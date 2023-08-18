Who are the new South Jersey high school football coaches in 2023? Get to know them

There will be 11 new head coaches roaming the sidelines during South Jersey high school football games this season.

Which programs made changes? Who are the new leaders?

Get to know them here.

Camden Catholic

Wayne Gilliam II

Age: 31

Football background: Gilliam spent his first two high school seasons at Williamstown before spending his final two at Camden Catholic. The 2010 graduate was a standout linebacker for the Irish, leading the team in tackles his final campaign. Gilliam then went to Widener where he played for two seasons before an ACL injury ended his playing career.

Coaching background: Gilliam started student coaching at Widener as soon as his playing days ended. He did that from 2012-2014, took a break, then spent three years at Paul VI from 2020-2022, where he was the co-defensive coordinator the last two campaigns.

Camden Catholic record in 2022: 1-8

Expectations: “To be better than we were last year. I want to build a foundation to win a winning program again. That’s what I’m trying to ultimately do. I want to breathe life into Camden Catholic like it once was. I want to return Camden Catholic to the glory days, when it was a destination spot, not a spot you look over.”

Delran

Colin Hewko

Age: 38

Football background: The 2003 Delran graduate was a two-year starter at offensive tackle for the Bears. As a senior, he garnered All-South Jersey Second Team and All-South Jersey Group 2 First Team recognition. He then went to Lehigh, where he played center.

Coaching background: Hewko coached for one season as a student assistant at Lehigh, then went to Holy Cross High School from 2009-2011, where he was the special teams coordinator his final year. He spent four years at Bordentown as the offensive and defensive line coach, three at Northern Burlington as the offensive line coach, and the past three campaigns at Pennsauken. He was the offensive coordinator each of the past two seasons.

Delran record in 2022: 1-9

Expectations: “My big expectation this year is to try and rebound after a tough season last year. Very tough schedule, play up a lot against a lot of bigger schools. I’m looking to be competitive in every game. I honestly think we have the talent to steal some games, and one of the nice things about the schedule, if we can win a couple games we can get into the Group 2 playoffs. We have a really strong offensive line and I think we have an ability to surprise people with some of our young talent.

Egg Harbor Twp.

Rob Davis

Age: 52

Football background: Davis was a three-year starter at receiver and defensive back at Southern before graduating in 1989. He earned All-Shore and All-County recognition his final season. He then went to William Paterson, where he was a four-year starter at receiver.

Coaching background: Davis began his coaching career as a receivers coach at Southern for three years. He then spent six at Lacey Township as the pass-game coordinator, then he started the Barnegat High program from scratch. He was the head coach for 18 years – 15 at the varsity level. He was 82-69, won four division championships and made the playoffs seven times.

Egg Harbor record in 2022: 4-6

Expectations: “We’re going to compete. We’re going to be consistent every year. We want to make the playoffs every year. That’s our goal. We’re not going to throw excuses at all.”

Gateway

Andrew Daley

Age: 35

Football background: The 2007 Eastern Regional alumnus was a three-year starter at quarterback and earned a full scholarship to Towson. He spent two years with the Tigers, then transferred to Rowan for a season. He didn’t play much in college, but wound up spending two years with Rostock in the German Football League.

Coaching background: Daley bounced around a lot early in his coaching career, spending time at Sterling, Cherry Hill West and Jersey Coast Academy. He then joined the college ranks, working a season with Minot State in North Dakota and two at Delaware Valley as the quarterbacks coach. He then spent four years as Cherry Hill East’s head coach, where he had a 9-27 record.

Gateway record in 2022: 1-9

Expectations: “I want to be competitive, and I think with the division we’re in, it’s anybody’s game. There’s no real rhyme or reason we can’t be competitive in the division and string together some wins. I think we got some talented guys on both sides of the ball. Both a mix of younger and older guys. I think the talent’s there. In the long run, I want to build a program, grow the numbers and stuff like that, but immediate future I think we can win games this year and that’s what I’m going to try and do.”

Glassboro

Timmy Breaker

Age: 32

Football background: Breaker was a three-year starter at quarterback and safety for the Bulldogs, leading the program to undefeated South Jersey championship campaigns his final two seasons. The 2009 graduate was an All-South Jersey Second Team and All-South Jersey Group 1 First Team honoree as a senior. He was also a 1,000-point scorer on the hardwood. Breaker went on to Delaware, where he was a two-year starter in the secondary. He then played three years in the European Football League, spending one year each with the Kiel Baltic Hurricanes, Munich Cowboys and Thonon Panthers. He won titles with both Kiel and Thonon.

Coaching background: Breaker started with the Glassboro midgets, where he was the defensive coordinator for six years. He spent a fall at Camden Catholic as an assistant in 2021, then joined Glassboro’s staff last season.

Glassboro record in 2022: 7-3

Expectations: “Go 1-0. I don’t really have expectations down the road. We’re looking to get better each week, build that camaraderie, cohesion, and make sure these kids develop. We could be as good as we want to be. We’ve been blessed with having classes like the class we had last year, coming in as young guys. It’s a nice mixture. The potential is high, we just have to make sure we’re all on the same page and develop kids and let them be who they are.”

Pemberton

Gerald Davis

Age: 52

Football background: Davis got a late start in football, but it didn’t take him long to make an impact. He began playing his junior year of high school at Kellam (Virginia). He was a fullback his first season, then shifted to running back as a senior. The 1989 graduate got his first start midway through his final campaign and rushed for 256 yards and 6 touchdowns. He finished with more than 1,000 yards in five games and earned All-Conference and All-County recognition. He earned a scholarship to William and Mary, where he played with Mike Tomlin and Sean McDermott. He shifted positions again to cornerback, where he started his final two years.

