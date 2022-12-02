Frantic scenes as South Korea beat Portugal but both teams qualify for knockouts

Son Heung-min was instrumental in the build-up to South Korea's winner - ANDERSEN/AFP

05:59 PM

South Korea strike late before an anxious wait

South Korea scored a last-gasp goal to beat already-qualified Portugal 2-1 at the World Cup in a comeback win that sent the Asian side into the last 16 ahead of Uruguay on goals scored.

With the clock ticking down on South Korea's time in the tournament, striker Son Heung-min ran free after a Portugal corner in added time and slipped a pass to Hwang Hee-chan who fired past Diogo Costa to spark wild celebrations.

After the whistle blew, the anxious Korean players gathered in a circle awaiting the end of the Uruguay-Ghana game and exploded with joy when the news arrived that the South Americans had only won 2-0 in their Group H clash.

South Korea had to beat Portugal at the Education City Stadium to stand a chance of going through to the last 16 and their win catapulted them from fourth to second place by virtue of having scored four goals in the tournament to Uruguay's two.

Portugal finished top despite the loss and should avoid facing likely Group G winners Brazil in the knockout stage.

Hwang Heechan #11 of Korea Republic celebrates after scoring his team's second goal - Wu Zhizhao/Getty Images

South Korea's Hwang In-beom celebrates after the match - WOLFGANG RATTAY/REUTERS

Winger Ricardo Horta had put Portugal ahead with their first goal attempt in the fifth minute when he found himself inside the box and converted a neat cut-back by defender Diogo Dalot.

The Koreans thought they had levelled in the 17th when a close-range shot by defender Kim Jin-su beat keeper Diogo Costa at his right post but the effort was disallowed for offside.

However, they did manage to equalise 10 minutes later through defender Kim Young-gwon who scored after the ball bounced off Cristiano Ronaldo's back following a corner.

Ronaldo, seeking a goal to equal Portugal's overall World Cup record of nine scored by the great Eusebio, had his first chance just after the half-hour mark with a solo effort which Kim Seung-gyu saved and he was in any case offside.

The Portugal captain had another one-on-one with Kim but his effort was too weak to trouble the keeper and he was given a rest in the 65th minute when replaced by striker Andre Silva.

Reuters

05:43 PM

Just the second time South Korea have reached the knockout stages

And the previous occasion was on home soil in 2002. A major achievement to reach the last-16 on foreign soil.

South Korea's players celebrate at the end of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group H football match - AFP

05:30 PM

It's not my game but...

What an image. You have to feel for Suarez. Don't you? Maybe not then.

Luis Suarez of Uruguay looks dejected after their sides' elimination - GETTY IMAGES

05:25 PM

South Korea watching the last few minutes of Uruguay's game...

On this evidence alone, the stadium Wifi seems to be going strong.

South Korea players watching the last few minutes of the Ghana v Uruguay game - News-Scans

05:14 PM

Jeremy Wilson's view from the stadium

Incredible scenes at the Education City Stadium. South Korean players in tears after scoring just as 90 minutes elapsed and the fourth official was indicating six minutes of added time.

They've won but the entire squad now being forced to wait on the pitch for the Uruguay game to finish and confirmation of their place in the last 16 for only the third time in their history.

Portugal, who had rested key players - though not Ronaldo - ahead of the knockout phase were flat.



05:11 PM

What suspense...

First came the horrible wait for the final whistle in the Uruguay game...

South Korea team members wait for results from the Ghana v Uruguay game - REUTERS

And then the second lot of celebrations once they knew it was over...

South Korea players celebrate after the World Cup group H soccer match - AP

05:07 PM

Hwang's winning goal

ON THE COUNTER ATTACK!



Hwang Hee-chan wins it for South Korea in stoppage time to send them through to the last 16!!! 🇰🇷#ITVFootball | #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/FiH6Ih7OCX — ITV Football (@itvfootball) December 2, 2022

05:05 PM

SOUTH KOREA ARE IN THE LAST 16!

