South Florida Bulls crush Syracuse Orange 45-0 in Boca Raton Bowl

BOCA RATON — Cornerback Aamaris Brown-Bunkley bent down, scooped the ball before it hit the turf, and bolted 64 yards into the end zone with the fumble as celebrating teammates chased him.

Suddenly, that Syracuse field-goal attempt to slice South Florida’s lead to four points late in the first quarter had become a botched disaster and a two-touchdown bulge for the Bulls.

And the rout was on at the RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl.

USF carried a 31-point lead into halftime on defensive end Tramel Logan’s 61-yard fumble return for a touchdown with nine seconds left and cruised to 45-0 triumph Thursday night at FAU Stadium. An announced crowd of 20,711 saw the 10th rendition of the Boca Bowl.

“I just told these guys in the locker room — a year ago, we asked these guys to buy into a vision … and I challenged these guys to do something rather than be somebody — and I told these guys ‘Thank you, for having some blind faith in me, in our staff, that we could lay a foundation for something,’” said USF coach Alex Golesh. “We never put a ceiling on it. And certainly, the floor is where we were at.”

Now, the Bulls (7-6) have notched their first bowl win since 2017 and their largest bowl win ever, eclipsing their 41-14 win against Memphis in the 2008 St. Petersburg Bowl. They also secured their first winning season since 2018, when they started 7-0 and lost their final six games.

The Orange (6-7) will look to rebound buoyed by the signing of the best recruiting class in school history, hiring of new head coach Fran Brown, and incoming transfer of quarterback Kyle McCord. Brown and McCord both attended the game.

With starting quarterback Garrett Shrader sidelined by shoulder surgery Thursday night, Syracuse’s offense was completely inept. The Orange tried three different players under center in the first half — tight end Dan Villari, a former quarterback at Michigan, Braden Davis, and running back LeQuint Allen Jr. — but managed just 93 total yards and minus-17 on the ground.

“You talk about defense? Holy Smokes!” Golesh said. “Just the challenge of continuing to stay focused and locked in, and they answered the bell.”

Meanwhile, USF quarterback Byrum Brown threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to Sean Atkins, a 31-yard touchdown to Khafre Brown, and then a 35-yard score to Atkins for a 38-0 lead barely two minutes into the second half.

USF, which beat Charlotte 48-14 in its final game to become bowl eligible, recorded its first shutout win since 2009 when it thrashed Coastal Carolina 59-0.

“It was amazing, man. I’ve been preaching all season wanting a Krispy Kreme [doughnut],” Logan said of the defense’s shutout. “So to do it in a bowl game was amazing.”

“Yeah, it was a big achievement for the defense to get a goose egg up there,” Brown-Bunkley said.

Syracuse appeared to have tied the score at 7 on safety Alijah Clark’s 41-yard return of Byrum Brown’s fumble, but a blindside block on Jason Simmons Jr. moved the ball back to USF’s 28-yard line. A 14-yard completion on third down set up Syracuse for a 44-yard field goal try. Holder Jack Stonehouse dropped the snap, though. Kicker Brady Denaburg picked up the ball and tried to run with it, but USF corner Tavin Ward grabbed Denaburg and the ball squirted out to Brown-Bunkley.

“Honestly, I didn’t see nothing but the end zone,” Brown-Bunkley said. “The ball just fell in my hands. I was telling myself, ‘Just run. Just run.’ … I didn’t see nothing but green.”

Late in the half, Logan scored his third return touchdown of the season after Daquan Evans’ crushing blindside sack of Davis.

“It is contagious. When you see your guys turn up out there, it makes you want to make big plays as well,” Logan said. “It was juicing me up.”

Evans was named the bowl’s defensive most valuable player. Byrum Brown was named offensive MVP for his performance — 19-for-26 passing for 214 yards, three touchdowns, and zero interceptions. He also rushed 14 times for a game-high 64 yards.

Atkins, who entered the game with 86 carries for 961 yards and five touchdowns, became the first player in USF history to top the 1,000-yard mark with 93 yards on six catches.

“We played harder than those guys,” Golesh said of his players’ domination of Syracuse. “There’s a team that’s just happy to be there [at a bowl] and a team that’s there to win the game. And we were there to win the game.”

