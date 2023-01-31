South Florida ATH enjoys first visit to UF, picks up offer

Florida offered three-star athlete Kevin Levy over the weekend when the Cardinal Newman (West Palm Beach, Florida) prospect visited the Swamp for the first time.

He announced the news on Twitter on the same day as Florida’s most recent Junior Day (Jan. 28) and later added that he had a great time in Gainesville and planned to return soon. 247Sports caught up with Levy after his visit, and he had plenty of positive things to say about the university and program.

“I had never been there before, so I thought it was really great for a first visit,” Levy said to Swamp247’s Blake Alderman. “They have a lot of great coaches. I thought it was perfect.”

Cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond stood out to Levy in particular. Raymond’s history of developing future NFL stars is undeniable, and the Gators are recruiting Levy as a defensive back instead of a wide receiver. That doesn’t seem to be a problem for him at all, though.

“Coach C-Ray is a great coach and he’s coached a lot of great players who have played my position,” he said. “That makes me feel real comfortable, because I know he knows what he is doing. He can make me a better football player and a better man outside of football.”

Levy got to see the new facilities and locker rooms, as well as the academic centers and freshman apartments. He toured the baseball and softball stadiums and sat in on meetings during the trip too. Before he left, Levy and his parents met with head coach Billy Napier in his office. That’s when Napier extended the offer, which helped UF jump straight into Levy’s top five.

“That offer was really something I don’t know if I can describe the feeling,” he said. “It’s always been one of my dream schools, because I always grew up watching Florida and a fan. That offer was a moment I will cherish forever.”

The Gators are in a good spot with Levy, but they’ll have to beat out at least Boston College, Illinois, Kentucky, Illinois, Louisville and Texas A&M over the next year or so to win him over. His return visit to the Swamp could come as early as March, but Levy has plans to check out the rest of his top schools too.

His plan is to take official visits over the summer and decide before his senior season, so that gives Levy nearly half a year to flesh out a top five. Florida should be one of those five, but that’s when the real competition begins. The Gators aren’t the only SEC program pushing for Levy, and probable playing time should be a factor in this race.

The 247Sports composite ranks Levy at No. 452 overall and No. 61 among athletes. He plays receiver and defensive back for his high school and is a track star. Levy ran a 10.66-second 100-meter sprint and a 21.54-second 200-meter sprint in May.