Ghana and Uruguay both had chances in stoppage time as they chased goals, but it finishes 2-0 to Uruguay which means South Korea are through on goals scored.

They will more than likely face Brazil in the next round.

05:00 PM

South Korea celebrations after Hwang's goal

South Korea players celebrate after Hwang Hee-chan scores their side's second goal - PA

South Korea's Hwang Hee-chan celebrates after scoring his side's 2nd goal - AP

South Korea's team players celebrate after scoring their side's second goal - AP

04:57 PM

Uruguay have around five minutes of stoppage time to play

Cavani has just had a penalty appeal turned down. South Korea's players will be in agony waiting for the final whistle.

04:55 PM

FT: South Korea 2 Portugal 1

A bit of a smash and grab from South Korea, but they will not care a jot. Son's assist and Hwang's finish in the 90th minute was comic book stuff, an incredible World Cup moment.

But they still need to hope Uruguay do not score another goal. Follow that here.

04:53 PM

96 minutes

Portugal are remaining professional of course, still trying to come forward, but I don't think they will be too disappointed with Uruguay going home.

04:52 PM

93 minutes

South Korea are on the brink of the last 16, they just need to hold on here and hope that Uruguay do not score another goal against Ghana. They are in the 89th minute of that game which you can follow here.

04:50 PM

GOOOOAAAALLL! South Korea may have scored the winner

Hwang Hee-Chan with the goal, but having just doubted Son's creative game I should credit him with creating the chance quite brilliantly. Portugal over-committed from a corner and Son carried the ball up the length of the field, before timing his through ball for Hwang to perfection who swept the ball into the net.

South Korea heading through, Uruguay out! On goals scored.

South Korea's Hwang Hee-chan scores their second goal - MATTHEW CHILDS/REUTERS

04:48 PM

SIX minutes of added time

Is there still time for South Korea?

04:46 PM

88 minutes

South Korea just have not had the quality to create that one big chance. It doesn't really help their cause that the star player, Son, is very much a finisher who wants to be on the end of moves or having the final shot. He is not going to create something from nothing or orchestrate a team's performance.

04:43 PM

85 minutes

South Korea do have a corner, now, which has been their best avenue to goal through the whole game. Hwang Hee-Chan got a glancing head to it, but it skimmed away from danger. Portugal go down the other end and win a corner of their own.

04:41 PM

83 minutes

South Korea need to start being more direct and pushing numbers ahead of the ball. There is no real sign of them scoring the goal they need, but we have said that before and been made to look silly.

04:40 PM

81 minutes

Portugal continuing to attack as South Korea wait to make their changes, much to the fury of their opponents. Hwang Ui-Jo is on for them.

Bernardo Silva and William Carvalho are now on for Portugal. What squad depth they have.

04:36 PM

78 minutes

There are several fitness problems in the South Korea squad and there is another worry here with defender Kim Young-gwon down on the turf. They are going to make a change. South Korea are also without Napoli centre-half Kim Min-jae.

04:35 PM

76 minutes

Once again, Diogo Dalot is the source of another Portugal attack, pushing the ball past his man on the outside and drilling a low-cross into the six-yard box which could have bounced anywhere.

04:32 PM

73 minutes

Lee Kang-in takes on a left-footed free-kick from fully 30 yards but it flew over the bar. South Korea are still in this, one more goal would put them level on points with Uruguay, on the same goal difference, but with more goals scored.

04:28 PM

70 minutes

Huge appeals from the South Korea players for a penalty for handball! Play was switched to Son on the right who took on the volley at goal, and the ball was blocked by Cancelo who threw himself at it. Son saying it struck his arm but it was more stomach. No penalty, and no danger of Var overturning that.

04:25 PM

68 minutes

Decent save from Costa but Hwang In-beom's shot was straight at him. Portugal have had the odd lapse defensive moment today, but I guess you can allow them that given the rotation.

