South Jersey high school football roundup for Week 3

Football

It didn't take long for the Cherokee High School football team to get back on track.

Following a 3-0 loss last week and facing its fourth-straight ranked opponent, Cherokee pinned a 23-0 loss on school district rival and No. 4-ranked Shawnee Thursday night in West Jersey Football League American Division action.

Sixth-ranked Cherokee defended its home turf with tough defense, earning the program's first shutout since the 2021 season-opener against Lenape. The team has yielded a combined 10 points over the last three weeks and have allowed 29 points total en route to a 3-1 record.

Cherokee's defense produced a safety and ended the first half with a big interception.

Murad Campfield and Luke Brown found the end zone as Cherokee took a 16-0 lead in the second half.

Cherokee will host its fourth game in five weeks when it welcomes Williamstown to Evesham Township.

Holy Spirit 34, Washington Township 28 (2 OT): Sophomore Ty Costabile threw for three touchdowns but it was his rushing touchdown in the second overtime period that sealed the road win and kept the Spartans unbeaten at 4-0.

Costabile connected with Tahmir Jones, turning a pair of third-down plays into touchdowns in the first half.

Holy Spirit took a 28-21 lead in overtime when Costabile hit Taylor Cartwright for the go-ahead score.

After Washington Township answered to force another extra period, senior Ty Mercado delivered a huge interception to give Holy Spirit the opportunity to end the game with its second-overtime possession.

SPARTANS WIN!!! Costabile on tbe keeper!!! pic.twitter.com/bXUaPhpovC — Spartan Athletics (@HSHS_Athletics) September 15, 2023

Holy Spirit will host the Holy War next week when St. Augustine comes to town.

Moorestown 34, Triton 0: Senior John Zohlman and junior Luke Dengler each rushed for two touchdowns and the Quakers notched their second shutout in three weeks with a home rout of the Mustangs.

Moorestown extended its winning streak to three, sparked by a defense that has allowed seven points over the stretch.

Willingboro 57, Delran 19: Sophomore quarterback Lamar Best fired four touchdowns passes and rushed for two more scores as the Chimeras tallied a season-high 57 points in the road win, the most for the program in a game since 2019.

Best has recorded 12 touchdown passes in four games, raising her career total to 35.

Willingboro has eclipsed the 50-point mark in each of its two wins this season. The Chimeras will play at St. Joseph next week.

Lenape 17, Williamstown 14: With 10 unanswered points in the fourth quarter, Lenape picked up its first win of the season.

Michael LeMay's 1-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter was the decisive score for Lenape, which also benefitted from a safety by its defense.

Lenape quarterback Jaelin Mims threw for 176 yards and a touchdown pass to Jordan Silver in the first half.

Paul VI 28, Seneca 27: Dom Santiago stuffed Colin Walsh on a two-point conversion attempt with 11 seconds left as Paul VI held on for the West Jersey Football League National Division victory.

The Golden Eagles got within a point after Zac Fearon scored on an 8-yard screen pass from Anthony Tirico. They decided to go for the win but couldn’t cross the goal line.

Santiago, also Paul VI’s quarterback, was 22-of-39 for 260 yards and 3 touchdowns and ran 9 times for 42 yards and a score. His 1-yard sneak with 1:52 remaining gave the Eagles a 28-21 advantage. They trailed 21-14 entering the fourth.

Tyree Roane stepped up for the victors with 9 grabs for 92 yards and 2 TDs, and Austin Bailey had 5 receptions for 75 yards and a touchdown on offense and a key pick on defense. Fearon had an excellent game in defeat with 18 carries for 99 yards and 2 scores and 6 grabs for 44 yards and 2 more TDs.

Hammonton 17, Eastern 14:

Cherry Hill East 56, Holy Cross 25: The Cougars snapped a three-game losing streak with their first win of the season.

The 56 points are the most for Cherry Hill East since a 57-56 win over Cherokee in 2011.

Absegami 28, Egg Harbor Township 13: Senior Richard Gibson rushed for a pair of touchdowns and caught a pass for a third score as Absegami snapped a two-game losing streak in style.

Junior quarterback Kendall Armstrong threw for 220 yards and a pair of touchdowns, raising his season total to 10, while Gibson has eight touchdowns in four games to power Absegami. His 4-yard TD run in the fourth quarter iced the victory.

Absegami (2-2) will have its home opener next week against Highland after starting the season with four straight road games.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: South Jersey high school football recap for Week 3