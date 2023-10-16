Who was the South Jersey High School Football Star of Week 7? Cast your vote here

Ryan Bender, Cherokee. The Cherokee quarterback ran 10 times for 196 yards and 4 touchdowns to spur his team to a 34-7 triumph over Kingsway on Friday. He had scoring jaunts of 73, 1, 52 and 63 yards.

Lotzeir Brooks, Millville. Brooks moved into third place on South Jersey’s all-time receiving touchdown leaderboard after his performance in a 35-0 triumph over Ocean City Friday. Brooks had 4 catches for 163 yards and 3 TDs, and he added a 36-yard rushing score too. Brooks now has 38 career touchdown grabs, two behind Holy Cross’ Isaac Irby, who’s in second place with 40, per South Jersey historian Chuck Langerman.

Luke Dengler, Moorestown. Dengler had 317 all-purpose yards and 4 total touchdowns to lead the Quakers to a 41-0 victory over Pemberton on Friday. He had 5 carries for 87 yards and a score, 2 catches for 28 yards and a TD, he took a kickoff 65 yards to pay dirt and brought back a punt 49 yards to the house.

Samajh Douglas, Burlington City. Douglas had 14 carries for 151 yards and 4 touchdowns, and he had a 72-yard kickoff return score as the Blue Devils beat Palmyra 60-0 on Saturday for their fourth straight win.

Dom Hahn, Haddonfield. Hahn had 14 carries for 169 yards and 3 touchdowns, 2 catches for 51 yards and a score, and 6 tackles on defense in a 48-16 victory over Woodstown on Friday.

Myles Hansford, Bordentown. The Scotties’ signal caller ran 7 times for 92 yards and 2 touchdowns, completed 5-of-13 passes for 56 yards and 2 more scores, and snagged a pair of interceptions on defense in a 27-20 win over Lawrence on Friday.

Drew Harris, Haddon Heights. Harris was 17-of-22 passing for 217 yards and 5 touchdowns, which head coach Chris Lina believes is a school record, as the Garnets handled Audubon 41-3 on Friday. Harris did damage with his legs too as he ran 9 times for 94 yards.

DaviYonn Jackson, Salem. Jackson ran 26 times for a career-best 263 yards and 4 touchdowns as the Rams picked up their second straight win, a 38-14 triumph over West Deptford on Saturday.

Elijah Jennings, Pennsauken. Jennings did it all in a 34-0 shutout of Camden Catholic on Saturday. He ran 8 times for 81 yards and 2 scores, caught 5 passes for 43 yards and another touchdown, had a 50-yard punt-return TD and had a fumble recovery as well.

Matt Morad, Paul VI. Morad carried the Eagles to a 42-0 triumph over Collingswood Friday. He had 12 carries for 194 yards and 3 scores and 5 catches for 84 yards and 2 more TDs. Morad has set a career-high in rushing yards in three consecutive games (115 against Moorestown on Sept. 29, 150 against Northern Burlington on Oct. 6).

Jalen Parker, Winslow. Parker threw six touchdown passes for the second time this season, tying the school record he matched earlier this year, as the Eagles soared past Burlington Township 49-20 on Friday. Parker was 21-of-29 for 366 yards, and he ran for a TD too. Parker threw six scores against St. Joseph on Sept. 16 as well. Hamas Duren tossed six touchdowns in a victory over Pleasantville in 2021.

Logan Perez, Washington Twp. Perez had 11 catches for 160 yards and a touchdown as the Minutemen earned a 29-22 road win at Shawnee on Friday.

Tyrell Powell, Vineland. Powell was 8-of-11 passing for 112 yards and 2 TDs, and he ran 13 times for 73 yards and another touchdown as the Fighting Clan blanked Egg Harbor Township 38-0, snapping their four-game losing streak.

Kenai Simmons, Schalick. Simmons was 13-of-17 for 236 yards and 2 scores and ran 12 times for 33 yards and 2 more TDs in a 35-8 victory over Cumberland on Friday. Simmons also blocked a kick on special teams.

Brahim Wynn Jr., Timber Creek. Wynn matched his career high with five sacks as the Chargers bested Williamstown 20-6 on Friday. He also recorded nine tackles and forced a fumble. Ironically, he had five sacks in a 20-6 victory last year over Eastern.

