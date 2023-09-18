Who was the South Jersey High School Football Star of Week 3? Cast your vote here

Amazing rushing performances and clutch efforts at the end of regulation and overtime stood out on South Jersey high school football fields in Week 3.

Read about the Top 15 performances and cast your vote for who you think had the best below.

JonCarlo Coia, Gloucester Catholic. Coia had three interceptions on defense, a 63-yard punt return score and added a pair of catches for 20 yards in the Rams’ 54-6 win over Lindenwold on Friday. It was the Rams’ first victory of the year.

Ty Costabile, Holy Spirit. The Spartan quarterback had a game-winning, 4-yard touchdown run in double overtime to cap a career day in a 34-28 triumph over Washington Township on Thursday. He was 18-of-26 for 211 yards and 3 scores, including an 18-yarder to Taylor Cartwright in the opening OT period, and had 5 carries for 19 yards.

Brian Finerghty, Cinnaminson. The Pirate quarterback was 8-of-10 passing for 87 yards and a touchdown and ran 12 times for 96 yards and 2 more scores as Cinnaminson stayed undefeated with a 38-8 triumph over Burlington City Saturday.

Jordan Hollingshead, Bishop Eustace. Hollingshead had 11.5 tackles, 6 or loss, and 2.5 sacks as the Crusaders beat Wildwood 13-7 on Friday. Bishop Eustace’s defense hasn’t given up a point in the past 10 quarters (Wildwood scored on a punt return). The team is on its first three-game winning streak since the end of the 2018 campaign.

Connor Leary, Highland. Leary was 19-of-27 for 261 yards and 2 touchdowns, including a go-ahead 20-yarder to Matt Tuttle with 2:21 remaining, as the Tartans bested Clearview 15-8 for their first victory of the campaign on Friday.

Denzel Lee, Cherry Hill East. Lee had 14 carries for 236 yards and 4 touchdowns as the Cougars picked up their first win of the season, a 56-25 triumph over Holy Cross on Thursday. It was the most points for the program since defeating Cherokee 57-56 on Nov. 5, 2011.

Michael LeMay, Lenape. LeMay had a go-ahead, 1-yard touchdown run with 12 seconds on the clock as Lenape edged Williamstown 17-14 on Thursday for the squad’s first victory of the campaign. LeMay delivered in all three phases in the triumph. He had 4 carries for 16 yards, including the game-winning TD, 4 catches for 50 yards, a team-best 14 tackles, including 2 for loss, and blocked a field goal.

Austin Lenart, Cherokee. Lenart had a team-high 8 tackles, 1 for loss, a sack and a forced fumble to lead a stellar defensive effort in a 23-0 shutout of Shawnee on Thursday. The Medford squad hadn’t been held scoreless since 2019. Lenart also did an excellent job blocking from his tight end position. Cherokee had 257 yards on the ground.

Stephen Ordille, Mainland. The senior running back was unstoppable Friday as he turned 25 carries into 267 yards and 5 touchdowns as the Mustangs handled Atlantic City 47-18 in a battle of unbeaten West Jersey Football League United Division foes. Ordille had scores of 36, 16, 26, 23 and 64 yards. He also added an interception on defense.

Jalen Parker, Winslow. Parker was 12-of-20 passing for 274 yards, 6 touchdowns, matching a school record, and 2 picks as the Eagles set a program mark for most points in a game in a 63-14 rout of St. Joseph on Saturday. South Jersey historian Chuck Langerman confirmed the record. Parker’s six scores matched Hamas Duren’s performance against Pleasantville from 2021. Parker threw three TDs to Nyqir Helton, two to Cam Miller and one to NaKeem Powell.

Anthony Reagan Jr., Woodbury. Reagan ran 19 times for a career-high 275 yards and matched his career best with 5 touchdowns as the Thundering Herd defeated Paulsboro 48-12 on Saturday. Reagan now has two five-score games this season and 12 TDs in three contests.

Dom Santiago, Paul VI. Santiago was 22-of-39 passing for 276 yards and 3 touchdowns, had 7 carries for 57 yards and another score and made a game-saving tackle on a two-point conversion with 11 seconds left as the Eagles edged Seneca 28-27 in a matchup of unbeaten WJFL National foes Thursday. His 1-yard sneak with 1:52 left broke a 21-21 tie.

Chase Rollins, Pitman. Rollins ran 9 times for 152 yards and 3 touchdowns, including an 88-yarder, as the Panthers beat Buena 41-0 on Friday for their first win of the campaign. Rollins added 8.5 tackles, 1 for loss, and a forced fumble on the defensive side.

Marcus Upton, Timber Creek. Upton hauled in a go-ahead, 28-yard touchdown with 45 seconds remaining to complete the Chargers’ thrilling 21-18 comeback over Rancocas Valley in a showdown of undefeated WJFL Memorial squads on Friday. Upton had 6 catches for 77 yards plus 7 tackles and an interception on defense.

Bryce Wright, Penns Grove. Wright had 18 carries for 118 yards and a TD, returned a blocked punt 15 yards to pay dirt, recorded 8 tackles and had an interception as the Red Devils defeated rival Salem 21-6 Saturday for their first win of the fall.

