South Florida vs. Marshall: Gasparilla Bowl preview and predictions

South Florida (7-5) vs. Marshall (8-4)

Location: Tampa | When: Dec. 20 (8 p.m. ET) | TV: ESPN | Line: Marshall -3

HOW THESE TEAMS GOT HERE

South Florida: The Bulls started the season 7-0 to guarantee an above .500 season. From there, well, readers can easily figure out what happened in the last five weeks of the season. USF has lost to Houston, Tulane, Cincinnati, Temple, and UCF to end the year. All five of those teams are going to bowl games. But still. This is not a Bulls team that’s entering this game on any sort of roll.

Marshall: The Thundering Herd has just one loss in a game they were the favorite in, and it came on the road by two points at Southern Miss on Nov. 3. The Herd reeled off three straight wins after that game to get bowl eligible and lost a rescheduled game against Virginia Tech on Dec. 1 to end the season. Marshall’s other two losses came to Middle Tennessee State (a Conference USA division champ) and North Carolina State.

WHY YOU SHOULD WATCH

At the very least, ESPN will show some cool highlights of players racing lawnmowers (the game is sponsored by Bad Boy Mowers). So that’s worth it. It’s also a game for patriotic group of five conference bragging rights. Who is better? Conference USA or the American Athletic Conference?

Jordan Cronkrite and Blake Barnett have been key pieces of USF’s offense in 2018. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Jordan Cronkrite, RB, South Florida: The Florida transfer is USF’s leading rusher with 173 carries for 1,095 yards and nine touchdowns. He teams with Johnny Ford to form a potent rushing combination. Ford is averaging over seven yards a carry and has scored eight touchdowns. USF is far better running the ball than it is passing the ball, so the goal will be to keep the game on the ground as much as possible.

Tyre Brady, WR, Marshall: The Miami transfer is the team’s leading receiver and leads all Marshall running backs and receivers with nine touchdowns. He’s been pretty boom or bust, however. Brady has four games with over 100 receiving yards and he had 162 yards in two of those games. He’s also had three games with 25 yards or fewer, including against Virginia Tech on Dec. 1. If Brady has a big game, Marshall’s probably going to win. The Herd is 4-0 in his 100-yard games.

WHAT’S ON THE LINE

South Florida: The Bulls are going for a third-straight bowl win and the first bowl win in that span that hasn’t been at the Birmingham Bowl. This game is also at USF’s home stadium. You can’t lose a bowl game at your home field.

Marshall: Can the Herd keep a nice bowl streak alive? Marshall has won each of its last six bowl appearances. The team’s last bowl loss came in 2004.

Marshall wide receiver Tyre Brady (8) catches a pass ahead of Colorado State safety Justin Sweet during the first half of the New Mexico Bowl NCAA college football game in Albuquerque, N.M., Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)

PREDICTIONS

Nick Bromberg: Marshall 34, South Florida 29

Sam Cooper: South Florida 31, Marshall 28

Pat Forde: Marshall 27, South Florida 23

