South Jersey high school football recruit profile: Lenape senior Michael LeMay

Lenape senior receiver/safety Michael LeMay.

The “Underrecruited” is back.

Each week, the South Jersey Gridiron Gang will introduce high school football fans to a local senior that has been overlooked during the recruiting process.

Michael LeMay

High school: Lenape

Age: 17

Position: WR/S

Players to watch: 65 defensive backs to watch in South Jersey during 2023 high school football season

Height: 5-10

Weight: 180 pounds

Résumé: Three-year starter was a Courier-Post All-South Jersey First Team and USA TODAY NETWORK All-New Jersey Honorable Mention selection as a junior. After posting 130 tackles and an interception as a sophomore, he tallied 113 stops, 3 interceptions and 2 fumble recoveries in 2022. In addition, he had 19 catches for 234 yards and 2 touchdowns, had a pair of punt-return scores and 2 blocked kicks.

Grade-point average: 3.6

40-yard dash: 4.45 seconds

Bench press: 225 pounds

Squat: 425 pounds

Dead lift: 575 pounds

Hang clean: 265 pounds

Current offers: Marist

Watch the film: Sept. 16, 2022 vs. Williamstown; Sept. 30, 2022 vs. Millville; Oct. 14, 2022 vs. St. Joseph.

Football 2023: Check out all our content for the South Jersey high school season

2022 evaluation: “Definitely a step up from my sophomore year,” LeMay said. “My sophomore year I was just tackling. That was all I did, but (junior) year I did a lot more for the team, more on offense. I definitely got more picks my junior year.”

“He took the next step in terms of being just a really, really good role player for us as a sophomore to being the playmaker for us in all three phases of the game,” head coach Joe Wojceichowski said. “He was an integral part of us winning football games last year. He maintained the ability to tackle the football, but then in the return game, blocking kicks, making plays on offense, he really took the next step.”

What have college coaches told Wojceichowski? “His tape pops. When you watch his tape he obviously makes a ton of big-time plays not everybody is doing, and he flashes that speed, that sub-4.5 speed. Their knock is his size. They don’t love his lack of length, but that’s been their biggest reservation with him. They like the kid. They like the grades. They like the ability that goes with it.”

What impact has that had on LeMay? “It (stinks), but it also just motivates me more. It makes me want to work more.”

Players of the Week: Who was the South Jersey High School Football Star of Week 0? Cast your vote here

What areas did Wojceichowski want LeMay to work on during the offseason? “I knew it was going to come down to some size. He could control putting on some weight (170 to 180 pounds). I wanted him to fill out a bit more in that regard, and speed, speed is something you can’t teach. He has natural ability and that was going to flash. You run a 4.45 regardless of your height and weight, that’s going to flash. There’s not many kids in the country that are hitting that number. That was our biggest focus. Hey, you need to be trained in how to run the 40, you’re going to go to camps and you need to show out. I thought he did that. When you run a 4.45 you’re going to be the fastest kid on the field every Friday night, I don’t care who we’re playing. I thought he did that well.

“(On the field), you’re (All-State) as a junior, there’s not much more you’re going to ask of a player. There’s just not. He doesn’t miss tackles. He catches balls. He does things with the football in his hands. It’s a lot about fine-tuning the things he does really well. You can’t get any more out of an (All-State) player than we did last year. It’s really trying to replicate that success.”

Has Wojceichowski noticed any differences in LeMay this year? “Just vocals. He speaks a little bit more now. He’s a team captain, and with that he’s got to talk a little bit more and he’s taken on that role a bit more. He’s a quiet, reserved young man, but he’s taking on the role as a team leader very well and I’ve been impressed with him there.”

What does LeMay think his best attributes are? “Definitely my speed, and I just want to hit. I love hitting kids. My parents put me in football when I was like 5 (years old) because I was like a crazy kid, and that’s where it took off, it was just so fun to get your anger out and hit somebody.”

What does Wojceichowski think LeMay’s best attributes are? “Physicality is No. 1. That’s the thing that stuck out to me immediately as a sophomore – 150 pounds and he had 130 tackles his sophomore year for us – and he was a physical kid at 150 pounds. That’s something you can’t teach, and typically somebody of his height, weight and speed, they do not play football the way he plays football. That’s really what separates him, his physicality, his willingness to stick his face in people’s chest play in and play out no matter what. No matter the size of the competition, he’s willing to do it, and he’s shown he’s capable of doing it. That’s more of my frustration with his recruitment at this point. He’s shown he’s done it against the best teams in this area. He’s done it against kids that are playing scholarship football, that are getting recruited to play scholarship football, so that point there is frustrating to me.”

High School Football 2023: South Jersey schedules and scores for the season

What are LeMay’s expectations for 2023? “Definitely a state title. I know this team can do it. … Our class has always been in the weight room, always working. We have five captains this year and not everyone is a captain, but we’ve got other captains that aren’t captains, leaders on this team, and we have a lot of talent that can win a state championship.”

What are Wojceichowski’s expectations for LeMay? “I do expect him to have a shining stat sheet in all three phases of the football field, and I want him to have fun and enjoy it. It’s going to be stressful. He wants to be recruited. He wants to play at the next level. Try to enjoy his senior year and not worry what comes with that.”

What would Wojceichowksi tell college coaches about LeMay? “He’s unbelievably explosive. He’s smart, he’s savvy, he impacts the game in all three phases. There’s not many athletes doing that. There’s not many kids on anybody’s roster that runs a sub-4.5 and is willing to play the game as physical as he is. He’s instinctive. He can cover in the pass game. He can support in the run game regardless of coverages we’re in, and he has unbelievable big-play potential. That’s who I think you’re getting, and you’re getting a great, quality young man as well.”

“I think in four years he’s missed, I can count on one hand how many times he’s missed a workout. He loves football. That kind of commitment translates to the next level. Guys that don’t love football phase out. The guy loves football. He’ll make every practice. He’ll battle through any injuries. He’s going to be present and a great student and represent the program the right way.”

What would LeMay tell college coaches on why they should recruit him? “I’m fast, I’m physical, I’m not afraid of anything. I’m not going to be one of those kids that goofs off. I’m going to focus on my homework, schoolwork that I’ve got to get done, and I’m going to keep working offseason, in season, postseason, all that.”

Josh Friedman has produced award-winning South Jersey sports coverage for the Courier Post, The Daily Journal and the Burlington County Times for more than a decade. If you have or know of an interesting story to tell, reach out on Twitter at @JFriedman57 or via email at jfriedman2@gannettnj.com. You can also contact him at 856-486-2431. Help support local journalism with a subscription.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Recruit breakdown: Closer look at Lenape safety Michael LeMay