South Jersey high school football roundup for Week 8

Victor Oquendo threw three touchdown passes and rushed for a fourth score as the Timber Creek High School football team finished its regular-season schedule undefeated with an 8-0 record and captured the West Jersey Football League Memorial Division title with a 41-6 win over Eastern on Friday.

Karon Brookins had two receiving touchdowns while Quadir Baldwin and Marcus Upton each caught one. Chargers’ running back Amir Reason-Dallas ran in the game’s final touchdown with 34 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter.

Eastern finished its regular season with a 2-7 record.

Pleasantville 21, Middle Township 14: The Greyhounds' seventh straight win came with a bigger prize attached - the WJFL Patriot Division crown.

Pleasantville overcame a 14-0 deficit, scoring 21 unanswered points to capture the victory. Greyhounds’ quarterback Ahmad Jones threw two touchdown passes – one to Khalil Witherspoon and one to Dasan Brown – and Rashad Floyd scored the game-winning touchdown on a 45-yard run with just under four minutes to go in the fourth quarter.

Middle Township (7-2) went up 14-0 early following a Sean Watkins run and a Jeremiah Jones 60-yard trick-play TD pass from Mike Zarfati.

Holy Spirit 24, Kingsway 14: Tahmir Jones returned an interception for a touchdown with 1:31 remaining in the fourth quarter to seal the victory for Holy Spirit (7-1). The Spartans also scored on a Christian Surles rushing touchdown, a Ty Mercado pass from Franklin Hudak and a Mason Forte 33-yard field goal. This was the second loss in a row for Kingsway (5-4) and marks the first time all season that the Dragons have lost back-to-back games.

Shawnee 42, Williamstown 7: After a scoreless first quarter, Jack Conners caught a 6-yard touchdown pass from Joe Papa early in the second to put Shawnee (4-5) up 7-0 – a lead it would not give up. Brett Lindbergh then ran in a 41-yard touchdown and Nick Rusinski scored on a seven-yard run to help Shawnee build a 28-0 halftime lead. Williamstown remains winless at 0-9.

Washington Township 38, Clearview 21: Jared Dzierzgowski ran for two touchdowns as the Minutemen improved to 7-2 in a game played at neutral-site Rowan University. Washington Township also scored on a DaShawn Long touchdown pass from Cole Aquino, an Andrew Osborn rushing touchdown and a Caleb Palaganas 22-yard fumble recovery for a TD. Clearview fell to 2-6 with the loss.

Millville 41, Cherokee 17: Lotzeir Brooks dazzled in the second half with an 80-yard touchdown reception and an 82-yard pick-6 as the top-ranked Thunderbolts made an emphatic statement in a victory over Cherokee Friday, clinching the WJFL American Division championship.

In a battle of prolific defenses, Millville’s stood tall as it allowed just 151 yards from scrimmage. Kyon Conyers added a pick-6 of his own, Joey Zamot tipped the pass that Conyers snared and also had an interception, and Acear Cornish was all over the field, finishing with a sack and three tackles for loss.

Quarterback Jacob Zamot finished with a pair of TD passes, the other a 41-yarder to Ta’Ron Haile, and a rushing score, while Jamal Wallace got into the end zone on the ground too.

Emphatic statement: Millville football makes its mark with victory over Cherokee

Absegami 35, Bridgeton 6: Absegami scored 35 unanswered points to turn an early deficit into an easy victory.

Absegami quarterback Kendall Armstrong had three touchdown passes (one each to Shamir Harper, Donald Johnson and Zach Parmer) while Ibn Russell scored on a 3-yard run and Andrew Whyee returned an interception 68-yards for a TD to power Absegami (3-6).

Jeremiah Russell ran in a touchdown from 11 yards out to put Bridgeton up 6-0 midway through the first quarter.

Paul VI 42, Triton 6: Dom Santiago threw four touchdown passes – two to Christian Martin and two to Tyree Roane – as the Eagles improved to 7-1. Paul VI’s Matt Morad added two long touchdown runs of 65 and 63 yards, while Triton (3-6) scored its lone touchdown on a Ryan Morley 14-yard run in the fourth quarter. This was Paul VI’s seventh straight victory.

St. Augustine 42, Lenape 10: Julian Turney scored the game’s first three touchdowns on runs of 75, 1 and 27 yards as St. Augustine (7-2) won its fifth straight game. Roman Coney also scored on a 62-yard run to help the Hermits take a 35-7 lead at halftime. Lenape (3-6) recorded its lone touchdown on a Macon Lincoln 90-yard kick return, while Ethan Blackburn connected on a 28-yard field goal.

Vineland 3, Pennsauken 0: Collin Graiff's 32-yard field goal with just under five minutes was the difference as the Fighting Clan made their final push for a postseason berth with a shocking win at Pennsauken.

Vineland's defense recorded its second straight shutout and its third of the season. The Fighting Clan's lone takeaway was a fumble scooped up by senior linebacker Ryant Maven, who returned the football deep into Pennsauken territory, setting the stage for Graiff’s game-winning kick in the fourth quarter.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: South Jersey high school football roundup for Week 8