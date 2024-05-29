South Florida natives Cremaschi, Morris invited to U.S. Olympic team camp in June

Inter Miami midfielder Benjamin “Benja” Cremaschi, a 19-year-old Key Biscayne native, was invited to U.S. Olympic team June training camp in Kansas City, Kansas, as the team prepares for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

Cremaschi, one of the two youngest players called into camp by U.S. coach Marko Mitrovic, missed the first seven games of the Inter Miami season following sports hernia surgery. Since his return he has played in eight games and scored two goals. The Argentine American appeared in all four Men’s Olympic Team matches last fall, scoring the lone USA goal in a 1-1 tie with Iraq.

Fort Lauderdale native Aidan Morris, a 22-year-old Columbus Crew midfielder, also made the Olympic camp roster. Both Cremaschi and Morris played youth soccer at Weston FC.

The Men’s Olympic Soccer Tournament 18-player roster is restricted to players under the age of 23, with an allowance for three overage players. Mitrovic selected one overage player born in 1993 (Walker Zimmerman), nine players born in 2001, four born in 2002, five born in 2003, four born in 2004 and two born in 2005- Cremaschi and forward Esmir Bajraktarevic, who are also eligible for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

Team USA will play a tune-up match against Japan on June 11 at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City.

This summer marks the return of the U.S. men’s team to the Olympics for the first time since 2008. The soccer Olympics tournament runs from July 24 to Aug. 10.

Cremaschi joins the list of Inter Miami players who will miss MLS games while playing for their national teams this summer.

Lionel Messi will play for Argentina in the Copa America. Luis Suarez (Uruguay), Matias Rojas (Paraguay), and Leo Campana (Ecuador) could be called up for the Copa America, as well.

U.S. MEN’S OLYMPIC SOCCER TEAM TRAINING CAMP ROSTER

GOALKEEPERS (2): Patrick Schulte (Columbus Crew; St. Charles, Mo.), Gaga Slonina (Chelsea/ENG; Addison, Ill.)

DEFENDERS (7): Nathan Harriel (Philadelphia Union; Oldsmar, Fla.), Jalen Neal (LA Galaxy; Lakewood, Calif.), Bryan Reynolds (KVC Westerlo/BEL; Fort Worth, Texas), John Tolkin (New York Red Bulls; Chatham, N.J.), Jonathan Tomkinson (Norwich City/ENG; Plano, Texas), Caleb Wiley (Atlanta United FC; Atlanta, Ga.), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC; Lawrenceville, Ga.)

MIDFIELDERS (7): Cole Bassett (Colorado Rapids; Littleton, Colo.), Gianluca Busio (Venezia/ITA; Greensboro, N.C.), Benjamin Cremaschi (Inter Miami CF; Key Biscayne, Fla.), Jack McGlynn (Philadelphia Union; Queens, N.Y.), Aidan Morris (Columbus Crew; Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.), Rokas Pukstas (Hajduk Split/CRO; Stillwater, Okla.), Tanner Tessmann (Venezia/ITA; Birmingham, Ala.)

FORWARDS (9): Paxten Aaronson (Eintracht Frankfurt/GER; Medford, N.J.), Esmir Bajraktarevic (New England Revolution; Appleton, Wisc.), Taylor Booth (Utrecht/NED; Eden, Utah), Cade Cowell (Guadalajara/MEX; Ceres, Calif.), Damion Downs (Köln/GER; Schwebenried, Germany), Johan Gomez (Eintracht Braunschweig/GER; Keller, Texas), Duncan McGuire (Orlando City SC; Omaha, Neb.), Kevin Paredes (Wolfsburg/GER; South Riding, Va.), Griffin Yow (KVC Westerlo/BEL; Clifton, Va.)