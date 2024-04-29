Advertisement
South Dakota track and field top-10 leaderboard for April 29, 2024

The Daily Republic, Mitchell, S.D.
Apr. 29—Top-10 for all classes combined, as reported to athletic.net database.

Athletes listed by ranking, time, school and date mark was attained.

Through April 27 meets.

100 Meters

1. Silja Gunderson, 12.10, Dakota Valley, April 27

2. Chloe Raw, 12.14, Arlington, April 23

T3. Kali Ringstmeyer, 12.16, Pierre, April 12

T3. Reagan O'Neill, 12.16, Bennett County, April 23

5. Linnea Nesheim, 12.18, Sioux Falls Lincoln, April 15

6. Ella Bradeen, 12.21, Rapid City Stevens, April 12

7. Madison Pederson, 12.34, Brandon Valley, April 22

8. Jordyn Larsen, 12.36, Custer, April 12

9. Ellen Merkley, 12.37, Sioux Falls Lincoln, April 15

10. Olowan Carlow, 12.45, Rapid City Central, April 12

200 Meters

1. Chloe Raw, 25.40, Arlington, April 23

2. Kali Ringstmeyer, 25.50, Pierre, April 22

3. Bergan Musser, 25.51, Lennox, April 11

T4. Ella Bradeen, 25.53, Rapid City Stevens, April 12

T4. Linnea Nesheim, 25.53, Sioux Falls Lincoln, April 25

6. Berkeley Engelland, 25.76, Mount Vernon/Plankinton, April 13

7. Jordyn Larsen, 25.80, Custer, April 12

8. Charlee Williams-Smith, 25.90, Pierre, April 12

9. Faith Peterson, 25.96, Sioux Falls Roosevelt, April 25

T10. Claudia Werner, 25.98, Rapid City Stevens, April 12

T10. Sydney Stahlecker, 25.98, Tea Area, April 27

400 Meters

1. Berkeley Engelland, 55.62, Mount Vernon/Plankinton, April 13

2. Shae Rumsey, 58.74, Yankton, April 13

3. Addison Scholten, 59.16, Brandon Valley, April 9

4. Anna Vyn, 59.23, Sioux Falls Christian, April 9

5. Sydney Stahlecker, 59.54, Tea Area, April 13

6. Avery Marler, 59.59, Sturgis, April 5

7. Emma Marshall, 59.82, Centerville, April 4

8. Olowan Carlow, 1:00.06, Rapid City Central, April 5

9. Charlee Williams-Smith, 1:00.15, Pierre, April 5

10. Corinne Braun, 1:00.17, Sioux Falls Christian, April 25

800 Meters

1. Berkeley Engelland, 2:12.82, Mount Vernon/Plankinton, April 9

2. Libby Castelli, 2:16.32, O'Gorman, April 25

3. Ellie Maddox, 2:18.19, Sioux Falls Christian, April 27

4. Alex McCullough, 2:18.88, Dakota Valley, April 27

5. Mia Wentzy, 2:18.92, Brandon Valley, April 9

6. Ella Boekelheide, 2:19.58, Northwestern, April 15

7. Anna Vyn, 2:19.74, Sioux Falls Christian, April 13

8. Sarah VanDeBerg, 2:19.77, Brandon Valley, April 9

9. Peyton VanDeest, 2:21.70, Spearfish, April 12

10. Lily Rude, 2:21.74, Brandon Valley, April 25

1,600 Meters

1. Libby Castelli, 5:01.79, O'Gorman, April 18

2. Peyton VanDeest, 5:04.57, Spearfish, April 12

3. Mia Wentzy, 5:06.06, Brandon Valley, April 9

4. Ellie Maddox, 5:06.30, Sioux Falls Christian, April 25

5. Hannah Genrich, 5:08.91, Harrisburg, April 12

6. Sarah VanDeBerg, 5:09.59, Brandon Valley, April 9

7. Corinne Braun, 5:10.20, Sioux Falls Christian, April 27

8. Gracie Uhre, 5:10.37, Rapid City Stevens, April 12

9. Isabelle Bloker, 5:10.78, Sioux Valley, April 9

10. Ella Boekelheide, 5:11.31, Northwestern, April 23

3,200 Meters

1. Libby Castelli, 10:40.52, O'Gorman, April 9

2. Isabelle Bloker, 10:47.05, Sioux Valley, April 11

3. Gracie Uhre, 10:49.84, Rapid City Stevens, April 5

4. Peyton VanDeest, 10:51.01, Spearfish, April 5

5. Emery Larson, 10:52.66, Chester, April 27

6. Corinne Braun, 10:56.05, Sioux Falls Christian, April 4

7. Hannah Genrich, 11:07.08, Harrisburg, April 4

8. Jenna Gilhooly, 11:07.81, Harrisburg, April 4

9. Sadie Pettengill, 11:22.01, Sioux Falls Christian, April 9

10. Ella Boekelheide, 11:23.88, Northwestern, April 12

100m Hurdles — 33"

1. Silja Gunderson, 14.80, Dakota Valley, April 27

2. Anna Hoffman, 15.02, Spearfish, April 12

3. Reagan O'Neill, 15.03, Bennett County, April 23

4. Peyson O'Neill, 15.06, Bennett County, April 23

5. Addie Budig, 15.14, Harrisburg, April 12

6. Sophia Troske, 15.18(-0.2), Unattached, April 24

7. Jada Backes, 15.21, Rapid City Central, April 12

8. Nyariek Kur, 15.26, Sioux Falls Washington, April 22

9. Ashton Massey, 15.37, Menno, April 18

T10. Piper Hanson, 15.43, Burke, April 23

T10. Lauren McDermott, 15.43, Elk Point-Jefferson, April 25

300m Hurdles — 30"

