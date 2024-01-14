South Korea XI vs Bahrain: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for Asian Cup

Heung-min Son will lead South Korea into their quest to win a first Asian Cup crown since way back in 1960 when they play Bahrain in Qatar.

Despite being a fixture of the World Cup cycle since 1986, the Taegeuk Warriors have lost four finals since their last tournament victory.

While there is no suggestion the Tottenham star is coming towards the end of his international career of course, he will be 33 by the time the next tournament rolls around.

With that in mind, it feels increasingly like a case of now or never for the forward.

Son will almost certainly lead the line for Jurgen Klinsmann’s side in Qatar but left-back Kim Jin-su is reportedly a doubt.

Predicted South Korea XI: Kim Seung-gyu; Seol Young-woo, Jung Seung-hyun, Kim Young-gwon, Park Yong-woo; Jeong Woo-yeong, Hwang In-beom, Hong Hyun-seok, Lee Ki-je; Heung-min Son, Lee Jae-sung]

Doubts: Kim Jin-su

Time and date: 11.30am GMT on Monday January 15, 2024

TV channel and live stream: TrillerTV

Venue: Jassim bin Hamad Stadium, Al Rayyan