South Jersey high school football roundup for Week 6

In what might go down as the Play of the Year, DaShawn Long caught a miraculous 40-yard Hail Mary touchdown pass from Cole Aquino as time expired to lift Washington Township to a 27-25 upset of sixth-ranked Winslow on Friday night.

Aquino dropped back and launched a throw to the end zone as the final buzzer sounded. The ball was tipped into the air at the goal line, and Long dove sideways and secured the catch in the end zone just before the ball hit the ground as the Winslow defenders watched in disbelief.

It was a back-and-forth battle from start to finish as Washington Township went up 14-0 early following two Jared Dzierzgowski touchdown runs. Winslow quarterback Jalen Parker then threw three unanswered touchdown passes to NaKeem Powell, Cam Miller and Jaylan Hornsby to put the Eagles back up 18-14.

Aquino answered with a 13-yard run to put the Minutemen ahead 21-18, but Winslow’s Kam Brown followed that score with a 4-yard touchdown of his own with just 3:33 remaining.

Both teams are now 5-2 on the season.

Mainland 52, Absegami 0: Stephen Ordille ran for three touchdowns as the Mustangs won their seventh straight to remain undefeated. Jamie Tyson had two touchdowns (one receiving and one on an interception return), Jake Blum ran in a 10-yard score and Nikko Carfagno added a 1-yard TD run. Absegami is now 2-5 on the season.

Rancocas Valley 41, Delran 14: The Red Devils improved to 5-2 thanks to a full-team effort. Quarterback Nick Marco had a 48-yard rushing touchdown and threw a score to Sayvien Adams, and Malachi Castle, Montre Wilson and Jameer Bellamy each added rushing TDs in the route. Devin Duana threw a 48-yard touchdown to Ricky Doppler as well. For Delran (2-5), Vinny Sacca and Zahir Cobbins each scored on the ground.

Holy Spirit 32, Vineland 6: Matt Abbott caught two touchdowns from Ty Costabile and also returned an interception 35 yards to the house as the Spartans improved to 6-1. Emir Hicks added a 3-yard TD run and Mason Forte hit a 38-yard field goal for Spirit. Vineland (1-5) scored its lone touchdown on Tyrell Powell's 33-yard pass to Zha’Vian Diaz.

Collingswood 20, Audubon 7: Shakur Carter broke the Panthers' single-season school record for interceptions in the victory. Carter snagged a pair against Audubon, including a game-sealing pick-6, giving him eight on the campaign. The previous mark of seven was set by Glen Ambrosius in 1994.

The Panthers (4-3) got their first touchdown of the game on a blocked punt that was recovered in the end zone midway through the second quarter, and Caden Luby ran for a score late in the third quarter. Luke Hoke had Audubon’s lone touchdown just before halftime as the Green Wave fell to 3-2.

Highland 29, Eastern 7: Nemo Butler-Mayhew had three rushing touchdowns and Jeff Neris found the end zone on a quarterback sneak as the Tartans (4-3) won their fourth straight. Highland’s defense has allowed just 21 total points over its last four games.

Millville 38, Shawnee 14: Jacob Zamot finished with four touchdown passes as the Thunderbolts won their fifth straight to improve to 5-1. Lotzeir Brooks had two TD receptions (75 and 39 yards), while Ta’Ron Haile and Xavier McBride each caught one, and Shemar Collins scored Millville’s lone rushing touchdown. Shawnee’s Joe Papa had two touchdown passes as the Renegades fell to 3-4.

Willingboro 20, Pennsauken 13: Zahir Bryant’s first career start on offense couldn’t have gone much better. The sophomore hauled in 4 passes for 144 yards and a pair of touchdowns as the Chimeras locked up a share of the West Jersey Football League Liberty Division title on Friday. Bryant had a key fourth-quarter interception as well.

Willingboro quarterback Lamar Best completed 7-of-10 passes for 202 yards, 3 TDs and an interception, his other score a 45-yarder to Terrance Knighton, while Jaelen Johnson led the defense with 1.5 sacks. Pennsauken’s Elijah Jennings had 18 carries for 121 yards and a touchdown, plus a 15-yard TD grab in defeat.

Cumberland 26, Gateway 20: Kielle Woodard, Darnell Williams, Mark Sooy and Yartavian Nock each had a rushing touchdown as the Colts improved to 3-4 on the season. Gateway’s Sean Simmons and Tyler Mills each had TD runs and D.J. Binck returned a kickoff 75 yards to the house, but the Gators ultimately dropped their fifth straight

St. Augustine 37, Williamstown 6: St. Augustine scored 34 unanswered points to turn a 6-3, second-quarter deficit into a comfortable road win. Julian Turney ran 24 times for 121 yards and 2 touchdowns, Tristan McLeer had 10 carries for 75 yards and a TD, Roman Coney had 4 attempts for 61 yards and a score and Ryan Gambill found the end zone with his legs. Williamstown (0-7) scored its only touchdown on a Kysheem Prunty 4-yard run in the second quarter.

Cherokee 42, Lenape 0: Cherokee’s ground game was unstoppable on Friday night as the Marlton squad scored five rushing touchdowns to win its third in a row and improve to 5-1 on the season. Murad Campfield accounted for three of the rushing TDs while Ryan Bender and Cooper Burti each scored one. The victors also scored a defensive touchdown when Austin Lenart returned a fumble 29 yards to the house. This was Cherokee’s third straight shutout victory, and the team has outscored its opponents 99-0 over that span. Lenape dropped to 2-5.

Paul VI 35, Northern Burlington 3: Senior Matt Morad rushed 19 times for a career-high 134 yards and two touchdowns. He added a third score on a 64-yard pass play from Dom Santiago. It’s the second consecutive game Morad eclipsed the 100-yard rushing mark.

