South Jersey's Games to Watch, schedule for Week 1 in high school football

Members of the Hammonton High School football team celebrate after defeating St. John Vianney, 35-0, in a Battle at the Beach football game played in Ocean City, NJ on Friday, August 25, 2023.

What's the best way to kickoff Labor Day weekend?

With plenty of high school football action, of course.

Check out these players getting work this week as the football schedule heats up with Week 1 action.

Games to Watch - Week 1

Florence (0-0) at New Egypt (1-0), Thursday, 6:30 p.m.

Joe Frappoli enters his 50th season at the helm of the Flashes’ program. This will mark his 494th career game, which ranks first in South Jersey history and third in the state. According to football historian Chuck Langerman, Warren Wolf owns the state record with 504 games coached in football, with 51 seasons at Brick Township and one at Lakewood.

Hammonton (1-0) at Cherokee (1-0), Friday, 6 p.m.

Two of the best teams at running the football in the region will meet in Marlton. The squads combined for 388 yards last week en route to a pair of wins. Hammonton’s offensive line, anchored by junior Christian Medina and senior Camryn Broadnax, is one of the top units in South Jersey and clears the way for running back Kenny Smith. The junior tied a school-record with five touchdowns in a 35-0 win over St. John Vianney last week. Smith rushed for 143 of Hammonton’s 192 yards in the game. Cherokee was just as productive on the ground, racking up 196 yards in a 22-19 victory over Winslow. Junior Murad Campfield led the way with 109 yards while senior quarterback Ryan Bender contributed 71 yards and three rushing touchdowns.

Absegami (1-0) at Cedar Creek (1-0), Friday, 7 p.m.

Turn on the lights! The Buccos will take the field in prime-time for the first Friday night football game in school history. They will do so against school district rival Absegami, which opened its season with a 26-14 win over Lacey last week. Richard Gibson ran for 118 yards and three scores to power Absegami. Cedar Creek is coming off an impressive showing at the Battle at the Beach where it hung a 42-0 loss on Matawan. Quarterback Billy Smith threw for 226 yards and four touchdowns, including three to Darius Benjamin (161 yards). Cedar Creek is 7-0 in the all-time series against Absegami.

Paulsboro (0-0) at Haddonfield (1-0), Friday, 7 p.m.

What do these two former Colonial Conference foes have planned after last year’s high-scoring affair? The 70 combined points in last year’s showdown was the highest in the history of series, which started in 1949. Haddonfield spoiled the head coaching debut of Kevin Harvey with a 44-26 decision. Paulsboro still leads the series 36-27-4, but is looking for its first win since 2016. Paulsboro finished strong last season and a 6-2 record over its last eight games. Big Red will look to carry that momentum over to this season. Haddonfield opened its season with a 24-10 victory over West Essex. Declan McCarthy, who made his first varsity start against Paulsboro in 2022, completed 11-of-18 passing for 179 yards and two scores against West Essex. McCarthy threw for 248 yards and four touchdowns against Paulsboro last season.

Shawnee (1-0) at Eastside (1-0), Saturday, noon

Two of South Jersey’s perennial powers will meet with an opportunity to go to 2-0. Shawnee registered over 400 yards of total offense, including 280 on the ground, in a 48-20 win over Northern Burlington. Quarterback Joe Papa rushed for 119 yards and three touchdowns while throwing for two more scores. Eastside’s defense was stout during the Tigers’ 6-0 upset of Irvington. Willy Love accounted for the game’s lone score with a 30-yard TD catch from Nazir Flack. After the Tigers had won three straight meetings, Shawnee snapped the streak with a 48-14 rout last season.

Irvington (0-1) vs. Millville (0-1), at Vineland’s Gittone Stadium, Saturday, noon

Two of the Garden State’s premier teams will clash in this contest, but one team will leave with an 0-2 record on the first weekend of September. Millville opened with a 14-7 loss to Toms River North at the Battle at the Beach on Friday in a matchup of two defending state champions. Junior standout Lotzeir Brooks caught his 30th career TD pass in that game and his next touchdown reception will make him the all-time leader from a Cape-Atlantic League school, according to Langerman. The South Jersey record for TD catches is 47 set by Glassboro’s Terrance Holmes in 2001. Irvington’s offense sputtered in a 6-0 home loss to Eastside in Week 0. The Knights mustered 142 yards of total offense with only nine through the air. Millville will look to avenge a 25-17 loss to Irvington at Rutgers last September.

Schedule

Thursday, August 31

Northern Burlington at Pemberton, 11 am

Pleasantville at Penns Grove, 10:30 am

Maple Shade at Audubon, 4

Bordentown at Overbrook, 4

Triton at Deptford, 6

Haddon Township at Gateway, 7

Pennsauken at Cherry Hill West, 6

Lenape at Winslow, 6

Florence at New Egypt, 6:30

Glassboro at Burlington City, 6

Haddon Heights at Woodstown, 7

Clayton at Lower Cape May, 6

Cumberland at Wildwood, 6

Palmyra vs. Gloucester Catholic, at Gloucester, 11

Friday, Sept. 1

West Deptford at Woodbury, 10:30

Moorestown at Cherry Hill East, 4

St. Augustine at St. Joseph, 6

Cinnaminson at Collingswood, 6

Paulsboro at Haddonfield, 7

Bishop Eustace at Holy Cross, 7

Pennsville at Lindenwold, 6

Delsea at Delran, 6

Hammonton at Cherokee, 6

Williamstown at Kingsway, 6

Eastern at Washington Township, 6

Camden Catholic at Timber Creek, 7

Rancocas Valley at Paterson-Eastside, 6

Sterling at Seneca, 7

Highland at Paul VI, 6

Pitman at Schalick, 7

Ocean City at Mainland, 6

Atlantic City at Clearview, 6

Bridgeton at Vineland, 6

Buena at Gloucester, 6

Absegami at Cedar Creek, 7

Nottingham at Burlington Township, 7

Holy Spirit at Egg Harbor Township, 6

Middle Township at Oakcrest, 6

KIPP Cooper Norcross at Shore, 6

Saturday, Sept. 2

Mid-Atlantic Pigskin Classic

At Wilmington, Del.:

Willingboro vs. Mastery Charter, 3:30

Other games

Riverside at Princeton, 11 am

Shawnee at Eastside, noon

Irvington vs. Millville, at Vineland, noon

Camden at Salem, noon

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: South Jersey high school football schedule, Games to Watch for Week 1