South jumps out to big lead early, coasts to win in Merced County All-Star Baseball Game

The South jumped on top with six runs in the first two innings and coasted to a 11-3 win over the North in the 14th Merced County All-Star Baseball Game at Merced College on Saturday night.

It was the second win in a row for the South to trim’s the North’s all-time lead in the game to 8-5-1.

The El Capitan High pitching staff showcased why the Gauchos won the Central California Conference championship as four El Cap pitchers combined to throw four scoreless innings. Right-handers Braden Giardina, Braylen Centeno, Matt McQuillen and Camden Peterson all posted zeroes on the scoreboard for the South.

Golden Valley High’s Koen Heupel and Dos Palos High catcher Mason Soares were named co-MVPs for the South.

Heupel doubled, stole a base and scored a run to kick-start the South offense in the first inning. He also made every play hit his way at shortstop and took the mound and closed the game with a scoreless ninth inning.

Golden Valley High School’s Koen Heupel steals third base during the Merced County All-Star Baseball Game at Merced College on Saturday, June 8, 2024.

Heupel was one of four players honored before the game for being selected for the game four years in a row. The other three players were Dos Palos’ Peyton Van Worth, Merced’s Riley Dickey and Pacheco’s Ty Ty Jenkins.

“Playing in this game for the last time there was a little bit more realization that this is it,” Heupel said. “You have to put it all out there and also enjoy every inning and every pitch.”

El Capitan High catcher Jesse Saucedo delivered the big blow in the first inning for the South with a two-run single to plate Heupel and Le Grand’s Diego Martinez for a 2-0 lead.

El Capitan High School pitcher Braden Giardina delivers a pitch during the first inning fo the Merced County All-Star Baseball Game on Saturday, June 8, 2024 at Merced College.

Soares highlighted the South’s four-run second inning with a two-run triple that scored Golden Valley’s Ryan Saechao and Dickey. Soares had gone all year without hitting a triple.

“I didn’t think much of it because I didn’t think I hit it that well,” Soares said.

Soares said it was a fun night.

“It’s like we’re all kids again out here,” Soares said. “There are no egos, no rivalries, we’re just coming out here to play baseball.”

Le Grand High’s Diego Martinez (left) is congratulated by El Capitan High’s Camden Peterson after Martinez scored a run during the first inning of the Merced County All-Star Baseball Game at Merced College on Saturday, June 8, 2024.

Pacheco’s Daven Cablay was named the North MVP after collecting two singles and three stolen bases. Cablay had two of the North’s three hits in the game.

Heupel says the best part of the all-star game is making new friends and hanging out with the top players in Merced County.

“It’s a great way to meet new players from around the county, Heupel said. “I’ve made a lot of friends and met some great ballplayers.”