1. Ashton Massey, 45.91, Menno, April 23

2. Halle Braun, 46.17, Sioux Falls Christian, April 25

T3. Anna Hoffman, 46.38, Spearfish, April 5

T3. Peyson O'Neill, 46.38, Bennett County, April 23

T5. Jada Backes, 46.88, Rapid City Central, April 5

T5. Shelby Bergan, 46.88, Brandon Valley, April 25

7. Claire Backstrom, 46.99, Harrisburg, April 25

8. Reagan Rus, 47.07, Mount Vernon/Plankinton, April 23

9. Lauren McDermott, 47.22, Elk Point-Jefferson, April 9

10. Jayda Bennett, 47.29, Custer, April 5

4x100 Relay

1. Rapid City Stevens (Mya Nishimura, Ava Holzwarth, Claudia Werner, Ella Bradeen), 49.35, April 23

2. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 49.56, April 23

T3. Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 49.58, March 29

T3. Sioux Falls Christian, 49.58, April 13

5. Rapid City Central, 50.50, April 23

6. Pierre, 50.51, April 22

7. Aberdeen Central, 50.98, April 15

8. Watertown, 51.29, April 22

9. Belle Fourche, 51.31, April 23

10. Hill City, 51.53, March 28

4x200 Relay

1. Sioux Falls Christian (Anna Vyn, Mya VanDonge, Katie VanderLeest, Ashlee VanDriesen), 1:44.86, April 13

2. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 1:45.72, April 23

3. Rapid City Stevens, 1:45.93, April 5

T4. Brandon Valley, 1:46.54, April 9

T4. Spearfish, 1:46.54, April 12

6. Aberdeen Central, 1:46.65, April 13

7. Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 1:46.71, April 4

8. Rapid City Central, 1:47.82, March 28

9. Hill City, 1:48.87, April 5

10. West Central, 1:48.95, April 27

4x400 Relay

1. Brandon Valley(Maya Matthies, Shelby Bergan, Sarah VanDeBerg, Mia Wentzy), 4:01.37, April 9

2. Sioux Falls Christian, 4:05.63, April 25

3. Rapid City Stevens, 4:07.31, April 23

4. Lennox, 4:08.44, April 27

5. Spearfish, 4:08.77, April 5

6. Tea Area, 4:08.84, April 9

7. O'Gorman, 4:12.47, April 25

8. Milbank, 4:13.08, April 15

9. Sturgis, 4:14.91, April 23

10. Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 4:14.96, April 25

4x800 Relay

1. Brandon Valley (Addison Scholten, Lily Rude, Sarah VanDeBerg, Mia Wentzy), 9:21.71, April 22

2. Sioux Falls Christian, 9:36.65, April 13

3. Spearfish, 9:38.19, April 23

4. Tea Area, 9:55.65, April 25

5. Dakota Valley, 9:55.80, April 13

6. Lennox, 9:56.46, April 27

7. Vermillion, 9:57.61, April 25

8. Sturgis, 9:58.80, April 12

9. Harrisburg, 10:02.17, April 25

10. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 10:02.31, April 13

1,600-meter Sprint Medley Relay

1. Spearfish (Adelyn Bouman, Daniela Rodriguez, Maria Bouman, Peyton VanDeest), 4:10.51, April 5

2. Sioux Falls Christian, 4:12.77, April 9

3. Brandon Valley, 4:14.59, April 22

4. O'Gorman, 4:15.66, April 23

5. Harrisburg, 4:23.21, April 23

6. Chester, 4:23.72, April 23

7. Great Plains Lutheran, 4:23.95, April 12

8. Flandreau, 4:24.95, April 25

9. Mitchell (Addie Siemsen, Avrie London, Carsyn Weich, Emerson Smith), 4:26.03, April 22

10. Lennox, 4:26.97, April 9

Shot Put — 4kg

1. Reese Terwilliger, 43-2, Pierre, April 5

2. Grace Steffen, 42-11.25, Harrisburg, April 15

3. Taryn Hermansen, 41-11.25, Aberdeen Central, April 5

4. Malia Kranz, 40-6.5, Watertown, April 22

5. Clara Fink, 40-4, Mount Vernon/Plankinton, April 9

6. Lily Budig, 39-7.75, Harrisburg, April 15

7. Norah Christiansen, 39-5.5, Sioux Falls Lincoln, April 9

