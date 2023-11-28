South Dakotans in the NFL, Week 12

Nov. 28—DETROIT — It was a very happy Thanksgiving for the Kraft family, as Tucker Kraft scored the first touchdown of his NFL career to help the Packers spoil the holiday for the first place Lions on Thursday at Ford Field.

One week after Kraft appeared to score his first pro touchdown only for it to be overturned by instant replay, Kraft made it official against in Detroit, sneaking out into the flat to catch a pass from Jordan Love which he ran in for the 12-yard score. He then celebrated with former Dakota Marker rival Christian Watson, the wide receiver from North Dakota State, who also scored in the game for Green Bay.

It took awhile for Kraft to earn regular playing time on offense for the Pack, but now that he's getting it, he's taking advantage.

Here's how the rest of the NFL's South Dakotans fared in Week 12.

Jack Cochrane, LB, Kansas City (USD)

On the field for 21 special teams plays in the Chiefs' win over the Raiders, making one tackle.

Dennis Gardeck, LB, Arizona (USF)

Started and made three tackles in the Cardinals loss to the Rams.

Dallas Goedert, TE, Philadelphia (SDSU, Britton-Hecla)

Injured and did not play in Eagles' win over Dallas.

C.J. Ham, FB, Minnesota (Augustana)

Had two receptions for three yards and a tackle on special teams in the Vikings' Monday night loss to the Bears.

Tucker Kraft, TE, Green Bay (SDSU, Timber Lake)

Got the start and played a season-high 54 offensive snaps in the Packers' win over the Lions, catching two passes for 15 yards and his first NFL touchdown.

Trey Pipkins, OL, Los Angeles Chargers (USF)

Got the start and played all 66 offensive snaps in the Chargers' loss to the Ravens.

Christian Rozeboom, LB, Los Angeles Rams (SDSU)

Played 35 snaps on defense and made five tackles in the Rams' win over the Cardinals.

Pierre Strong, RB, Cleveland (SDSU)

Got two snaps on offense and 19 on special teams in the Browns loss to the Steelers. Did not record any statistics.

On practice squad/IR: Kameron Cline, Buffalo (USD), Cade Johnson, Seattle (SDSU), Chris Oladokun, Kansas City (SDSU), Matt Farniok, Chicago (Sioux Falls Washington), Riley Reiff, New England (Parkston), Don Gardner, Tampa Bay (SDSU), Spencer Waege, San Francisco (Watertown)