04:24 PM

65 minutes

Portugal are making three changes, and Ronaldo is one of the players coming off. He is chuntering to himself because he is two goals away from beating Eusebio's record World Cup goal tally for Portugal. Santos has also introduced Andre Silva, Leao and Fulham midfielder Palinha. Wolves pair Nunes and Neves also off.

South Korea have brought on Wolves forward Hwang. Bit of a Black Country reunion today.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal reacts after they are substituted - GETTY IMAGES

04:20 PM

62 minutes

South Korea are still in containment mode when they do not have the ball, dropping deep. Neves is showing his range of passes and Portugal are suffocating their opponents. Cancelo tried one chop too many, to the fury of Ronaldo who wanted him to whip the cross in.

04:15 PM

58 minutes

Lee Kang-in with an dangerous delivery from a wide left free-kick and it was not far away from the head of Cho. South Korea have looked most likely from set-pieces throughout this match.

04:14 PM

56 minutes

Portugal look in complete control, Ruben Neves spraying passes left and right. A cross stood up to the back post is not far way from his Wolves team-mate Nunes.

Then South Korea piece together a really good counter and release Son into the right channel, but Dias gets across to block his shot. This time Portugal get their head on the corner.

Son Heung-min of South Korea (C) in action against Vitinha (R) and Ruben Neves of Portugal during the FIFA World Cup - SHUTTERSTOCK

04:10 PM

53 minutes

A chance comes and goes for Ronaldo! Vitinha with a delightful pass chipped towards Ronaldo in the box, but he did not connect with the volley as it dropped over his shoulder. Horta has looked lively up front for Portugal, might be a decent option from the bench in the knockout rounds.

04:09 PM

51 minutes

Portugal controlling and the ball and possession, the game is being played almost entirely in South Korea's half. Portugal have slowed the pace down to a standstill. They look like a team who are conserving energy.

04:06 PM

48 minutes

A tight and cagey first few minutes to the second half, South Korea are to going for broke just yet. They might be happy enough to reach the 70-minute mark level.

04:03 PM

We're back under way

Will Portugal step on the gas after the break?

04:02 PM

Continuing his Manchester United form

4 - Diogo Dalot has been directly involved in four goals across his last three appearances for Portugal in all competitions (2 goals, 2 assists), scoring or assisting in each match. Marauding. pic.twitter.com/QV3mcjuiAS — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 2, 2022

03:52 PM

Who has stood out for Portugal or South Korea?

03:48 PM

HT: South Korea 1 Portugal 1

Portugal have been the better side overall despite a duff period in the middle of the half. They are creating openings, especially down their right through Dalot. So much attacking talent to introduce from the bench.

South Korea have stayed in the game and are threatening from set-pieces and crosses.

As things stand, Portugal winning the group and Uruguay second.

South Korea's defender #19 Kim Young-gwon celebrates scoring his team's first goal - AFP

03:47 PM

45 minutes+2

Just the two minutes of added time and Portugal finish the half with a corner. Mario whips it in and it whistles over the head of Ronaldo and South Korea emerge unscathed.

03:44 PM

44 minutes

Portugal finishing the half as they started it, on the front foot and looking slick. This time Dalot, who has been very good again, picks out Horta in space behind the retreating South Korea defence, but his shot was blocked.

03:43 PM

42 minutes

South Korea survive a heart in mouth moment as Vitinha's strike from just outside the area is pushed out by the goalkeeper, but Ronaldo could not quite crane his neck enough to convert the rebound. His header drifts wide of the post. Chance gone for Portugal.

Portugal's forward #07 Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after a fall during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group H football - AFP

03:40 PM

39 minutes

Lovely touch and control from Son to escape his marker 25 yards out, but he did not quite catch his left-footed strike which rolled straight at Diogo Costa in the Portugal goal. One of Son's brighter moments so far.

03:38 PM

36 minutes

Dalot involved in another good piece of Portugal attacking play, and Ronaldo blasts a shot from a tight angle which is blocked. Then Ronaldo and Vitinha are involved in some lovely interplay, but the main man's through ball was too strong.

03:34 PM

33 minutes

Credit to South Korea for sticking at their task after falling behind early. Uruguay are now 2-0 up against Ghana after a quite stunning goal.

Ronaldo's role in that South Korea equaliser was bizarre. Either he heard a shout or mis-judged the flight of the ball, turning away from it. South Korea will not mind.

03:30 PM

30 minutes

The good news is flooding in for South Korea because Uruguay have taken the lead against Ghana. One more goal and South Korea would find themselves in a qualification spot.

Ronaldo looked to have a presentable chance saved but the flag went up for offside.

03:28 PM

GOOOOAAALL! South Korea level

Portugal slack from another corner, and would you believe it, the corner bounced off Ronaldo's back after he flinched away from it. The ball broke loose for Kim Young-gwon, who stretched to divert his shot home. Just what South Korea needed.

South Korea's defender #19 Kim Young-gwon celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the Qatar 2022 World Cup - JACK GUEZ/AFP

03:27 PM

26 minutes

Lee Kang-in does well to protect the ball in midfield and win South Korea a free-kick, which is delivered with menace. It results in another corner, and South Korea have threatened from set-pieces.

03:23 PM

23 minutes

Portugal are back on the attack in this game, and Nunes whipped in a really dangerous delivery towards Ronaldo who was lurking in the penalty area. Kwon Kyung-won with a really important defensive intervention to clear.

03:21 PM

20 minutes

That was a small let off for Portugal as Ronaldo remonstrates with his team-mates to get going again.

In the other game in this group, history is repeating itself with Ghana missing a penalty against Uruguay. Andre Ayew following in the footsteps of Gyan. You can follow all the action in that game here.

03:18 PM

17 minutes

South Korea have the ball in the net but the flag goes up for offside. It was a well-worked short corner after Portugal switched off, and Son delivered a threatening inswinger from the left with his right foot. Flicked on at the near post but the South Korea player who tapped it in at the back post was in an offside position.

South Korea's midfielder #05 Jung Woo-young (R) scores his team's first goa - GLYN KIRK/AFP

03:11 PM

11 minutes

South Korea need to take a leaf out of Japan's book after their second-half turnarounds against Spain and Germany. They are still trying to be enterprising and take the ball, but no clear chances so far.

03:08 PM

8 minutes

South Korea trying to muster an instant response, but a marginal decision goes against them as Portugal are awarded a goal kick from a ball that deflected behind. If Portugal can build on this lead, they will more than likely avoid Brazil in the next round.

03:06 PM

GOOOAAALLL! Portugal strike first

Horta scores on his first start at a major tournament for Portugal, one of Santos' changes has paid dividends.

It is excellent attacking full-back play from Diogo Dalot who brought down a Pepe diagonal and pushed it out of his feet, and found Horta with a pull-back that he swept home. A really neat goal.

South Korea trailing in a must-win game.

Ricardo Horta of Portugal (3R) scores the 1-0 during the FIFA World Cup 2022 - SHUTTERSTOCK

03:05 PM

5 minutes

Nice idea from South Korea forward Cho who tried to flick the ball on for the run of right-back Kim Moon-hwan, but there was too much on it.

03:04 PM

4 minutes

Portugal's turn to stroke the ball around at the back, Vitinha gets a few early touches on his first start of the tournament. Loud boos from the South Korea fans when Ronaldo gets his first touch near the right wing, which you have to find quite amusing.

03:02 PM

2 minutes

South Korea settling into a period of possession straight from kick off, Portugal are not a team with the legs to press too aggressively. But they are compact behind the ball and difficult to create chances against.

South Korea do progress to the edge of the Portugal box with a positive move but Cancelo is pulled up for a foul.

03:00 PM

KICK OFF!

South Korea get us under way.

