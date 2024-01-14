South Korea vs Bahrain: Asian Cup prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds
South Korea begin their Asian Cup campaign by opening Group E against Bahrain.
They head into the tournament, perhaps Heung-min Son’s last as a truly elite player, in good form. Jurgen Klinsmann’s side have made little secret of their desire to win the trophy and beat Iraq in their most recent warm-up game.
Bahrain, meanwhile, lost to Angola as they prepared for the tournament in Qatar, extending their losing streak to three games.
Here’s everything you need to know about the game.
Date, kick-off time and venue
South Korea vs Bahrain is scheduled for an 11.30am BST kick-off time on Monday 15 January, 2024.
The Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha will host.
Where to watch South Korea vs Bahrain
TV channel and live stream: The game will be broadcast on TrillerTV.
You can watch online via their website or app. The app can be cast from your phone to a compatible TV or with a compatible Smart TV through the Triller app.
The subscription channel costs £7.99 per month or £69.99 for a year. Both options come with a seven-day free trial.
Live blog: You can also follow the action LIVE via Standard Sport's match blog!
South Korea vs Bahrain team news
Lee Kang-in will be available for South Korea despite his red card in the recent friendly against Iraq. Kim Jin-su, however, is a doubt due to injury.
Bahrain, meanwhile, will be missing Ahmed Bughammar due to a back problem.
South Korea vs Bahrain
It would be a major shock if South Korea do not get their tournament off to a win.
South Korea to win 3-0.
Head to head (h2h) history and results
South Korea wins: 3
Draws: 1
Bahrain wins: 1
South Korea vs Bahrain latest odds
South Korea to win: 2/17
Draw: 11/2
Bahrain to win: 13/1
Odds via Betfair and subject to change.