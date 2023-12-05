South Dakotans in the NFL, Week 13

Dec. 4—GREEN BAY — Sunday night's Chiefs/Packers game was big for South Dakota.

For the Packers, former South Dakota State tight end Tucker Kraft made the start and had another strong game, catching three passes for 37 yards and helping the Packers average more than five yards per carry on the ground with effective blocking.

Across the field, former USD linebacker Jack Cochrane, normally a special teams ace for the Chiefs, was thrust into a significant role when starting linebacker Drue Tranquill went down with an injury. Cochrane played most of the rest of the game and made a career-high seven tackles, including two for losses.

The Packers beat the Chiefs for their third straight win.

Here's how the rest of the NFL's South Dakotans fared in Week 9.

Jack Cochrane, LB, Kansas City (USD)

Played 57 snaps on defense after the injury to Tranquill to notch seven tackles. Cochrane now has a career-high 18 tackles on the season.

Dennis Gardeck, LB, Arizona (USF)

Had two passes defensed and two quarterback hits in the Cardinals' win over the Steelers.

Dallas Goedert, TE, Philadelphia (SDSU, Britton-Hecla)

Injured and did not play in Eagles' loss to San Francisco.

C.J. Ham, FB, Minnesota (Augustana)

The Vikings were idle.

Tucker Kraft, TE, Green Bay (SDSU, Timber Lake)

Got the start and caught three passes for 37 yards in the Packers' 27-19 win over the Chiefs. The rookie now has 10 catches for 95 yards on the season.

Trey Pipkins, OL, Los Angeles Chargers (USF)

Got the start and played all 61 offensive snaps in the Chargers' win over the Patriots.

Christian Rozeboom, LB, Los Angeles Rams (SDSU)

Played 11 snaps on defense and 24 on special teams in the Rams' win over the Browns, making two tackles. Has 58 tackles on the season.

Pierre Strong, RB, Cleveland (SDSU)

Played 10 snap on offense and 21 on special teams in the Browns' loss to the Rams, carrying the ball twice for 20 yards. Strong has rushed for 173 yards on 37 carries this year.

On practice squad/IR: Kameron Cline, Buffalo (USD), Cade Johnson, Seattle (SDSU), Chris Oladokun, Kansas City (SDSU), Matt Farniok, Chicago (Sioux Falls Washington), Riley Reiff, New England (Parkston), Don Gardner, Tampa Bay (SDSU), Spencer Waege, San Francisco (Watertown)