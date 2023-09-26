South Florida cornerback talks game day visit to the Swamp

Among the many recruits in Gainesville on Saturday for Florida’s 22-7 win over Charlotte was American Heritage (Plantation, Florida) cornerback Jordan Rich.

Plenty of Power Five stars have come out of American Heritage in the past, including former Florida cornerback Marco Wilson, and Rich — a junior — is just getting to know the Gators and UF. He made contact with coach Larry Williams just two weeks ago, but a quick trip to campus only has Rich more interested in the Orange and Blue.

“Driving around, I loved what I saw about the campus,” Rich said. “I was treated really well when I arrived, so the trip was good … I would say that UF’s facilities and their attention to detail with regard to hospitality are next level.”

The Gators haven’t offered Rich — a class of 2025 recruit — yet, but he plans on returning for a camp in the future after meeting Florida defensive backs coach Corey Raymond for the first time. Raymond told Rich that he wanted to get some work in with him over the summer.

Only Western Michigan has extended an offer right now on the football front, but Rich is also one of the best centerfielders in a loaded South Florida baseball scene.

He led Heritage with a .414 batting average, a .509 on-base percentage, 38 runs and 36 hits as a sophomore. Rich also swiped 16 of 17 bases and played lockdown defense en route to the Patriots’ first state title since 2012.

The Florida State Seminoles and Missouri Tigers have already hosted him on baseball visits. Rich says that he would like to keep playing both sports, but he’ll pick the option that’s best for his future even if it means dropping one sport.

“In terms of football, UF is the first school to show interest,” Rich said. “The other college visits were baseball visits. I do have UF as a favorite and it is high on my list, though.”

Florida could use a true centerfielder and an elite baserunner on the diamond, and Rich is a key player for one of the best prep football programs in the state.

Most recently, Rich took the field against two of the top receivers in the senior class — Ohio State commit (and Florida flip target) Jeremiah Smith, who was also at the Charlotte game, and Miami Commit Joshisa Trader. He nearly came with an interception. His junior season highlights can be found below, courtesy of Hudl.

Rich has flown under the radar until now, but a visit to an SEC program usually begins a domino effect of sorts. None of the four major services have given him a recruiting grade yet, but that should change in the coming months, especially as more tape comes out.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire