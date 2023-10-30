Who was the South Jersey High School Football Star of the Quarterfinals? Cast your vote

Cedar Creek's Billy Smith throws a pass during the Central Jersey Group 3 quarterfinal football playoff game between Cedar Creek and Timber Creek played at Timber Creek Regional High School in Gloucester Township on Friday, October 28, 2022. Cedar Creek defeated Timber Creek, 28-7.

The first round of the high school football playoffs is in the books.

Who were the South Jersey stars of the quarterfinals?

Read about the Top 20 performances here and cast your vote for who you think had the best below.

Top Performances Quarterfinal Round

Reggie Allen Jr., Schalick. Allen had 21 carries for 117 yards and 2 touchdowns as the top-seeded Cougars handled No. 8 Audubon 35-0 in the Central Jersey Group 1 quarterfinals on Friday, the program’s first playoff win since 2007. He added five tackles on defense.

Bryce Belinfanti, Woodstown. Belinfanti had a dominant first half as the top-seeded Wolverines hammered No. 8 Dunellen 42-6 in the South 1 quarterfinals on Friday. He had 9 carries for 168 yards and 4 touchdowns and a 24-yard TD grab. He didn’t play in the final two quarters.

Lamar Best, Willingboro. Best was 18-of-23 passing for 263 yards and 6 touchdowns, matching the school record he tied earlier this season, as the second-seeded Chimeras blanked No. 7 Monmouth 42-0 in the Central 2 quarterfinals on Friday. Best also threw six TDs against Mastery on Sept. 2, and Ah-Shaun Davis hit the mark in 2019.

Lotzeir Brooks, Millville. Brooks had 5 receptions for 134 yards and 3 touchdowns as the top-seeded Thunderbolts started their quest for a third straight South 4 championship with a 49-7 victory over No. 8 Northern Burlington on Friday. Brooks had scoring grabs of 50, 48 and 19 yards.

Dwayne Carter, Pleasantville. Carter had a 37-yard rushing score, a 74-yard pick-6 and a fumble return for a touchdown as the third-seeded Greyhounds handled sixth-seeded Johnson 55-22 in the Central 2 quarterfinals on Friday.

Zac Fearon, Seneca. Fearon had his fifth game this season with four total touchdowns as the third-seeded Golden Eagles handled No. 6 Allentown 51-14 in the South 3 quarterfinals on Friday. Fearon had 19 carries for 121 yards and 4 scores and caught a 45-yard pass.

Dom Hahn, Haddonfield. Hahn ran 10 times for 50 yards and a touchdown, made 3 catches for 139 yards and another TD and had 11 tackles, 2 for loss, as the second-seeded Haddons beat No. 7 Raritan 31-7 in the South 2 quarterfinals Friday.

Ibn Muhammad, Woodbury. Muhammad delivered on both sides of the ball as third-seeded Woodbury downed Riverside 40-8 in the South 1 quarterfinals on Saturday. He had 4 catches for 144 yards and 2 TDs, a 31-yard pick-6 and a fumble recovery.

Victor Oquendo, Timber Creek. Oquendo was 15-of-19 passing for 444 yards, matched a school record with 6 touchdowns, and had an interception as the top-seeded Chargers bested No. 8 Robbinsville 42-12 in the Central 3 quarterfinals on Friday. Dan Williams (2013), Devin Leary (2016) and Donovan Leary (2019) all had six TDs as well, according to South Jersey historian Chuck Langerman. Oquendo’s 444 yards were the most in South Jersey this season and tied for eighth most in South Jersey history.

Joe Papa, Shawnee. The Shawnee quarterback ran 17 times for 127 yards and 2 touchdowns while completing 14-of-25 passes for 167 more yards as No. 4 Shawnee defeated No. 5 Middletown South 35-21 in the South 4 quarterfinals on Friday.

Tommy Popoff, Kingsway. The Dragon quarterback returned from a midseason injury and helped fifth-seeded Kingsway upset No. 4 Hunterdon Central 27-14 in the South 5 quarterfinals on Friday. He was 10-of-16 for 158 yards and a touchdown, and he ran 13 times for 51 yards and another score.

Deante Ruffin, Winslow. Ruffin, starting at quarterback for the injured Jalen Parker, put together his most efficient performance of the season as the top-seeded Eagles defeated No. 8 Pennsauken 46-14 in the Central 4 quarterfinals Saturday night. He was 10-of-15 passing for 130 yards and 2 touchdowns, and he ran 8 times for 52 yards and 2 more scores.

Daniel Russo, Delsea. Russo had 20 carries for 213 yards and 3 touchdowns, 5 tackles and 2 pass breakups as the top-seeded Crusaders began their South 3 title defense with a 44-6 triumph over No. Burlington Township on Friday.

Giuliano Scavetta, Washington Twp. Scavetta shined in his return to action from a lacerated kidney he suffered on Sept. 29 to help the second-seeded Minutemen take down No. 7 Atlantic City 43-14 in the Central 5 quarterfinals on Friday. He had 16 carries for 207 yards and 3 TDs for the victors.

Ayden Shansey, Burlington City. Shansey was 8-of-11 passing for 258 and 3 touchdowns, and he ran 12 times for 57 yards and 4 scores as the seventh-seeded Blue Devils upset No. 2 Middlesex 60-15 in the South 1 quarterfinals on Friday.

Billy Smith, Cedar Creek. Smith was 16-of-23 passing for 338 yards and he matched a school record with 5 touchdowns as the fourth-seeded Pirates topped No. 5 Wall 33-20 in the Central 3 quarterfinals on Friday. Louie Barrios (2019) and JC Landicini (2021) both hit the number as well.

Kenny Smith, Hammonton. Smith had 24 carries for 130 yards and 3 touchdowns, including a 2-yarder with 26 seconds left, as the fourth-seeded Blue Devils rallied past No. 5 Ocean City 23-22 in the Central 4 quarterfinals on Friday. He also had three catches for 17 yards.

Jayden Trace, Haddon Heights. Trade had 8 tackles, 5 for loss, 2 sacks and an interception as the fifth-seeded Garnets edged No. 4 Oakcrest 14-12 in the South 2 quarterfinals on Friday. Trace also hauled in 6 passes for 77 yards on offense.

Jamie Tyson, Mainland. Tyson had 2 catches for 75 yards, both of which went for touchdowns, as well as a 27-yard pick-6 as the second-seeded Mustangs downed No. 7 Manalapan 56-20 in the South 4 quarterfinals on Friday.

Mason Widman, Gloucester. Widman ran for three second-half touchdowns as the third-seeded Lions squeaked past sixth-seeded Middle Township 35-34 in the South 2 quarterfinals on Friday. He finished with 24 carries for 135 yards.