8. Kierra Lubovich, 39-4, Sioux Falls Lincoln, April 9

9. Kayla Dilka, 39-3.75, Rapid City Christian, April 23

10. Trinity Bietz, 38-10.5, Scotland, April 9

Discus — 1kg

1. Malia Kranz, 139-3, Watertown, April 5

2. Grace Peed, 129-1, Elk Point-Jefferson, April 13

3. Taryn Nieman, 127-8.75, Aberdeen Central, April 22

4. Paige Bull, 126-11, Burke, April 13

5. Hadlee Holt, 125-9.5, Iroquois/Lake Preston, April 11

6. Addison Martz, 124-1, Lennox, April 27

7. Kayla Dilka, 123-9, Rapid City Christian, April 23

8. Landyn Koehn, 121-10, Kadoka Area, April 5

9. Desiree Hinsch, 121-3, Sioux Falls Roosevelt, April 25

10. Clara Fink, 120-6, Mount Vernon/Plankinton, April 23

Javelin — 600g

1. Brynn Nelson, 138-6, Rapid City Stevens, April 23

2. Isabel Carda, 138-3, Sioux Falls Washington, April 9

3. Brienna Brewer, 122-8, Rapid City Stevens, April 23

4. Logan Smidt, 121-7, Brookings, April 15

5. Bentlee Kollbaum, 119-1, Elk Point-Jefferson, April 9

6. Lauren Grinde, 117-9, Tri-Valley, April 27

7. Jayrn Warejcka, 114-5, Canton, April 11

8. Kiylee Westra, 112-8, Centerville, April 9

9. Hayden Kok, 112-6, Sioux Falls Lincoln, April 25

10. Autumn Bryant, 112-2, Harrisburg, April 25

High Jump

T1. Makenzie Hetland, 5-5, Mount Vernon/Plankinton, April 9

T1. Audrey Nelson, 5-5, Madison, April 15

T1. Nyariek Kur, 5-5, Sioux Falls Washington, April 22

T1. Ashlyn Koupal, 5-5, Wagner, April 27

5. Jayaunna Stroh, 5-4, Brandon Valley, April 4

T6. Maria Bouman, 5-3, Spearfish, April 12

T6. Claire Munch, 5-3, Dakota Valley, April 13

8. Eight athletes tied, 5-2

Pole Vault

T1. Rylee Punt, 12-3, Sioux Falls Christian, April 13

T1. Ciana Stiefel, 12-3, Custer, April 13

3. Gretchen Adamski, 11-9, Spearfish, April 12

4. Reese Nida, 11-3, Spearfish, March 28

T5. Leona Prairie, 11-0, O'Gorman, April 16

T5. Morgan Becker, 11-0, Brandon Valley, April 23

T5. Paige Clausen, 11-0, O'Gorman, April 23

8. Ella Peterreins, 10-6.5, Madison, April 9

9. Rose Dvoracek, 10-6, O'Gorman, April 9

10. Tenlee Stiefel, 10-3, Custer, April 12

Long Jump

1. Nyariek Kur, 19-4.75, Sioux Falls Washington, April 23

2. Reagan O'Neill, 18-6, Bennett County, April 23

3. Madison Pederson, 18-1, Brandon Valley, April 22

4. Cadence Nuttbrock, 18-0, Sioux Falls Jefferson, March 28

5. Linnea Nesheim, 17-6.75, Sioux Falls Lincoln, April 15

6. Ellen Merkley, 17-5.75, Sioux Falls Lincoln, April 13

7. Avery Marler, 17-5.5, Sturgis, April 23

8. Ciara Frank, 17-5, Aberdeen Central, April 22

9. Nora Dinger, 17-2.25, Wall, April 25

10. Paige Jacobs, 17-2, Elk Point-Jefferson, April 27

Triple Jump

1. Nyariek Kur, 39-10.75, Sioux Falls Washington, April 22

2. Madison Pederson, 37-0.75, Brandon Valley, April 4

3. Claire Munch, 36-8.5, Dakota Valley, April 11

4. Ashton Massey, 36-4.5, Menno, April 25

5. Alaina Dean, 35-10.75, Hill City, April 12

6. Madison Hochstetter, 35-10.5, Aberdeen Central, April 5

7. Cadence Nuttbrock, 35-10, Sioux Falls Jefferson, April 12

8. Denaesia Aldridge, 35-8, Mitchell, April 5

9. Meredith Hruby, 35-7.5, Harrisburg, April 25

10. Jazzlyn Campbell, 35-3.5, Hanson, April 23

100 Meters

1. Griffin Fischer, 10.57, Sioux Falls Lincoln, April 25

2. Javin Augustus, 10.71, Sioux Falls Lincoln, April 23

3. Mikey Roche, 10.77, Sioux Falls Lincoln, April 9

T4. Jase Thiesse, 10.85, O'Gorman, April 25

