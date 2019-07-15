South Dakota's Nielson extended through 2023

(STATS) - South Dakota has given coach Bob Nielson a five-year contract extension through the 2023 season, athletic director David Herbster announced Monday.

Nielson is 16-19 in three seasons, including an 8-5 record and an FCS playoff appearance in 2017.

He is 202-99-1 overall in 26 seasons, winning NCAA Division II titles at Minnesota Duluth in 2008 and 2010.

"Bob is a proven leader who has laid a solid foundation for our program as we build a championship culture," Herbster said. "I look forward to watching his teams push forward throughout these facility enhancements and beyond."

South Dakota will open the 2019 season by hosting Montana on Aug. 31.