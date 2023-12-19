South Dakotans in the NFL, Week 15

Dec. 19—GREEN BAY — Another week, another game with Tucker Kraft showing the NFL what he can do when given an opportunity. With injuries still affecting the Packers' tight end group, the Timber Lake native got another start and had another big game for Green Bay, scoring his second NFL touchdown and catching four passes in the Packers' loss to Tampa Bay.

Kraft's athleticism was on display, both when he fought his way into the end zone for a 5-yard first quarter touchdown, and when he nearly hurdled a Bucs defender on the sideline (an opposing helmet to the groin as Kraft leapt appeared to cause a moment of discomfort on an otherwise impressive play by the former Jackrabbit).

Kraft now has 18 catches for 216 yards and two touchdowns in his rookie season.

Here's how the rest of the NFL's South Dakotans fared in Week 15.

Jack Cochrane, LB, Kansas City (USD)

Saw only action on special teams in the Chiefs' win over New England and did not record any statistics.

Dennis Gardeck, LB, Arizona (USF)

Had two tackles in the Cardinals loss to the 49ers.

Dallas Goedert, TE, Philadelphia (SDSU, Britton-Hecla)

Caught four passes for 30 yards in the Eagles' loss to the Seahawks on Monday night in Seattle.

C.J. Ham, FB, Minnesota (Augustana)

Played 11 snaps on offense and 17 on special teams in the Vikings' overtime loss to the Bengals, but did not record any statistics.

Tucker Kraft, TE, Green Bay (SDSU, Timber Lake)

Had four catches for 57 yards and a touchdown in the Packers' loss to Tampa. It marked Kraft's second straight game with four catches, his single-game high.

Trey Pipkins, OL, Los Angeles Chargers (USF)

Got the start and played all 65 offensive snaps in the Chargers' loss to the Raiders.

Christian Rozeboom, LB, Los Angeles Rams (SDSU)

Had five tackles and one pass defensed in the Rams' win over Washington.

Pierre Strong, RB, Cleveland (SDSU)

Had two carries for two yards, two catches for nine yards and one kickoff return for 15 yards in the Browns' win over Chicago.

On practice squad/IR: Kameron Cline, Buffalo (USD), Cade Johnson, Seattle (SDSU), Chris Oladokun, Kansas City (SDSU), Matt Farniok, Detroit (Sioux Falls Washington), Riley Reiff, New England (Parkston), Don Gardner, Tampa Bay (SDSU), Spencer Waege, San Francisco (Watertown)