Paul VI (5-1), winners of five straight, clinched at least a share of the West Jersey Football League National Division title with the victory. The Eagles can claim the title outright with a victory over Triton on Oct. 20.

Freshman defensive end Nate Klecko sparked the defensive effort with his first career interception.

Cherry Hill West 28, Triton 20: The Lions won their first game of the season behind a strong running game. Hayden Baker had two rushing touchdowns while Darrell Baldon and Jordan Berrios each had one to snap West’s six-game losing streak. For Triton (3-4), Leo Impagliazzo had a rushing touchdown on offense and returned a fumble for six points on defense. Michael Lewis also scored on a one-yard touchdown run for the Mustangs.

Seneca 28, Moorestown 21 (2OT): The Golden Eagles defeated the Quakers in double overtime to improve to 5-1 this season. Moorestown is now 4-3 on the year and has dropped back-to-back games for the first time this season.

Timber Creek 21, Hammonton 14: The Chargers battled back from an early deficit and scored 21 unanswered points to remain undefeated at 6-0. Hammonton went up 14-0 on two Ethan Peterson touchdown passes from Drew Craig and led 14-0 with 5:52 to go in the third. Karon Brookins scored Timber Creek’s first touchdown on a 27-yard pass from Reilly Hoffacker late in the third quarter, but the Chargers still trailed 14-7 through three. Chase Conway then ran in two rushing touchdowns in the fourth quarter to secure the come-from-behind victory. Hammonton is now 4-3 on the year.

Woodstown 27, Woodbury 21 (2 OT): Bryce Belinfante ran in the game-winning touchdown in double overtime as the Wolverines improved to 5-1. It was Belinfante’s second rushing TD of the game, and his teammate Max Webb scored two rushing touchdowns, as well. For Woodbury, Jayden Johnson threw a 79-yard touchdown pass to Marquis Taylor and also ran in an 8-yard touchdown, while Anthony Reagan started the game’s scoring on an 11-yard touchdown in the first quarter. The loss marks the Thundering Herd’s third in a row as they now sit at 3-3.

Penns Grove 6, Glassboro 0: Bryce Wright scored the game’s only touchdown and the Penns Grove (3-4) defense posted its first shutout since 2020 as the Red Devils squeaked past the Bulldogs. Glassboro fell to 3-3.

Atlantic City 48, Bridgeton 6: Vikings' quarterback Joe Lyons threw four touchdown passes and broke the program's single-season passing record with 20 TD’s, a record previously set by Jarren McBride in 2012, according to South Jersey football historian Chuck Langerman. Lyons threw two of his touchdowns to Sah’nye Degraffenreidt, one to Mikel Jones and one to Raul Cabrera. Bridgeton’s lone TD came in the third quarter when Jeremiah Russell caught a 14-yard pass from Dante Howell. Atlantic City improved to 6-1 while Bridgeton remains winless at 0-7.

Ocean City 42, St. Joseph 7: The Raiders (2-4) snapped a four-game losing streak and dominated their way to their second win of the season. St. Joseph fell to 0-7.

KIPP Cooper Norcross 12, Wildwood 8: The Titans earned their first win of the season in come-from-behind fashion to take down the Warriors. Wildwood took a 6-0 lead when Jordan Dozier scored on a 1-yard quarterback keeper late in the second quarter. KIPP tied it up when Jahseer Thompson caught a 21-yard pass from Ja’Kere Ward just before halftime, and completed the comeback in the second half. Wildwood (1-5) senior James Wyers had a safety, on defense, as well.

Pleasantville 62, Clayton 0: Kwalil Shepperson returned a kickoff and a punt for touchdowns and added a 50-yard TD run as Pleasantville (5-1) posted its second straight shutout. Rashad Floyd ran for two touchdowns while Ah’shod Hill and Dwayne Carter each rushed for scores. The Greyhounds also had success through the air as Dasan Brown and Qwasim Jackson both caught a touchdown pass from Ahmad Jones. Clayton has lost three in a row and is 3-3, while Pleasantville has won its last two games by a combined total of 131-0.

Pennsville 42, Overbrook 18: Malik Rehmer caught two touchdown passes from Robbie McDade and Sky Eppes ran for two TDs as the Eagles (4-2) won their second straight. McDade added a rushing touchdown while Rehmer returned a pick-6 on defense. Overbrook (3-3) has lost back-to-back games.

Lower Cape May 46, Pitman 22: Isaiah Wing-Carr ran for four touchdowns and the Caper Tigers (5-1) won their fourth straight. Hunter Ray also had a TD run for Lower Cape May. Pitman’s Kyle Kubat threw two touchdown passes (one to Stephan Devanney and one to Trey Tinges) and also ran one in from eight yards out, but the Panthers (1-5) lost their second in a row.

Gloucester 36, Deptford 0: The Lions won their fifth in a row since losing their season opener to Schalick 17-14, while Deptford dropped to 1-5.

West Deptford 22, Sterling 9: The Eagles (2-5) picked up their second win in their last three games. Sterling (1-6) has lost six straight.

Kingsway 34, Clearview 16: The Dragons won their second straight and improved to 5-2 with the win while Clearview (2-4) dropped its second in a row.

Cinnaminson 46, Maple Shade 0: The Pirates dominated throughout and remain undefeated at 7-0 on the year. The loss drops Maple Shade's record to 2-4.

Florence 45, Palmyra 8: The Flashes extended their unbeaten record to five while Palmyra (1-6) has lost five in a row and has a 1-6 record.

New Egypt 12, Pemberton 7: The Warriors took down the Hornets to improve to 3-4 on the year and have now won two of their last three games. Pemberton remains winless at 0-7 despite keeping their last two games close, losing both by a combined total of just seven points.

