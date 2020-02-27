South Florida beats East Carolina in 73-68 in OT

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) -- Justin Brown scored five of his 18 points in overtime to lift South Florida to a 73-68 victory over East Carolina on Wednesday night.

Capping a second half that featured six ties and five lead changes, the Pirates' Tremont Robinson-White made a layup to even the score at 59 with 24 seconds left in regulation and send the game to overtime.

Brown made four 3-pointers and grabbed nine rebounds. Michael Durr added 15 points and eight rebounds for South Florida (12-16, 5-10 American Athletic Conference), which ended its four-game losing streak. Laquincy Rideau had 14 points. David Collins had 11 points and six rebounds.

Jayden Gardner had 19 points for the Pirates (11-18, 5-11). Brandon Suggs added 13 points. Tristen Newton had 10 points.

The Bulls evened the season series against the Pirates with the win. East Carolina defeated South Florida 62-59 on Jan. 7. South Florida faces Temple on the road on Sunday. East Carolina matches up against UConn at home on Saturday.

