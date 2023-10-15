South Jersey High School Football Mean 15 rankings following Week 7 action

How did Week 7 of the high school football season shake up the latest South Jersey Mean 15 rankings?

1. Millville (6-1; previous ranking 1) – Lotzeir Brooks had 4 catches for 163 yards and 3 touchdowns, and he added a 36-yard rushing score as the Thunderbolts blanked Ocean City 35-0 for their sixth consecutive victory on Friday. Quarterback Jacob Zamot finished 9-of-16 for 309 yards and 4 TDs, the other a 72-yarder to Ta’Ron Haile, who had 4 grabs for 121 yards.

2. Mainland (8-0; 2) – Stephen Ordille ran for three touchdowns, including two in a 21-point first quarter, as the Mustangs went up big early and never looked back in a 49-20 triumph over Clearview on Friday. Quarterback John Franchini threw three TD passes, two to Rocco DeBiaso and a 44-yarder to Jamie Tyson. The other score belonged to Jake Blum, who had a 60-yard pick-6.

3. St. Augustine (6-2; 3) – Ryan Gambill threw 39- and 75-yard touchdown passes to Paris Pratt Jr. to kickstart a 21-point first quarter as the Hermits cruised to a 30-0 triumph over Eastside on Friday, their fourth consecutive victory. Julian Turney had 16 carries for 139 yards and 2 scores. The Prep defense registered 7 sacks, 3 turnovers and gave up just 112 yards from scrimmage en route to its third shutout of the campaign. Damari Simeon led the charge with 2 sacks and a forced fumble, Ron Kraus had 1.5 sacks and also forced a fumble, and Ty McLeer and Julian Onesti recorded interceptions.

4. Cherokee (6-1; 4) – Quarterback Ryan Bender went wild on the ground, running 10 times for 196 yards and 4 touchdowns as Cherokee downed Kingsway 34-7 on Friday. Murad Campfield added 16 carries for 71 yards and a score. The defense’s streak of 21 straight quarters without allowing a touchdown was snapped when the Dragons got into the end zone in the fourth. The last TD the team allowed came in the second quarter of a 47-7 win over Hammonton on Aug. 31. Tommy Pajic had an interception.

5. Camden (7-1; 5) – Judah Anthony turned 9 carries into 122 yards and 3 touchdowns to power the Panthers to their seventh straight win, a 41-6 victory over Paulsboro on Saturday. Mahki Brunson was 11-of-16 for 229 yards, a TD and an interception. Brunson had a great connection with Malik Redd, who had 5 catches for 162 yards and a score. Christian Braxton added 74 yards and a touchdown on the ground and Nasere Blakney rushed for a TD too.

6. Delsea (6-1; 6) – Wayne Adair had 8 carries for 62 yards and 3 TDs as the Crusaders rolled past Hammonton 41-6 on Friday. Quarterback Zach Maxwell ran 9 times for 38 yards and 2 touchdowns, Xavier Wyatt had a 57-yard scoring jaunt and Dan Russo had 18 attempts into 149 yards. Wyatt and Dom Teti each had an interception on defense.

7. Timber Creek (7-0; 7) – Brahim Wynn Jr. wracked up five sacks to lead the Chargers to a 20-6 win over Williamstown on Friday. Chase Conway had 21 carries for 135 yards and a touchdown to guide the offense. Amir Reason-Dallas also rushed for a score, Reilly Hoffacker ]was 12-of-21 passing for 137 yards and a TD and Marcus Upton had 6 catches for 81 yards and the touchdown grab.

8. Winslow (6-2; 8) – Jalen Parker’s return to the starting lineup was impressive as he completed 21-of-29 passes for 362 yards and 6 touchdowns, and he ran for a score too in a 49-20 win over Burlington Township on Friday. The six TD passes matched a school record Parker tied earlier this season against St. Joseph (Hamas Duren set it in 2021). Cam Miller had 5 catches for 145 yards and a touchdown, Nyqir Helton had 5 grabs for 106 yards and a TD, Jaylan Hornsby had 4 receptions for 62 yards and 3 scores and Ausar Heard caught a touchdown too.

9. Willingboro (6-2; 9) – Lamar Best threw a pair of touchdowns and ran for three more as the Chimeras picked up their fifth straight win, a 41-0 triumph over Nottingham on Saturday. Jarelle Taylor and Damar Jackson both caught TDs and Ray’Mir Johnson found pay dirt on the ground.

10. Paul VI (6-1; 11) – Matt Morad set a career-best rushing mark for the third consecutive game, running 12 times for 194 yards and 3 touchdowns as the Eagles defeated Collingswood 42-0 on Friday for their sixth straight victory. Morad did damage at receiver too as he snagged 5 passes for 84 yards and 2 more scores. Quarterback Dom Santiago was 15-of-20 for 178 yards and 2 TDs, and Tyree Roane had a rushing touchdown and 5 catches for 66 yards.

11. Holy Spirit (6-1; 12) – The Spartans entered their bye last week having won their previous two games by a combined 56-6 score. First-year quarterback Ty Costabile has played well, completing 61-of-111 passes for 912 yards, 13 touchdowns and 6 interceptions. Emir Hicks has run 81 times or 476 yards and 4 scores, and Nick Medina has led the defense with 47.5 tackles and 2.5 sacks.

12. Washington Twp. (6-2; 13) – Logan Perez had 11 catches for 160 yards and a touchdown as the Minutemen backed up their Hail Mary victory over Winslow on Oct. 6 with a 29-22 triumph over Shawnee on Friday. Jared Dzierzgowski had 28 carries for 105 yards and 2 scores, quarterback Cole Aquino was 17-of-24 for 227 yards, 2 TDs and 2 interceptions, and DaShawn Long had 6 receptions for 67 yards and a touchdown. Dzierzgowski and Long both had interceptions on defense, and Andrew Osborn finished with 1.5 tackles for loss as he generated lots of pressure on Shawnee quarterback Joe Papa.

13. Haddonfield (6-1; 15) – Dom Hahn ran 14 times for 169 yards and 3 touchdowns to spur the Haddons to a 48-16 win over Woodstown on Friday. Hahn also had a 52-yard TD catch from Declan McCarthy. Charlie Klaus had 10 carries for 48 yards and a score and snagged a 57-yard touchdown pass from McCarthy. Kai Richards added a 68-yard TD run.

14. Seneca (6-1; NR) – Mark Richardson had a pair of interceptions and Jamar Warthen added one late in the fourth quarter to seal the Golden Eagles’ 13-9 win over Cinnaminson on Friday, the first loss for the Pirates this season. Zac Fearon ran 23 times for 106 yards and a TD, quarterback Anthony Tirico was 10-of-18 for 103 yards and a score, and Warthen had 3 catches for 40 yards and a touchdown.

15. Atlantic City (6-1; NR) – The Vikings went into their bye having won three consecutive games by a margin of 144-24. Quarterback Joe Lyons has had a great season, completing 97-of-148 passes for 1,629 yards, 21 touchdowns and 4 interceptions. He’s already broken the school’s single-season TD mark, and he needs 471 yards to surpass the yardage record (2,099, Jarren McBryde, 2012), per South Jersey historian Chuck Langerman. Sah’nye Degraffenreidt has 26 catches for 555 yards and 9 TDs and Mikel Jones has come on strong lately. Jones has 26 grabs for 462 yards and 5 scores. Dre Rooks has been solid on the ground with 73 carries for 518 yards and 5 touchdowns.

