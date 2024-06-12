South Georgia Barbell heads to nationals

MOULTRIE — South Georgia Barbell will be representing Moultrie as they take five athletes to compete in the USA Weightlifting Nationals this week in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Matt Cannon, owner and coach at South Georgia Barbell, has been coaching weightlifting athletes for close to 10 years and has extensive experience in weightlifting, both as a lifter and a coach.

Traveling to Pennsylvania this week will be Leila Ray, Ellie Kichler, Emma Meads, Jack Cato, and Hannah Shifflett.

Ray will compete June 15; Kichler and Cato lift on Sunday, June 16; Meads lifts June 17, and Shifflett will compete June 20. These athletes train year-round and compete several times a year, but had to hit specific criteria in order to qualify for competition at Nationals.

Located at 105 Rowland Dr., South Georgia Barbell offers a variety of services including personal training, weightlifting, powerlifting, strength and conditioning, sports training, and weight loss accountability programs and welcomes all ages from youth to senior adults. For more information, contact Matt Cannon at (229) 921-7475.