South Korea vs Bahrain: Asian Cup prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

South Korea begin their Asian Cup campaign by opening Group E against Bahrain.

They head into the tournament, perhaps Heung-min Son’s last as a truly elite player, in good form. Jurgen Klinsmann’s side have made little secret of their desire to win the trophy and beat Iraq in their most recent warm-up game.

Bahrain, meanwhile, lost to Angola as they prepared for the tournament in Qatar, extending their losing streak to three games.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

Date, kick-off time and venue

South Korea vs Bahrain is scheduled for an 11.30am BST kick-off time on Monday 15 January, 2024.

The Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha will host.

Where to watch South Korea vs Bahrain

TV channel and live stream: The game will be broadcast on TrillerTV.

You can watch online via their website or app. The app can be cast from your phone to a compatible TV or with a compatible Smart TV through the Triller app.

The subscription channel costs £7.99 per month or £69.99 for a year. Both options come with a seven-day free trial.

Live blog: You can also follow the action LIVE via Standard Sport's match blog!

South Korea vs Bahrain team news

Lee Kang-in will be available for South Korea despite his red card in the recent friendly against Iraq. Kim Jin-su, however, is a doubt due to injury.

Bahrain, meanwhile, will be missing Ahmed Bughammar due to a back problem.

South Korea vs Bahrain

It would be a major shock if South Korea do not get their tournament off to a win.

South Korea to win 3-0.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

South Korea wins: 3

Draws: 1

Bahrain wins: 1

South Korea vs Bahrain latest odds

South Korea to win: 2/17

Draw: 11/2

Bahrain to win: 13/1

Odds via Betfair and subject to change.