How do the South Jersey High School Football Mean 15 rankings look after Week 6 action?

South Jersey Mean 15 Rankings

1. Millville (5-1; previous ranking 1) – The Thunderbolt offense came to life Friday night as they put up a season-best 38 points in a 38-14 triumph over Shawnee. Quarterback Jacob Zamot was 15-of-23 for 278 yards and 4 touchdowns, Lotzeir Brooks had 5 catches for 162 yards and 2 scores, Ta’Ron Haile had 4 grabs for 63 yards and a TD and Xavier McBride also caught touchdown. Shemar Collins got into the end zone on the ground as well.

2. Mainland (7-0; 2) – Stephen Ordille ran for three touchdowns and the Mustangs posted their second consecutive shutout with a 44-0 triumph over Absegami on Friday night. Jamie Tyson added a TD grab from John Franchini and a 63-yard pick-6, Jake Blum rushed for a 10-yard score and Nate Kashey booted a 33-yard field goal.

3. St. Augustine (5-2; 3) – The Hermits tallied 34 unanswered points as they turned a 6-3 deficit into a 37-6 victory over Williamstown on Friday. Julian Turney had 24 carries for 121 yards and 2 touchdowns, Tristan McLeer ran 10 times for 75 yards and a TD, Roman Coney had a 58-yard scoring jaunt, quarterback Ryan Gambill got into the end zone from a yard out and Antonio Freund kicked a 31-yard field goal.

4. Cherokee (5-1; 4) – Cherokee recorded its largest victory over district rival Lenape in 40 years Friday with a 42-0 triumph. The Marlton squad defeated the Mount Laurel program 50-8 in 1983, per South Jersey historian Chuck Langerman. Murad Campfield had 25 carries for 189 yards and 3 TDs, quarterback Ryan Bender ran 7 times for 85 yards and a score and Cooper Burti also rushed for a touchdown. Cherokee also recorded its third consecutive shutout. Leo Bluestein had 4 tackles, 3 for loss, and 2 sacks, Austin Lenart had 6 tackles, 1 for loss, and 2 fumble recoveries, and Chris Therien forced a fumble.

5. Camden (6-1; 5) – Richard “Wink” James highlighted a dominant defensive effort as the Panthers gave up just 101 yards from scrimmage in a 20-7 victory over Haddonfield on Saturday, clinching the West Jersey Football League Constitution Division championship. James had 3 sacks, John Smith finished with 2 and Aaron James Jr. and Joshua Steeley had 1 each. Judah Anthony had 24 carries for 177 yards and Mahki Brunson finished 10-of-14 passing for 76 yards and a touchdown, and he ran 8 times for 52 yards and a score.

6. Delsea (5-1; 7) – The Crusaders hit the 50-point plateau for the first time since 2020, downing Cedar Creek 50-14 on Saturday. Daniel Russo had 11 carries for 140 yards and 3 touchdowns, Wayne Adair ran 9 times for 137 yards and 2 scores, Zach Maxwell had 6 attempts for 79 yards and a TD and Alex Grippo turned 3 rushes into 63 yards and a touchdown.

7. Timber Creek (6-0; 8) – Chase Conway scored a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns, including a tiebreaking 3-yarder with 7:18 left, as the Chargers rallied from a 14-0 deficit to stun Hammonton 21-14 on Friday to clinch at least a share of the WJFL Memorial crown. Conway finished with 19 carries for 77 yards, and Reilly Hoffacker got the comeback started with a 27-yard TD pass to Karon Brookins.

8. Winslow (5-2; 6) – The Eagles had their five-game winning streak snapped in heartbreaking fashion as Washington Township connected on a 40-yard Hail Mary as time expired to stun Winslow 27-25 on Friday night. Freshman quarterback Jalen Parker entered the game in relief in the second quarter and spurred a comeback from a 14-0 deficit. He completed 8-of-15 passes for 129 yards and 3 touchdowns, one each to Cam Miller, Jaylan Hornsby and NaKeem Powell.

9. Willingboro (5-2; 11) – Zahir Bryant had 4 catches for 141 yards and 2 TDs in his first-ever start on offense as the Chimeras topped Pennsauken 20-13 Friday to secure at least a share of the WJFL Liberty title. Quarterback Lamar Best was 7-of-10 for 204 yards, 3 touchdowns and an interception, his other score a 45-yarder to Terrance Knighton. Jaelen Johnson had 1.5 sacks to spur the defense while Bryant added a pick.

10. Eastside (4-2; 12) – Jules Dominguez snagged a pair of interceptions as the Tigers blanked Burlington Township 12-0 on Saturday, their second shutout of the campaign. James Redd had a 1-yard TD run and Derrick Young caught a touchdown from Nazir Flack for the game’s only scores.

11. Paul VI (5-1; 15) – Matt Morad ran 17 times for a career-best 150 yards and 2 touchdowns, and he caught a 64-yard TD pass as the Eagles downed Northern Burlington 35-3 on Friday to secure a share of the WJFL National title. Dom Santiago was 5-of-14 for 155 yards and 2 scores, the other a 34-yarder to Tyree Roane. Austin Bailey added a 90-yard kickoff return touchdown and freshman Nate Klecko had an interception and a pair of sacks.

12. Holy Spirit (6-1; NR) – Matt Abbott caught 39- and 46-yard touchdown passes from Ty Costabile and had a 30-yard pick-6 as the Spartans downed Vineland 32-6 Saturday, clinching at least a share of the WJFL Continental crown. Emir Hicks added 8 carries for 41 yards and a score.

13. Washington Twp. (5-2; NR) – DaShawn Long caught a 40-yard, deflected Hail Mary from Cole Aquino as time expired as the Minutemen shocked Winslow 27-25 on Friday night. Jared Dzierzgowski had a big day on the ground with 24 carries for 115 yards and 2 touchdowns, and Aqunio finished 12-of-23 for 123 yards, the score and a pick, and he had a rushing TD. Jaylen Robinson led the defense with 10 tackles and 1.5 sacks.

14. Hammonton (4-3; 10) – Ethan Peterson caught a pair of TD passes from Drew Craig, but it wasn’t enough as the Blue Devils fell to Timber Creek 21-14 on Friday. Craig finished 13-of-21 for 154 yards and threw a pick as well. Kenny Smith had 24 carries for 90 yards, and had 4 receptions for 33 yards.

15. Haddonfield (5-1; 14) – Declan McCarthy scored on a 1-yard sneak on the first drive of the game against Camden Saturday, but the Bulldawgs wouldn’t get into the end zone again in a 20-7 defeat. The loss snapped their five-game winning streak to open the season.

