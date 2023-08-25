South Jersey high school football roundup for Week 0

Mainland's Stephen Ordille, center, celebrates with teammates after Mainland defeated Washington Township, 26-7, in the Battle at the Beach football game played in Ocean City, NJ on Friday, August 25, 2023.

The reigning South Jersey Offensive Player of the Year doesn’t look like he’s ready to relinquish the title anytime soon.

The junior running back rushed 17 times for 143 yards and four touchdowns and caught a pass for a fifth score powering the Hammonton High School football team to a dominating 35-0 win over St. John Vianney at Carey Field in Ocean City.

The 5-foot-10, 175-pound Smith is coming off a sensational sophomore season when he ran for a South Jersey-best 1,670 yards and 21 touchdowns, earning All-State honors as a running back. Last week, he was named to Gannett New Jersey’s preseason All-State Offensive team.

With a back plate emblazoned with “Beware of Dog” on it, Smith chewed up the St. John Vianney defense for 78 yards in the first half, scoring on runs of 5, 21 and 1 yards in the first half. He also hauled in a 42-yard catch from quarterback Drew Craig in the first quarter.

Touchdown Hammonton: Kenny Smith 21 run…kick good…21-0



An incredible run by Smith, looks determined to defend that OPOY honor@SJGridironGang @HHSDevilsFB @HHSdevilsports pic.twitter.com/GV2T6UHHOb — Tom McGurk (@McGurkSports) August 25, 2023

Smith closed out the scoring in the third with a 59-yard TD run.

Members of the Mainland High School football team celebrate after Mainland defeated Washington Township, 26-7, in the Battle at the Beach football game played in Ocean City on Friday, August 25, 2023.

Mainland 26, Washington Township 7: The Mustangs galloped to victory in the state’s first game of the season, taking down the Minutemen at the Battle at the Beach in Ocean City.

The Battle at the Beach will continue on Saturday with four more games and conclude on Sunday with another four-game slate.

Senior Stephen Ordille rushed for a game-high 128 yards and a score while junior Rocco DeBlasio added 123 yards and a TD. Mainland pounded out 288 yards on the ground and also had rushing TDs by Cohen Cook and Liam Kennedy.

Touchdown Mainland: Cohen Cook 10 run (kick good)…14-0



Second TD set up by a botched snap on a punt attempt



Mustangs 2 offensive plays, 94 yards, 2 touchdowns @SJGridironGang pic.twitter.com/mwCPYyLjnS — Tom McGurk (@McGurkSports) August 25, 2023

Mainland’s defense forced three turnovers with interceptions by Ordille and Jamie Tyson along with a fumble recovery by Dan DeFeo.

Burlington City 33, Penns Grove 22

Tom McGurk is a regional sports editor for the Courier-Post, The Daily Journal and Burlington County Times, covering South Jersey sports for over 30 years. If you have a sports story that needs to be told, contact him at (856) 486-2420 or email tmcgurk@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @McGurkSports. Help support local journalism with a digital subscription.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: South Jersey high school football recap for Week 0