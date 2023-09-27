South Jersey's Games to Watch, schedule for Week 5 in high school football

Before we say so long to September, there's still one weekend to play on the high school football schedule.

Here is a look at some of the top games of the weekend and the schedule for the entire Week 5.

Games to Watch

Lenape (2-3) at Millville (3-1), Friday, 6 p.m.

The defending state Group 4 champion Thunderbolts will unveil their new field of dreams. John Barbose Stadium at Wheaton Field will have a different look as months of works to refurbish the venue are complete. Millville’s quickness will be even more electric on its new artificial turf field. The Thunderbolts have won three straight since a loss to Toms River North in the opener. Millville has been extremely tough at Wheaton Field where its 12-1 over the last 13 games, including 11 consecutive wins. Lenape enters the game with a two-game winning streak, holding opponents to 17 points over the stretch.

Shawnee (3-2) at St. Augustine (3-2), Friday, 6 p.m.

Two teams desperate for a win will clash in Richland. After starting the season at 3-0, Shawnee dropped back-to-back games against Cherokee and Winslow by a combined 50-14 score. Junior quarterback Joe Papa has put up massive numbers over the first five games, throwing for over 1,600 yards and running for 800 more to go along with 26 total touchdowns. He faces a big test against a St. Augustine defense that has produced two shutouts over its last three games. Junior linebacker Matthew Bonczek has been a tackling machine for the Hermits.

Williamstown (0-5) at Cherokee (3-1)

Haddon Heights (3-1) at Camden (4-1), Saturday, 1 p.m.

The Garnets have polished off consecutive shutouts over the last two weeks to stretch their winning streak to three. Junior Raffael Ali leads the club with four sacks. A victory would keep Haddon Heights in the running for the WJFL Constitution Division title. Camden is picking up steam during a four-game winning streak. The Panthers have averaged 38.3 points over the stretch. Camden has been tough at Farnham Park, winning six straight decisions dating back to last year. Judah Anthony has scored a TD in four straight games and leads the team in rushing with 309 yards.

Paul VI (3-1) at Moorestown (4-1), Friday, 7 p.m.

The winner here will move into sole possession of the WJFL National Division penthouse. Both teams have caught fire since each starting the season with a loss. Paul VI has strung together three straight wins, none bigger than the 28-27 thriller at Seneca two weeks ago. Senior quarterback Dom Santiago has produced 848 passing yards with 12 touchdowns as the Eagles have posted 28 or more points in each of their last three games. He’ll face one of the region’s stingiest defenses over the last four weeks. The Quakers have yielded just seven total points since their season-opening loss to Burlington Township and their four-game winning streak includes a current stretch of back-to-back shutouts. Moorestown’s defense has forced 14 takeaways, including three picks by junior Chase Caulder and two fumble recoveries by junior Brooks Krisanda.

Willingboro (3-2) at Eastside (3-1), Saturday, 1 p.m.

You like offense? You'll love Willingboro. The Chimeras have averaged 39.2 points per game over the first five weeks of the season. Sophomore quarterback Lamar Best has thrown for 1,110 yards with 16 touchdowns while the team has pounded out 960 yards on the ground, led by Ray'Mir Johnson (466 yards, six touchdowns). If defensive football more to your liking. Eastside is your squad. The Tigers have held three of their four opponents to eight points or fewer, including an impressive shutout of Irvington in the opener. Senior linebacker Fatim Diggs is one of the top defensive playmakers in the region. Which is better: offense or defense? The winner of this game will decide.

Overbrook (3-1) at Audubon (2-1), Saturday, 11 a.m.

All eyes will be on Overbrook quarterback DeAngello Conquest’s right arm as he looks to pass himself into the South Jersey record books. The senior has thrown for 5,951 yards and 57 touchdowns in his career heading into the weekend. If he reaches 6,000 and 60, Conquest would become the seventh QB in South Jersey history to achieve the feat according to South Jersey football historian Chuck Langerman. He would join Timber Creek’s Devin Leary, Pennsville’s Dylan Cummings, Cedar Creek’s Jesse Milza, Camden’s Khalil Williams and Eastside’s Devin Kargman and Nick Kargman. Overbrook owns a two-game winning streak which began with a 30-22 overtime win over Collingswood. It will be the first road game of the season for the Rams. Audubon is coming off its bye week. After winning their first two games, the Green Wave suffered a 43-6 loss at Gloucester. Audubon has been impressive on its home grass in recent years, compiling a 15-2 record over its last 17 games dating back to 2019.

Week 5 schedule

Friday, Sept. 29

Seneca at Cherry Hill West, 6

Oakcrest at Absegami, 6

Deptford at Collingswood, 6

West Deptford at Haddonfield, 7

Sterling at Camden Catholic, 7

Williamstown at Cherokee, 6

Kingsway at Eastern, 6

Lenape at Millville, 6

Atlantic City at Egg Harbor Township, 6

Rancocas Valley at Hammonton, 7

Washington Township at Vineland, 6

Paul VI at Moorestown, 7

Shawnee at St. Augustine, 6

Triton at Northern Burlington, 6

Glassboro at Clayton, 7

Keyport at Gateway, 7

Salem at Woodstown, 7

Bishop Eustace at Riverside, 6

Bordentown at Cinnaminson, 6

Pennsauken at Delran, 6

Princeton at Holy Cross, 6

Schalick def. Lindenwold, forfeit

Delsea at Burlington Township, 7

New Egypt at Burlington City, 6

Bridgeton at Mainland, 6

Buena at Pleasantville, 7

Cedar Creek at St. Joseph, 6

Winslow at Ocean City, 6

Holy Spirit at Clearview, 6

Pennsville at Cumberland, 6

Keansburg at Haddon Township, 6

Middle Township at Wall, 6

Saturday, Sept. 30

Gloucester at Woodbury, 10:30 am

Palmyra at Cherry Hill East, 11

Overbrook at Audubon, 11

Paulsboro at Penns Grove, noon

Maple Shade at Pemberton, noon

Haddon Heights at Camden, 1

Willingboro at Eastside, 1

Wildwood vs. Gloucester Catholic, at Gloucester, 11