Coaching background: Davis got started with the Pemberton midget program, which he spent 11 years with, including six as president. He joined the high school squad in 2012 as a volunteer coach and continued in that role through 2018. In 2019, he was named defensive coordinator and held the role the past four seasons.

Pemberton record in 2022: 3-7

Expectations: “We’re a very young squad. Right now, on the roster, we have about 65 kids on the team and we only have seven seniors. The rest are freshmen, sophomores and juniors. Expectation wise, they’re working hard, buying into the culture, so I think we’re going to be very competitive, but it’s going to be about varsity time for these kids. They haven’t had it. Our juniors played JV and sophomores played freshman, but we’re going to be competitive. I think we can be better than last year with three wins, but it’s about experience.”

Salem

Danny Mendoza

Age: 34

Football background: Mendoza is a 2007 graduate of Colonial High in Florida. He was an All-State tight end as a senior and was a star wrestler too. He earned a scholarship to Florida A&M, then transferred to Kean after two years. He was a Beyond Sports Network Second Team All-American as a fullback in 2012.

Coaching background: Mendoza spent five years at Red Bank Regional, the final three as the team’s offensive coordinator. Then he went back to Florida and became a special teams coordinator at Apopka High for two years. He got his first head coaching gig at Wellington High in Palm Beach, where he garnered a 15-9 record between the 2021-2022 seasons. He led the team to back-to-back playoff berths.

Salem record in 2022: 8-5

Expectations: “Continue the winning tradition that’s been here and set our own standard. We want to get these guys to play team football and make this the greatest experience for these guys, and God willing, play some great offense out there and smash-mouth defense.”

St. Joseph

Ron Dorsey

Age: 44

Football background: Dorsey was a part of three South Jersey Group 2 championships at Hammonton (1993, 1994 and 1996). The 1997 graduate was a three-year starter at running back and left school as the program’s all-time leading rusher (2,941 yards), though he was passed by Gregg Silvesti in 1999. Dorsey was an All-South Jersey Group 2 selection as a junior and an All-South Jersey First Team honoree as a senior, where he ran for 1,748 yards and 29 touchdowns, caught another score and punted as the Blue Devils went a perfect 11-0. He was also a star baseball player as he garnered All-South Jersey First Team recognition as a senior, where he hit 13 homers and was taken by the Florida Marlins in the 33rd round of the MLB Draft. Dorsey played one year of football at Hudson Valley Community College and another at Montclair State.

Coaching background: Dorsey began his coaching career with the Hamilton Knights midget program. He was the head coach for six years, spent one as the freshman coach at Hammonton and has been an assistant at St. Joseph Academy the past three seasons. He was the defensive coordinator in 2022.

St. Joseph record in 2022: 6-4

Expectations: “I just want to be competitive. I want to compete. We’re a young team. We’ve got a lot of sophomores, juniors that don’t have that much experience, varsity experience. All I want to do is play hard and compete. That’s my goal for this year.”

Sterling

Desmond Wiggins

Age: 38

Football background: Wiggins didn’t play high school football. Rather, the 2002 Sterling graduate was a wrestler, but he walked on to Delaware Valley and ended up playing nickel cornerback. He was a two-year starter.

Coaching background: Wiggins’ only football experience is as a private instructor, but he’s been coaching with the Silver Knights’ wrestling program for six years, including the past two as the head coach.

Sterling record in 2022: 0-7

Expectations: “My expectation this year is to compete. Last year, they scored 13 points the entire season. My job right now, we have a saying, look one step at a time, one hit at a time, one down at a time. That’s how we’re taking it as a team. They’re excited. We as a coaching staff are excited. It’s not about wins and losses. Are we going to win games? Absolutely, but my job is to get them focused, get them to show up day by day, play by play.”

Jose Guzman was approved as the head football coach at Vineland High School on Thursday. Guzman played football at Hammonton and The College of New Jersey and has been a teacher in the Vineland School District for 22 years.

Vineland

Jose Guzman

Age: 45

Football background: The 1996 Hammonton alum won back-to-back South Jersey championships in 1993 and 1994. Guzman was a four-year starter on the line and earned All-South Jersey Second Team and All-South Jersey Group 2 honors as a senior. He then went to The College of New Jersey, where he spent four years as a linebacker.

Coaching background: Guzman began coaching as a volunteer with midget programs in Atlantic and Cumberland counties, then spent the past 10 years as the defensive line coach at Vineland.

Vineland record in 2022: 3-9

Expectations: “My expectations are to continue building off of the former coaches at Vineland’s successes and keep moving the ship in a positive direction for the kids.”

Williamstown

Ron Gordon

Age: 31

Football background: The 2010 Williamstown grad was a three-year starter at running back and defensive back. He was an All-South Jersey Group 4 Honorable Mention his final campaign. Gordon played collegiately at James Madison, where he began his career as a running back then switched to defensive back.

Coaching background: Gordon has spent the past seven years at Williamstown as an assistant, including the past year as defensive coordinator.

Williamstown record in 2022: 2-8

Expectations: “Just get better each and every day, learn off our mistakes, make sure we’re doing the right things on and off the field and taking each day to get better. That’s the goal. We don’t want to be average. We want to be great. In order to be great you got to do the right things, hold yourself accountable, be coachable and give effort. If we do all that, everything else will take care of itself. If we do the right things during practice, get better each and every day, we’ll definitely turn some heads.”

