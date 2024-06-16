South High's Jack Hickox named Alaska's Gatorade Player of the Year for boys soccer

Jun. 15—Following a strong senior season in which he was one of several potent scoring threats for the only team to finish undefeated at the Division I level, South Anchorage's Jack Hickox was named Alaska's Gatorade Player of the Year for boys soccer on Friday.

"I think winning (Gatorade Player of the Year) is a great honor and it's come from years of hard work and determination, but I think my surroundings helped me just as much," he said in a statement. "Having great teammates to push me in practice and great coaching has really helped me become the player I am today, so it wouldn't be possible without them. We really had a special group this past year to be able to achieve what I think is as close as you can get to a perfect season."

Hickox is the fourth player in program history to receive the honor and first in nearly a decade since another South midfielder, Talon Stanley, in the 2015-16 season. Late last month, he helped power the Wolverines to their second Division I state championship in three years.

"Before the season, my goals were firstly to win the state championship and then to win GPOY," he stated. "To be able to do both of those along with being undefeated was a dream come true. It feels great to make my family and friends proud of all of these achievements."

The 5-foot-10 senior midfielder led the Wolverines to an undefeated record of 17-0-1 and was the total package. Hickox recorded 15 assists and scored 21 goals, including the lone goal in South's 1-0 win over rival West High School in the state semifinals. During his time in the program, he was a two-time All-State Tournament selection and a 2024 All-Cook Inlet Conference First Team honoree.

"Jack Hickox is the most complete player in the state and, to me, the primary reason South was undefeated this season," Service High School head coach Dan Rufner said in a statement. "He tackles well and controls the middle of the field. He doesn't try to do too much with the ball, instead playing quick touches with excellent distribution, always looking to set up his teammates. When he does get the chance to score, he has a strong and accurate shot."

This award celebrates the country's top high school athletes for their excellence on the field as well as in the classroom and in their respective communities. Hickox maintained a 4.38 weighted GPA and volunteered locally with the Jordan Morris Foundation. He also donated his time as a peer tutor and youth soccer coach.

Hickox in the fall will be attending San Diego State University, where he hopes to continue his soccer career at the NCAA Division I level. He has been in communication with the Aztecs' coaching staff about by walking on and plans to major in business administration and finance.