videos released by the police showed officers entering residential buildings and handcuffing several men and women. A press release added that officers seized 77 grams of synthetic cannabis, more than 4kg of “mixed liquids” used in electronic cigarettes, and close to $13,000 (£10,600) in cash from sales.

Police accused those involved of bringing the synthetic marijuana – which is also known as K2 or spice – into the country via the US military’s postal service, before distributing supplies through the social media platform Snapchat, predominantly within the army base.

Synthetic cannabis is made to mimic THC – the main psychoactive ingredient in marijuana – but is more potent than the natural version, and has been linked to severe side-effects, including paranoia and psychotic episodes.

The US military said it was aware soldiers were being investigated “for alleged illegal drug behaviour and misuse of the military mail system”.

“Currently, no soldiers are in confinement or being detained in relation to this incident,” the statement said, adding that the military “does not condone any behaviours among its personnel that violate South Korean laws, rules or directives and supports this investigation”.

Military bases ‘long suspected’

According to the New York Times, South Korean authorities have long believed that the US military bases nationwide are potential hubs for illegal drug imports.

All recreational use of cannabis is illegal in South Korea, where drug use remains a major taboo.

Those convicted of trafficking marijuana can face between five years and life imprisonment, and anyone buying or selling the drug faces a minimum of one year behind bars. Meanwhile, possession carries a maximum sentence of five years, or a fine of around 50 million won (£30,300).

Of those charged, seven people, including five soldiers, were said to be involved in the sale of the drugs, while 12 were users and three acted as middlemen. Two of the civilians involved were a soldier’s spouse and another soldier’s fiancée, Detective Cha said.