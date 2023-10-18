South Jersey's Games to Watch, schedule for Week 8 in high school football

With postseason football quickly closing in, there's still some unfinished business to be taken care of in the regular season this week.

Here's a look at some of the bigger games and the complete schedule for Week 8 of the South Jersey football season.

Games to Watch

Millville (6-1) at Cherokee (6-1), Friday, 6 p.m.

Will this be the Game of the Year in South Jersey? It certainly has the potential to be. Top-ranked Millville makes the trip to Evesham to face No. 4 Cherokee in a matchup that features a high-octane offense vs. one of the region’s top defenses. Millville has produced 180 points (30 ppg) over its six-game winning streak while Cherokee has allowed just 10 points over its last five games, which includes four straight wins. Millville senior quarterback Jacob Zamot has thrown for close to 600 yards and eight touchdowns in his last two games, raising his season totals in yards to 1,253 and touchdowns to 12. Cherokee’s defense has forced 15 turnovers, including four by Evan Bryfogle (three interceptions, one fumble recovery) and three by Austin Lenart (two picks, one fumble recovery). Millville won last year’s meeting by a 31-20 count. Millville can claim the West Jersey Football League American conference title outright with a win while Cherokee could force a three-way tie for the title with a win coupled with a St. Augustine victory over Lenape.

Pleasantville (6-1) at Middle Township (7-1), Friday, 6 p.m.

The WJFL Patriot Division crown will be on the line when they these two former CAL National foes tangle. Pleasantville has rattled off six straight wins following a 14-6 season-opening loss against Ocean City. The Greyhounds have really hit their stride recently on offense, producing 183 points (61 per game) over the last three weeks in wins over Buena, Clayton and Absegami. Sophomore quarterback Ahmad Jones has thrown for 674 yards and eight touchdowns while Rashad Floyd and Kwalil Shepperson have each rushed for five touchdowns to power Pleasantville’s offense. Middle Township’s only loss was a 20-14 setback to Wall, but it outscored Buena and Bridgeton 104-6 in consecutive weeks since. Senior quarterback Mark Oliver has thrown for 10 touchdowns but it’s Middle’s ground attack that has churned out over 2,000 yards. Junior Remi Rodriguez has played a major role with 961 yards and 11 touchdowns while junior Shaun Watkins has contributed 610 yards and six scores. Pleasantville has won the last four meetings, including last year’s 21-0 decision.

Washington Township (6-2) vs. Clearview (2-5), at Rowan U., Friday, 6 p.m.

The Minutemen have earned four straight wins and have marched into contention for a first-round home game in the upcoming Group 5 playoffs. Township’s offense has produced 1,000 yards both in the running and passing game. Clearview will try to play the role of spoiler while it attempt to end a three-game losing streak. O’Brian Brown and Sean Ralph have combined for over 1,000 yards rushing and nine touchdowns for the Pioneers.

Winslow (6-2) at Cedar Creek (6-2), Friday, 6 p.m.

Prime-time football is coming back to Egg Harbor City as the Pirates host Winslow. The Eagles have put up big numbers in recent weeks as freshman quarterback Jalen Parker has tied the program record twice with six touchdown passes in a game. For the season, Parker has thrown for 1,484 yards, 21 touchdowns and three picks. Cam Miller has become one of the region’s top playmakers, hauling in 42 passes for 908 yards and eight touchdowns. He has 21 receiving touchdowns for his career. Cedar Creek bounced back from a 52-14 loss to Delsea with a 13-0 shutout of Oakcrest last week. It was the Pirates’ second shutout of the season. Senior quarterback Billy Smith has thrown for 1,366 yards and 14 touchdowns while sophomore Aamir Dunbar has rushed for 1,050 yards and eight touchdowns.

Vineland (2-5) at Pennsauken (5-2), Friday, 6 p.m.

The Fighting Clan will try to shake their road woes as they have lost six in a row away from Gittone Stadium dating back to last season. On the flip side, Pennsauken is 9-2 in its last 11 home games since the middle of the 2021 season. Vineland’s ground game has been productive with close to 900 yards gained and 11 touchdowns. Junior Charles Clark leads the team in rushing yards (246) and touchdowns (four). Elijah Jennings has been Mr. Versatile for Pennsauken. Last week, he scored two rushing touchdowns, one receiving and one off a punt return in a win over Camden Catholic.

Woodstown (5-2) at Penns Grove (4-4), Saturday, noon

Two teams battling for playoff position in Group 1 will face off at high noon. Woodstown looks to recover from a lopsided loss at Haddonfield last week. Senior Bryce Belinfanti has rushed for over 1,000 yards for the Wolverines. Penns Grove has caught fire in recent weeks with three straight wins, including a big 6-0 win over Glassboro. The Red Devils should lock up a home game for the first round of the playoffs with a victory.

Week 8 Schedule

Friday, Oct. 20

Absegami at Bridgeton, 7

Oakcrest at Atlantic City, 6

Millville at Cherokee, 6

Washington Township vs. Clearview, at Rowan University, 6

Eastside at Delran, 6

Timber Creek at Eastern, 6

Williamstown at Shawnee, 6

Paul VI vs. Triton, at Highland, 6

St. Joseph at Delsea, 7

St. Augustine at Lenape, 6

Kingsway at Holy Spirit, 6

Vineland at Pennsauken, 6

Seneca at Northern Burlington, 7

Pennsville at Pitman, 7

Collingswood at Gloucester, 7

Haddonfield at Sterling, 7

Mastery Camden at Camden Catholic, 7

Holy Cross at Florence, 7

Bishop Eustace at Lindenwold, 6

Overbrook at Deptford, 6

Gloucester Catholic at Schalick, 7

Glassboro at Buena, 7

Clayton at Cumberland, 7

Ocean City at Hammonton, 7

Mainland at Egg Harbor Township, 6

Pleasantville at Middle Township, 6

Winslow at Cedar Creek, 6

Saturday, Oct. 21

Audubon at Paulsboro, 11

West Deptford at Haddon Heights, 11

Salem at Woodbury, 10:30

Princeton at Palmyra, 11

Gateway at Lower Cape May, 11

Haddon Township at Cherry Hill East, 11

Burlington City at Maple Shade, 11:30

Woodstown at Penns Grove, noon

Cherry Hill West at Moorestown, 1

Willingboro at Burlington Township, 1:30

Wildwood at Riverside, 1:30

Highland at Rancocas Valley, 2

Cinnaminson at Pemberton, 2

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: South Jersey high school football schedule, Games to Watch for Week 8