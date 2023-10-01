South Jersey High School Football Mean 15 rankings following Week 5 action

How did Week 5 of the high school football season shake up the latest South Jersey Mean 15 rankings?

Find out below.

South Jersey Mean 15 Rankings

1. Millville (4-1; previous ranking 1) – It was a celebratory night in Millville Friday as the school cut the ribbon on the newly-renovated John Barbose Stadium at Wheaton Field and the Thunderbolts downed Lenape 26-3. The defense delivered another dominant effort as Lenape managed just six first downs, four of which were the result of penalties. Tayshun Newman finished with four of the team’s seven sacks and Kyon Conyers had a 23-yard pick-6. Lotzeir Brooks had 5 receptions for 89 yards, including a 45-yard touchdown from Ta’Ron Haile on a wide-receiver pass. Demere White added 10 carries for 110 yards and a score.

2. Mainland (5-0; 2) – The Mustangs’ home showdown with Bridgeton was delayed due to weather. The squads will square off on Monday at 3 p.m. Mainland has outscored its first five opponents 154-32.

3. St. Augustine (4-2; 3) – Ryan Gambill found Paris Pratt for a 9-yard touchdown with 33 seconds left as the Hermits rallied past Shawnee 24-21 in a thriller Friday night. The teams traded the lead three times in the final quarter. Pratt had 9 catches for 162 yards and 2 TDs, Gambill was 15-of-24 for 212 yards and 2 scores and Julian Turney ran 23 times for 89 yards and a touchdown. Head coach Pete Lancetta notched his 42nd victory at St. Augustine, tying him with Mark Reardon for the school record.

4. Cherokee (4-1; 4) – Leo Bluestein, Austin Lenart, Dante Harrison and Micah Lee all posted sacks as Cherokee posted its second consecutive shutout Friday, a 34-0 victory over Williamstown. Quarterback Ryan Bender was 6-of-12 for 96 yards and 2 touchdowns and ran for a pair of scores. Murad Campfield had 20 carries for 125 yards and Tommy Pajic and Trent Osborn had a TD grab each.

5. Camden (5-1; 5) – Quarterback Mahki Brunson was 12-of-14 for a career-high 257 yards and 4 touchdowns, one each to Azir Lee, Malik Redd, D’Hani Cobbs and Terron Loyd, as the Panthers rolled past Haddon Heights 41-0 on Saturday. Brunson also ran 7 times for a career-best 91 yards and a score. Cobbs added a 55-yard punt-return touchdown and Braheem Long Jr. had an interception and a pair of pass deflections to lead the defense.

6. Winslow (5-1; 6) – Deante Ruffin threw four touchdowns and ran for two more as the Eagles soared past Ocean City 40-6 on Friday night. He was 9-of-28 passing for 295 yards and ran 18 times for 93 yards. Cam Miller had 5 grabs for 170 yards and 2 TDs, Jaylan Hornsby had a 58-yard score and Nyqir Helton found pay dirt on a 38-yarder.

7. Delsea (4-1; 7) – Wayne Adair and Daniel Russo each ran for more than 100 yards and scored a pair of touchdowns to lift the Crusaders past Burlington Township 25-13 on Friday. Adair had 12 carries for 119 yards and Russo toted the rock 21 times for 116 yards.

8. Timber Creek (5-0; 10) – The Chargers had their bye last week. They host Hammonton on Friday with the West Jersey Football League Memorial Division championship on the line. A victory would assure Timber Creek at least a share of the crown. A loss would give the Blue Devils the title outright.

9. Shawnee (3-3; 8) – Shawnee looked like it would upset St. Augustine after Joe Papa connected with Liam Gilmore for a 28-yard touchdown pass on fourth down with 1:08 left, but the Hermits were able score 35 seconds later as the Medford squad fell 24-21. Papa was 15-of-34 for 210 yards and 2 touchdowns and ran 9 times for 23 yards and another score. Tyler Nickles also caught a TD pass. Shawnee has lost three straight games, but those setbacks have come to Cherokee (No. 4), Winslow (No. 6) and St. Augustine (No. 3).

10. Hammonton (4-2; 11) – Kenny Smith had 30 carries for a school-record 295 yards and scored all three Blue Devil touchdowns in a 21-6 triumph over Rancocas Valley on Friday. Jaiden Abrams set the old mark of 288 in 2018, per South Jersey historian Chuck Langerman.

11. Willingboro (4-2; NR) – Ray’Mir Johnson had 21 carries for 93 yards and a touchdown and had a pair of fourth-quarter interceptions on defense, including one that set up the game-winning score in a 24-20 victory over Eastside on Saturday. Quarterback Lamar Best was 5-of-9 for 79 yards and a TD and ran 13 times for 44 yards and a 4-yard touchdown with 8:09 remaining that proved to be the decisive points. Jaelen Johnson added two sacks and a forced fumble.

12. Eastside (3-2; 9) – Nazir Flack was 19-of-36 for 245 yards, 2 touchdowns and 2 interceptions, and ran 12 times for 47 yards and a TD, but it wasn’t enough in a 24-20 setback to Willingboro on Saturday. Marshall Washington had 3 grabs for 97 yards and a score and Will Love snatched 4 passes for 62 yards and a touchdown.

13. Cedar Creek (5-1; 12) – The Pirates recorded their second shutout of the season Friday as they blanked St. Joseph 39-0. Mandel Pettiford had 11 tackles, 4 for loss, and a sack, Gyan King had 2 interceptions and Christopher McAfee had a 50-yard pick-6. Frenchmon Bethea had an 85-yard receiving TD and threw a 25-yard touchdown to McAfee, and Aamir Dunbar had 18 carries for 130 yards and 2 scores.

14. Haddonfield (5-0; 13) – Declan McCarthy was 11-of-13 passing for 143 yards and a touchdown and ran 8 times for 45 yards and 2 more scores as the Haddons blanked West Deptford 35-0 on Friday, their fourth straight win in the rivalry. Charlie Klaus had 12 carries for 84 yards and a TD and Dom Hahn ran 13 times for 67 yards and got into the end zone too. Hahn also had 3 tackles for loss while Patrick Ryan had 2 stops in the backfield as well as a touchdown reception.

15. Paul VI (4-1; 14) – Matt Morad had 17 carries for 115 yards and had a 30-yard fumble return for a touchdown as the Eagles held off Moorestown 17-10 to take sole possession of first place in the WJFL National. Tyree Roane added a scoring run and an interception on defense. Jamelle Brown and Christian Martin also had picks.

