South-Doyle football coach Paul Shelton resigns after back-to-back 2-8 seasons

Paul Shelton resigned as South-Doyle’s football coach after two seasons, he confirmed on social media on Tuesday.

"Words can't express my gratitude for love, buy in, and hospitality that you have shown my family over the past two years," Shelton said in a statement.

Shelton leaves the team after back-to-back years with a 2-8 record and missing the Class 4A playoffs.

South-Doyle had made the postseason every year from 2016-21 before Shelton arrived.

Shelton was the tight ends coach/special teams coordinator at California-Davis for four years before coaching the Cherokees. He also served as the quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator from 2008-14 at Unicoi County and from 2014-18 at Bearden.

Before Shelton arrived, South-Doyle was led by longtime coach and athletic director Clark Duncan, who announced his retirement in January 2022 after 13 seasons. In 2021, Duncan led the team to a 6-4 regular season record.

South-Doyle has never won a state championship. The furthest the program has gone in the postseason was the semifinals in 2020 and 2016.

Toyloy Brown III is a Knox News sports reporter. Email toyloy.brown@knoxnews.com. On X, formerly known as Twitter, @TJ3rd_.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: TSSAA football: South-Doyle coach Paul Shelton resigns