T4. Austin Gobel, 10.85, Yankton, April 25

6. Griffith Houchin, 10.89, Rapid City Central, April 12

T7. Braden Peterson, 10.90, Hot Springs, April 12

T7. Tanner Boonstra, 10.90, Dakota Valley, April 18

T7. Josh Myers, 10.90, Sioux Falls Lincoln, April 23

T7. Josiah Heinz, 10.90, Harrisburg, April 23

200 Meters

1. Griffin Fischer, 21.63, Sioux Falls Lincoln, April 25

2. Cael Meisman, 21.84, Rapid City Stevens, April 12

3. Landen Matkins, 21.91, Rapid City Stevens, April 12

4. Tate Larson, 21.97, Harrisburg, April 25

5. Braden Peterson, 22.10, Hot Springs, April 12

6. Mikey Roche, 22.17, Sioux Falls Lincoln, April 25

T7. Nathan McCormick, 22.21, Mitchell, April 22

T7. James Heinz, 22.21, Harrisburg, April 23

9. Javin Augustus, 22.25, Sioux Falls Lincoln, April 25

10. Connor Singrey, 22.37, Mitchell, April 22

400 Meters

1. Kaleb Foltz, 49.92, Tri-State, April 12

2. Braden Peterson, 50.08, Hot Springs, April 5

3. Jude Jarding, 50.34, West Central, April 11

4. Lucas Flemmer, 50.50, Dell Rapids St. Mary, April 23

5. Andrew Atwood, 50.51, Beresford, April 27

6. Nathan McCormick, 50.64, Mitchell, April 9

7. Jovi Wolf, 50.68, Chester, April 13

8. Alexier Padilla, 50.76, Mitchell, April 9

9. Ashton Bierema, 50.84, O'Gorman, April 23

10. Bennett Wassenaar, 50.90, Sioux Falls Christian, April 27

800 Meters

1. Kaleb Foltz, 1:57.51, Tri-State, April 15

2. Andrew Atwood, 1:57.77, Beresford, April 4

3. Dylan Payer, 1:58.39, Yankton, April 9

4. Ty Petrocco, 1:58.46, Sturgis, April 23

5. Drew Lehman, 1:59.64, Custer, April 5

6. Brandon Escalante, 1:59.96, Hill City, April 5

7. Quinn Bruch, 2:00.12, Sturgis, April 23

8. Jon Kahler, 2:00.36, Brookings, April 23

9. Matt Close, 2:00.76, Hot Springs, April 5

10. Lincoln Woodring, 2:00.94, Northwestern, April 23

1,600 Meters

1. Dylan Payer, 4:15.97, Yankton, April 6

2. Miles Brekhus, 4:23.94, Rapid City Stevens, April 5

3. Jared Lutmer, 4:25.55, Pierre, April 22

4. Peyton Cast, 4:25.73, Douglas, April 5

5. Joe Cross, 4:27.00, Dakota Valley, April 13

6. Luke Rupert, 4:27.65, Hill City, April 5

7. Miles Lechtenberg, 4:27.97, Sioux Falls Lincoln, April 9

8. Quinn Bruch, 4:28.09, Sturgis, April 5

9. Grady Loos, 4:29.10, Rapid City Stevens, April 12

10. Andrew Atwood, 4:29.24, Beresford, April 27

3,200 Meters

1. Dylan Payer, 9:20.54, Yankton, April 6

2. Joe Cross, 9:30.29, Dakota Valley, April 13

3. Miles Lechtenberg, 9:33.09, Sioux Falls Lincoln, April 23

4. Joseph Levesque, 9:35.36, Sioux Falls Lincoln, April 25

5. Jared Lutmer, 9:39.45, Pierre, April 5

6. Lane Krautschun, 9:43.36, Belle Fourche, April 5

7. Luke Rupert, 9:43.93, Hill City, March 28

8. Ty Petrocco, 9:46.64, Sturgis, April 5

9. Kieran Weigelt, 9:46.83, Sioux Falls Jefferson, April 12

10. Peyton Cast, 9:47.90, Douglas, April 23

110m Hurdles — 39"

1. Aidan Hedderman, 14.28, Sturgis, April 12

2. Tate Larson, 14.75, Harrisburg, April 23

3. Clay Sonnenschein, 14.76, Harrisburg, April 23

4. Luke Campbell, 15.11, Viborg-Hurley, April 18

5. Liam Schmeichel, 15.19, West Central, April 27

6. Emmett Hanson, 15.31, Milbank, April 23

7. Greyson Schuetzle, 15.37, Pierre, April 5

8. Rush O'Neill, 15.39, Bennett County, April 12

9. Luke Eichacker, 15.42, Sioux Falls Lincoln, April 25

10. Shane Veenhof, 15.43, Madison, April 15

300m Hurdles — 36"

