South Korea to appeal disqualification of speedskaters

Hwang Dae-heon and Lee June-seo were disqualified from the men's 1,000 meters semi-finals at the Beijing Winter Olympics on late Monday (February 7), for an "illegal late pass" and a lane change, respectively, both causing contact with another skater.

Many South Koreans questioned the decisions, especially as Hwang, the world number two in the event who won two of the four World Cup legs this season and set a new Olympic record on Saturday (February 5), had crossed the line first.

The Korean Sport and Olympic Committee (KSOC) said it will appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport and the International Olympic Committee over what it called an unfair decision.

"We will explore all available ways and means to ensure that such an unfair judgment will not be made again in the international ice events and the sports world," Yoon Hong-geun, president of the Korea Skating Union, told a televised news conference in Beijing.

The incident has fueled angry comment on social media that the referees had penalized South Koreans to boost China's chances of winning medals on home ice. After Hwang and Lee were knocked out, Chinese skaters advanced to the final and eventually secured a gold and a silver.