South-Doyle football coach Paul Shelton resigns after back-to-back 2-8 seasons
Paul Shelton resigned as South-Doyle’s football coach after two seasons, he confirmed on social media on Tuesday.
Thank you. pic.twitter.com/L69aNbI7ub
— Paul Shelton (@SDpaulshelton) December 19, 2023
"Words can't express my gratitude for love, buy in, and hospitality that you have shown my family over the past two years," Shelton said in a statement.
Shelton leaves the team after back-to-back years with a 2-8 record and missing the Class 4A playoffs.
South-Doyle had made the postseason every year from 2016-21 before Shelton arrived.
Shelton was the tight ends coach/special teams coordinator at California-Davis for four years before coaching the Cherokees. He also served as the quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator from 2008-14 at Unicoi County and from 2014-18 at Bearden.
Before Shelton arrived, South-Doyle was led by longtime coach and athletic director Clark Duncan, who announced his retirement in January 2022 after 13 seasons. In 2021, Duncan led the team to a 6-4 regular season record.
FOOTBALL HIRE: Knoxville Catholic football names Philip Shadowens new coach day after Steve Matthews leaves
South-Doyle has never won a state championship. The furthest the program has gone in the postseason was the semifinals in 2020 and 2016.
Toyloy Brown III is a Knox News sports reporter. Email toyloy.brown@knoxnews.com. On X, formerly known as Twitter, @TJ3rd_.
This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: TSSAA football: South-Doyle coach Paul Shelton resigns