South Jersey little league team pleads for return of equipment: 'Sad day'

SWEDESBORO, N.J. - It was a "sad day" for a little league team in South Jersey after they discovered some new equipment had gone missing Tuesday.

The Swedesboro Woolwich Little League says more than two long rolls of turf were taken from Locke Avenue Park.

The turf was being used for a bullpen update at a baseball field used by the team.

Police are currently surveying park cameras as they investigate, but the team is pleading for the equipment to be returned.

"If you thought it was trash and took it by mistake, please reach out to return it and no charges will be pressed," the team said.