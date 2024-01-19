South Florida stuns Memphis basketball with huge comeback win. Here are 5 observations

Memphis basketball led South Florida by as many as 20 points Thursday at FedExForum and was up 47-32 at halftime.

But the unranked Bulls (10-5, 3-1 AAC) battled back to beat the No. 12 Tigers (15-3, 4-1) 74-73, snapping their 10-game winning streak.

Kasean Pryor sank two free throws with 4.4 seconds left in regulation to decide the game. Jahvon Quinerly, who has made two game-winning 3-pointers this season, missed a 3-pointer as time expired.

Here are five observations from Thursday's game.

USF offense: Cold as ice early, hot late

The Bulls have held their own offensively this season. Amir Abdur-Rahim's squad entered play Thursday scoring 76.4 points per game while shooting 43.0% from the field.

But, against Memphis, USF was largely out of whack. In the first half, it trailed 47-32 and made just 33% of its shots. That cold spate was underscored by an 0 for 12 stretch that fell within a 2-of-20 span.

While the Bulls had difficulty gaining much traction on offense, Memphis took advantage, outscoring the visitors 32-7 over an 11:05 span.

The second half was a different story. USF started the final 20 minutes 0 for 3 from the field, then got hot, making eight of its next 12 field goal attempts and cutting the Tigers' lead to 59-55 with 10:45 left in the game.

David Jones picks up where he left off

What does a player as prolific as Jones do for an encore after scoring 17 second-half points in last week's win at Wichita?

Well, he tops it.

In the first half of Thursday's contest, the 6-foot-6 stick of dynamite exploded for 18 points in just 12 minutes. Jones was efficient, too, connecting on 7-of-9 from the field (2 for 3 beyond the arc) and made both his free throw attempts. Jones' layup with 6:07 left in the first half gave him 18 points − more than the Bulls had as a team (17) at that point.

Jones finished with a game-high 25 points.

USF backcourt as advertised

The Bulls brought one of the more productive guard tandems to Memphis this week. Chris Youngblood and Selton Miguel came in averaging more than 14 points apiece.

That pair kept up its good work against the Tigers, combining for 36 points. Miguel, who finished with four fouls, made nine field goals, five from the 3-point line.

USF big man Kasean Pryor balanced things out, scoring 21 points.

Tigers dominate specialty stats

Memphis made big things out of the little things Thursday.

The Tigers took command of the area around the basket, outscoring the Bulls 42-18 in the paint. They also dominated USF in the fast-break game, finishing with a 21-2 advantage there.

Jaykwon Walton hurt?

One of the many bright spots for the Tigers in last week's 112-point game at Wichita State was Jaykwon Walton. The former Shocker dropped a season-best 23 points on his former team, using six made 3-pointers to help get him there.

That strong play did not carry over to Thursday − at least not at first. In 11 first-half minutes, Walton was held scoreless on just one field goal attempt.

But that wasn't the concerning part. Walton, who was sporting a wrap on his left calf, abruptly left the game favoring that left calf with 9:01 to play before halftime. He went into the locker room for a short time and returned at the 5:48 mark.

