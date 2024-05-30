South Fort Myers football coach Willis May steps down, assistant Matt Holderfield takes over

South Fort Myers High School football players practice under their new head coach, Willis May, on Friday, August 2, 2019.

South Fort Myers High School football coach Willis May has stepped down after five seasons.

Assistant coach and defensive coordinator Matt Holderfield will take over as the Wolfpacks' head football coach. Coach Holderfield is no stranger to the role, having successfully served as interim head coach during the 2016 season, where he led the Wolfpack to a 9-1 record and a playoff appearance.

May went 28-20 as the Wolfpacks' head coach. He took over in 2019 after South went 1-9 the season before and led the Wolfpack to a 7-4 mark and a playoff appearance, the first of three straight postseason berths. He went 33-26 in six seasons with Stoneman Douglas before taking over at South.

"We are grateful for Coach May's significant contributions to our football program," said Ed Matthews, Principal of South Fort Myers High School, in a release. "His leadership and passion for the game have helped shape our athletes both on and off the field. We are confident that Coach Holderfield will continue to build on this strong foundation and lead our team to new heights."