02:55 PM

The players are out for the anthems

South Korea need to produce the performance of their lives in the next 90 minutes.

02:38 PM

South Korea need a magic moment from Son

Jinsu Kim and Heungmin Son of Korea Republic enter the pitch to warm up - Hector Vivas /GETTY IMAGES

02:37 PM

Has Santos made too many changes or do Portugal have enough to get the job done/

02:36 PM

Why Portugal will want to top the group...

If they finish second, the odds are they will play Brazil in the last-16. Top the group and it will be Switzerland or Serbia.

02:23 PM

How we stand in Group H

Portugal will top the group should they get a draw or a win against South Korea.

Ghana, in second on three points, will guarantee progress with a win against Uruguay, though a point will be enough if South Korea fail to beat Portugal.

It might also be enough if South Korea beat Portugal but only by a goal, as both teams would be level on goal difference, but Ghana potentially ahead on goals scored.

This is all obviously dependent on how many goals each team scores in those final games. If Ghana lose, they are out.

South Korea and Uruguay, on one point each, both need to win to have any chance of progression, with the other result going their way.

02:18 PM

Six changes to Portugal's team

Ronaldo leads Portugal's attack despite having to train separately from the rest of the team this week but Fernando Santos has made six changes.

Portugal have brought Diogo Dalot and Antonio Silva into the defence.Matheus Nunes, Vitinha and Joao Mario come into the midfield in place of Bernardo Silva, William Carvalho and Bruno Fernandes while Ricardo Horta replaces Joao Felix up front.

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo applauds fans during the warm up - PEDRO NUNES/REUTERS

South Korea's Portuguese coach Paulo Bento has left left out central defender Kim Min-jae, who was an injury doubt, and has replaced him with Kwon Kyung-won, while Lee Jae-sung and Lee Kang-in are drafted into midfield.

South Korea must beat Portugal and hope the result of Ghana's match with Uruguay goes their way in order to reach the last 16.

02:16 PM

The two teams: Ronaldo starts

South Korea: Kim Seung-gyu, Kim Moon-hwan, Kwon Kyung-won, Kim Young-gwon, Kim Jin-su, Lee Jae-sung, Lee Kang-in, Jeong Woo-yeong, Hwang In-beom, Son Heung-min, Cho Gue-sung.

Portugal: Diogo Costa, Diogo Dalot, Pepe, Antonio Silva, Joao Cancelo, Matheus Nunes, Ruben Neves, Vitinha, Joao Mario, Cristiano Ronaldo, Ricardo Horta.

02:13 PM

South Korea have no choice but to attack

Portugal were not handed an easy draw at this World Cup group game, but victories over Ghana and Uruguay have assured them of reaching the knockout stages. Now they need just a point against South Korea to top the group.

Portugal have played in fits and starts, but some telling contributions from Rafael Leão, Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes have proven decisive in the attacking third. Fernando Santos has so much quality at his disposal, it is just a question of finding the right balance between defence and attack. With Mendes, Otavio and Danilo injured, Santos said he expects to rotate part of his squad with a view to keeping some players fresh for their game in the last 16. He was unsure whether Ronaldo would be rested.

South Korea were completely demoralised after their defeat to Ghana. They managed to come back from two goals down only to see Mohammed Kudus' goal win the day. There were some promising signs going forward, but their defending of crosses, when their backline was guilty of sagging too deep. South Korea must win this afternoon to stand any chance of progressing, and they are managed by former Portugal international Paulo Bento.

Bento, a former Portugal international, said that his home country has "one of the greatest generations of Portuguese football".

That was echoed by defender Kim Young-gwon who told a news conference: "He (Ronaldo) is a world class player, this is a well known fact and they have all these talented players. To contain them we'll have to play as a team, as one unit.

"We played our first two games with passion and we're going to have to show that passion again tomorrow. But we'll also need a bit of luck. If we have all that, we can create a miracle."

Full team news on the way shortly.