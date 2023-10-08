Advertisement

How do the South Jersey High School Football Mean 15 rankings look after Week 6 action?

Josh Friedman, Cherry Hill Courier-Post
Members of the Washington Township High School football team stand during the playing of the national anthem prior to the Battle at the Beach football game between Washington Township and Mainland played in Ocean City, NJ, on Friday, August 25, 2023.

How did Week 6 of the high school football season shake up the latest South Jersey Mean 15 rankings?

Find out below.

South Jersey Mean 15 Rankings

1. Millville (5-1; previous ranking 1) – The Thunderbolt offense came to life Friday night as they put up a season-best 38 points in a 38-14 triumph over Shawnee. Quarterback Jacob Zamot was 15-of-23 for 278 yards and 4 touchdowns, Lotzeir Brooks had 5 catches for 162 yards and 2 scores, Ta’Ron Haile had 4 grabs for 63 yards and a TD and Xavier McBride also caught touchdown. Shemar Collins got into the end zone on the ground as well.

2. Mainland (7-0; 2) – Stephen Ordille ran for three touchdowns and the Mustangs posted their second consecutive shutout with a 44-0 triumph over Absegami on Friday night. Jamie Tyson added a TD grab from John Franchini and a 63-yard pick-6, Jake Blum rushed for a 10-yard score and Nate Kashey booted a 33-yard field goal.

3. St. Augustine (5-2; 3) – The Hermits tallied 34 unanswered points as they turned a 6-3 deficit into a 37-6 victory over Williamstown on Friday. Julian Turney had 24 carries for 121 yards and 2 touchdowns, Tristan McLeer ran 10 times for 75 yards and a TD, Roman Coney had a 58-yard scoring jaunt, quarterback Ryan Gambill got into the end zone from a yard out and Antonio Freund kicked a 31-yard field goal.

4. Cherokee (5-1; 4) – Cherokee recorded its largest victory over district rival Lenape in 40 years Friday with a 42-0 triumph. The Marlton squad defeated the Mount Laurel program 50-8 in 1983, per South Jersey historian Chuck Langerman. Murad Campfield had 25 carries for 189 yards and 3 TDs, quarterback Ryan Bender ran 7 times for 85 yards and a score and Cooper Burti also rushed for a touchdown. Cherokee also recorded its third consecutive shutout. Leo Bluestein had 4 tackles, 3 for loss, and 2 sacks, Austin Lenart had 6 tackles, 1 for loss, and 2 fumble recoveries, and Chris Therien forced a fumble.

5. Camden (6-1; 5) – Richard “Wink” James highlighted a dominant defensive effort as the Panthers gave up just 101 yards from scrimmage in a 20-7 victory over Haddonfield on Saturday, clinching the West Jersey Football League Constitution Division championship. James had 3 sacks, John Smith finished with 2 and Aaron James Jr. and Joshua Steeley had 1 each. Judah Anthony had 24 carries for 177 yards and Mahki Brunson finished 10-of-14 passing for 76 yards and a touchdown, and he ran 8 times for 52 yards and a score.

6. Delsea (5-1; 7) – The Crusaders hit the 50-point plateau for the first time since 2020, downing Cedar Creek 50-14 on Saturday. Daniel Russo had 11 carries for 140 yards and 3 touchdowns, Wayne Adair ran 9 times for 137 yards and 2 scores, Zach Maxwell had 6 attempts for 79 yards and a TD and Alex Grippo turned 3 rushes into 63 yards and a touchdown.

7. Timber Creek (6-0; 8) – Chase Conway scored a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns, including a tiebreaking 3-yarder with 7:18 left, as the Chargers rallied from a 14-0 deficit to stun Hammonton 21-14 on Friday to clinch at least a share of the WJFL Memorial crown. Conway finished with 19 carries for 77 yards, and Reilly Hoffacker got the comeback started with a 27-yard TD pass to Karon Brookins.

8. Winslow (5-2; 6) – The Eagles had their five-game winning streak snapped in heartbreaking fashion as Washington Township connected on a 40-yard Hail Mary as time expired to stun Winslow 27-25 on Friday night. Freshman quarterback Jalen Parker entered the game in relief in the second quarter and spurred a comeback from a 14-0 deficit. He completed 8-of-15 passes for 129 yards and 3 touchdowns, one each to Cam Miller, Jaylan Hornsby and NaKeem Powell.

9. Willingboro (5-2; 11) – Zahir Bryant had 4 catches for 141 yards and 2 TDs in his first-ever start on offense as the Chimeras topped Pennsauken 20-13 Friday to secure at least a share of the WJFL Liberty title. Quarterback Lamar Best was 7-of-10 for 204 yards, 3 touchdowns and an interception, his other score a 45-yarder to Terrance Knighton. Jaelen Johnson had 1.5 sacks to spur the defense while Bryant added a pick.

10. Eastside (4-2; 12) – Jules Dominguez snagged a pair of interceptions as the Tigers blanked Burlington Township 12-0 on Saturday, their second shutout of the campaign. James Redd had a 1-yard TD run and Derrick Young caught a touchdown from Nazir Flack for the game’s only scores.

11. Paul VI (5-1; 15) – Matt Morad ran 17 times for a career-best 150 yards and 2 touchdowns, and he caught a 64-yard TD pass as the Eagles downed Northern Burlington 35-3 on Friday to secure a share of the WJFL National title. Dom Santiago was 5-of-14 for 155 yards and 2 scores, the other a 34-yarder to Tyree Roane. Austin Bailey added a 90-yard kickoff return touchdown and freshman Nate Klecko had an interception and a pair of sacks.

12. Holy Spirit (6-1; NR) – Matt Abbott caught 39- and 46-yard touchdown passes from Ty Costabile and had a 30-yard pick-6 as the Spartans downed Vineland 32-6 Saturday, clinching at least a share of the WJFL Continental crown. Emir Hicks added 8 carries for 41 yards and a score.

13. Washington Twp. (5-2; NR) – DaShawn Long caught a 40-yard, deflected Hail Mary from Cole Aquino as time expired as the Minutemen shocked Winslow 27-25 on Friday night. Jared Dzierzgowski had a big day on the ground with 24 carries for 115 yards and 2 touchdowns, and Aqunio finished 12-of-23 for 123 yards, the score and a pick, and he had a rushing TD. Jaylen Robinson led the defense with 10 tackles and 1.5 sacks.

14. Hammonton (4-3; 10) – Ethan Peterson caught a pair of TD passes from Drew Craig, but it wasn’t enough as the Blue Devils fell to Timber Creek 21-14 on Friday. Craig finished 13-of-21 for 154 yards and threw a pick as well. Kenny Smith had 24 carries for 90 yards, and had 4 receptions for 33 yards.

15. Haddonfield (5-1; 14) – Declan McCarthy scored on a 1-yard sneak on the first drive of the game against Camden Saturday, but the Bulldawgs wouldn’t get into the end zone again in a 20-7 defeat. The loss snapped their five-game winning streak to open the season.

