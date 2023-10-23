Who was the South Jersey High School Football Star of Week 8? Cast your vote here

Lamar Best, Willingboro. Best did it all offensively for the Chimeras during a 42-7 victory over Burlington Township on Saturday. He was 13-of-20 passing for 184 yards and a touchdown, ran 9 times for 26 yards and 2 more scores and snared an 80-yard TD grab.

Malachi Castle, Rancocas Valley. Castle had 10 carries for 101 yards and a touchdown on offense, and he recorded 10 tackles, 3 for loss, on defense in a 27-0 shutout of Highland on Saturday.

DeAngello Conquest, Overbrook. Conquest was 8-of-14 passing for 103 yards and a touchdown, and he ran 32 times for 176 yards and 2 more TDs as the Rams beat Deptford 21-14 on Friday.

Cohen Cook, Mainland. Cook was dynamic on both sides of the ball in a 53-0 victory over Egg Harbor Township on Friday. He had 4 carries for 67 yards and 2 touchdowns, 2 catches for 60 yards and 2 more TDs, 9 tackles, 3 for loss, a sack and a fumble recovery.

Jamaad Davis, Oakcrest. Davis ran 17 times for 97 yard and 2 touchdowns, and he made 2 catches for 30 yards and another score to lead the Falcons to a 25-20 upset of former No. 15 Atlantic City on Friday.

Terrence Goffney, Bishop Eustace. Goffney ran 14 times for 161 yards and 3 touchdowns as the Crusaders defeated Lindenwold 32-28 Friday for their first victory since Sept. 15. Bishop Eustace had forfeited each of its previous two games due to low numbers. Goffney had 122 kickoff return yards as well.

Duke Guenther, Ocean City. Guenther had 29 carries for 146 yards and a TD plus a 51-yard scoring grab as the Red Raiders upset Hammonton 24-21 on Friday.

Quamir Hicks, Mastery. Hicks blocked a field goal and returned it 95 yards for a touchdown and added a 90-yard kick return score as the Warriors beat Camden Catholic 30-29 on Friday night.

Jayden Johnson, Woodbury. Johnson, who’s been filling in at quarterback the last several weeks due to injury, put forth his best effort yet, completing 12-of-23 passes for a career-best 272 yards and a school record 5 touchdowns in a 49-14 triumph over Salem on Saturday. The old mark was four, held by Andre Parker, Johnson’s brother Bryan Johnson and Dante Viccharelli.

Tahmir Jones, Holy Spirit. Jones snagged a pair of interceptions, including a game-clinching, 44-yard pick-6 with 1 minute, 31 seconds left, as the Spartans bested Kingsway 24-14 to win the West Jersey Football League Continental championship on Friday. He also had 3.5 tackles and 2 catches for 34 yards.

Kyle Kubat, Pitman. The senior quarterback was 10-of-18 for 155 yards and a career-best 4 touchdowns as the Panthers defeated Pennsville 35-14 on Friday.

Denzel Lee, Cherry Hill East. Lee became the first Cougar since 2012 to eclipse 1,000 rushing yards in a season during a 42-7 win over Haddon Township on Saturday. He ran 14 times for 190 yards and 3 touchdowns and added a 40-yard reception. He has 101 carries for 1,051 yards and 13 scores on the campaign.

Ryant Maven, Vineland. Maven had 12 tackles, 2 for loss, and a fumble recovery to lead an impressive defensive effort as the Fighting Clan shocked Pennsauken 3-0 on Friday.

Dom Santiago, Paul VI. Santiago completed 11-of-15 passes for 208 yards, a career-high 5 touchdowns and an interception to lead the Eagles past Triton 42-6 on Friday, securing the program the WJFL National crown.

Julian Turney, St. Augustine. Turney had 18 carries for 173 yards and 3 touchdowns as the Hermits bested Lenape 42-10 on Friday. Turney became the eighth player in St. Augustine history to rush for more than 1,000 yards in a season, per Prep announcer Will Morris. He’s up to 1,032 on the campaign. Turney also had a pair of catches for 29 yards in the win.