1. Tate Larson, 39.71, Harrisburg, April 23

2. Luke Campbell, 39.88, Viborg-Hurley, April 12

3. Aidan Hedderman, 40.19, Sturgis, April 5

4. Jhett Breen, 40.45, Wagner, April 12

5. Gracen Hansen, 41.14, Timber Lake, April 13

6. Simon Fried, 41.22, Mobridge-Pollock, April 13

7. Jarett Schuchard, 41.23, Harding County, April 23

8. Jack Day, 41.28, Rapid City Stevens, April 23

9. Clay Sonnenschein, 41.44, Harrisburg, April 23

10. Luke Eichacker, 41.55, Sioux Falls Lincoln, April 25

4x100 Relay

1. Sioux Falls Lincoln (Mikey Roche, Josh Myers, Javin Augustus, Griffin Fischer), 42.35, April 15

2. Rapid City Stevens, 42.45, April 23

3. O'Gorman, 42.87, April 9

4. Rapid City Central, 42.89, April 23

5. Sioux Falls Jefferson, 43.36, April 12

6. Harrisburg, 43.40, April 25

7. Yankton, 43.65, April 25

8. Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 43.89, April 12

9. Mitchell (Caden Olegario, Connor Singrey, Will Prunty, Nathan McCormick), 44.27, April 5

10. Dell Rapids, 44.53, April 15

4x200 Relay

1. Rapid City Stevens (Beck Morgan, Landen Matkins, Otto Red Bear, Cael Meisman), 1:28.09, April 23

2. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 1:28.92, April 25

3. Rapid City Central, 1:28.93, April 23

4. O'Gorman, 1:30.83, April 23

5. Brandon Valley, 1:30.89, April 25

6. Harrisburg, 1:30.95, April 15

7. Yankton, 1:32.32, April 9

8. Dell Rapids, 1:32.66, April 27

9. West Central, 1:32.90, April 27

10. Hot Springs, 1:32.99, April 23

4x400 Relay

1. O'Gorman (Kellen Askew, Maverick Jones, Jase Thiesse, Ashton Bierema), 3:26.93, April 25

2. Rapid City Stevens, 3:29.32, April 23

3. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 3:29.44, April 25

4. Sioux Falls Christian, 3:29.80, April 25

5. Rapid City Central, 3:29.96, April 5

T6. Deubrook Area, 3:30.23, April 25

T6. West Central, 3:30.23, April 27

8. Harrisburg, 3:30.30, April 25

9. Brookings, 3:30.70, April 9

10. Hot Springs, 3:31.16, April 23

4x800 Relay

1. Hill City (Devin Buehler, Tate Grabow, Leighton Aves, Brandon Escalante), 8:13.06, Hill City, March 28

2. Sturgis, 8:15.60, March 28

3. Sioux Falls Christian, 8:16.44, April 13

