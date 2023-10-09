Who was the South Jersey High School Football Star of Week 6? Cast your vote here

South Jersey high school football fields were chock-full of outstanding efforts in Week 6.

Who had the best performances?

The Courier-Post is upping the ante with a Top 20 this week. Cast your vote for who you think performed the best below.

Top Performances Week 6

Matt Abbott, Holy Spirit. Abbott had a 39-yard touchdown catch, a 46-yard TD grab and a 30-yard pick-6 to propel the Spartans past Vineland 32-6 on Friday, securing at least a share of the West Jersey Football League Continental Division title.

Hayden Baker, Cherry Hill West. Baker led the Lions to their first victory of the season Friday, a 28-20 win over Triton. The sophomore quarterback was 6-of-8 passing for 78 yards and ran 20 times for 116 yards and 2 scores. He added a tackle and pass breakup on defense.

Bryce Belinfanti, Woodstown. Belinfanti ran 30 times for a career-best 203 yards and 2 touchdowns, which included a game-winning 6-yarder in overtime, as the Wolverines took down Woodbury 27-21 Friday to lock up a share of the WJFL Diamond title. He also had 2 catches for 24 yards, a tackle and an interception.

Zahir Bryant, Willingboro. “Moody” had 4 catches for 141 yards and 2 touchdowns in his first-ever start on offense, and he delivered an interception on defense as the Chimeras took down Pennsauken 20-13 on Friday. The win clinched at least a share of the WJFL Liberty championship.

Murad Campfield, Cherokee. Campfield had 25 carries for 189 yards and 3 touchdowns as Cherokee topped Lenape 42-0, its largest victory in the rivalry since a 50-8 triumph in 1983, per South Jersey historian Chuck Langerman.

Isiah Carr-Wing, Lower Cape May. Carr-Wing had a monster effort Friday, rushing 24 times for 319 yards and 4 touchdowns as the Caper Tigers defeated Pitman 46-22. The performance may be a school record, but there are confliction numbers. Langerman has the old mark at 297 yards, set by Matt Dicken in 2002. The school has it at 326, also by Dicken in 2002.

Shakur Carter, Collingswood. Carter set the Panthers’ single-season interception record during a 20-7 triumph over Audubon on Friday. He had a pair of picks, including one he took 50 yards to the house with 10 seconds left to secure the win, giving him eight for the year. The old mark of seven was set by Glen Ambrosius in 1994. Carter also had 6 catches for 84 yards and 4 tackles.

Zac Fearon, Seneca. Fearon had 31 carries for a career-best 212 yards and 4 touchdowns, which included a 5-yarder in the first overtime period and the game-winning 25-yarder in double OT, as the Golden Eagles edged Moorestown 28-21 on Friday. Fearon also had 4 receptions for 40 yards.

Duke Guenther, Ocean City. Guenther had 15 carries for 133 yards and 4 touchdowns as the Red Raiders toppled St. Joseph 42-7 on Friday.

Asad Hunt, Oakcrest. Hunt had three interceptions and recovered a fumble to lead a Falcon defense that forced seven turnovers in a 20-6 win over Egg Harbor Township on Saturday.

Daviyonn Jackson, Salem. Jackson was 5-of-9 passing for 71 yards and a touchdown, and he had 31 carries for 183 yards and a score as the Rams bested Paulsboro 28-6 for their first win of the season on Saturday.

Richard James, Camden. “Wink” had 6 tackles and 3 sacks to spur a dominant defensive performance in the Panthers' 20-7 win over Haddonfield on Saturday. Camden gave up 101 yards from scrimmage as it secured the WJFL Constitution crown.

Malachi James, Burlington City. James ran 13 times for 102 yards and a touchdown, made 3 catches for 126 yards and 2 scores and had an interception on defense in a 41-7 victory over Bordentown on Thursday.

DaShawn Long, Washington Twp. Long made arguably the play of the year Friday when he dove for and caught a deflected 40-yard Hail Mary in the end zone as time expired, lifting the Minutemen to a stunning 27-25 triumph over Winslow. Long finished the contest with 4 catches for 62 yards and the game-winning score, plus 5 tackles on defense.

Joe Lyons, Atlantic City. Lyons broke the Vikings’ single-season passing touchdown record during a 48-6 victory over Bridgeton on Friday. He was 14-of-24 for 247 yards and 4 scores, giving him 21 for the campaign. The old mark was 20, which was set by Jarren McBride in 2012, per Langerman.

Damian Rickets, Florence. Rickets had 13 carries for a career-high 132 yards and 3 touchdowns and caught a 63-yard TD in a 45-8 win over Palmyra on Friday.

Kwalil Shepperson, Pleasantville. Shepperson had 3 carries for 67 yards, including a 50-yard score, he had a 55-yard punt return touchdown and an 80-yard kickoff return TD as the Greyhounds blanked Clayton 62-0 on Friday. They’ve won their past two games by a combined 131-0 margin.

Jace Torres, Haddon Twp. Torres had 18 carries for 180 yards and 2 touchdowns in a 32-12 win over Holy Cross on Saturday.

Ja’Kere Ward, KIPP Cooper Norcross. Ward was 10-of-18 passing for 121 yards, 2 touchdowns and 2 interceptions, and added 58 yards on the ground as KIPP defeated Wildwood 12-6 on Friday for the program’s first-ever win over an NJSIAA program.

Jacob Zamot, Millville. Zamot completed 15-of-23 passes for a season-best 278 yards and 4 touchdowns as the Thunderbolts put up their best point total in 2023 with a 38-14 triumph over Shawnee on Friday.