4. Brookings, 8:18.54, April 25

5. O'Gorman, 8:20.22, April 18

6. Deubrook Area, 8:22.35, April 25

7. Sioux Falls Washington, 8:27.57, April 22

8. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 8:27.69, April 25

9. Sioux Falls Jefferson, 8:30.06, April 22

10. Custer, 8:30.11, April 22

1,600-meter Sprint Medley Relay

1. Sioux Falls Jefferson (Kaeden Mattheis, Eddie Mulbah, Jensen Hyronimus, Kieran Weigelt), 3:37.46, April 9

2. Hot Springs, 3:37.60, April 23

3. Harrisburg, 3:39.82, April 23

4. Sioux Falls Christian, 3:40.06, April 25

5. O'Gorman, 3:40.50, April 9

6. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 3:40.71, April 23

7. Hill City, 3:40.98, April 12

8. West Central, 3:41.59, April 27

9. Brookings, 3:42.22, April 23

10. Mitchell (Connor Singrey, Will Prunty, Nathan McCormick, Grayson Hetland), 3:43.43, April 25

Shot Put — 12lb

1. Paul Hoekman, 61-1, Sioux Falls Christian, April 27

2. Ethan Watson, 58-4, White River, April 9

3. Lincoln Koehn, 57-3.75, Kadoka Area, April 9

4. Elias Gillen, 56-8, Rapid City Stevens, April 9

5. Boaz Raderschadt, 55-7, Watertown, April 5

6. Kai Buchanan, 53-4, Sioux Falls Lincoln, April 13

7. Bryan Ramirez, 52-5.75, Huron, April 22

8. Brock Tuttle, 52-3.5, Hanson, April 23

T9. Matthew Mount, 50-9.75, Webster Area, April 4

T9. Elijah Detert, 50-9.75, Harrisburg, April 12

Discus — 1.6kg

1. Carson Stiff, 172-3, Harrisburg, April 25

2. Adam Behrend, 161-4, Sioux Falls Lincoln, April 9

3. Brock Tuttle, 158-9, Hanson, April 25

4. Paul Hoekman, 158-0, Sioux Falls Christian, April 27

5. Boaz Raderschadt, 157-10.25, Watertown, April 22

6. Lincoln Koehn, 157-8, Kadoka Area, April 25

7. Kai Buchanan, 156-2, Sioux Falls Lincoln, April 25

8. Madden Timmer, 156-0, Brandon Valley, April 25

9. Ethan Watson, 154-6, White River, April 9

10. Elias Gillen, 154-0, Rapid City Stevens, April 23

Javelin — 800g

1. Jack Smith, 193-7, Sioux Falls Lincoln, April 15

2. Colter Babcock, 172-11, Pierre, April 5

3. Cristhian Rodriguez, 165-0, Hamlin, April 9

4. Levi Brant, 162-3, Sturgis, April 13

5. Sam Marcus, 156-11, Spearfish, April 5

6. Spencer Melius, 156-8, Faulkton Area, April 13

7. Thomas Hoffman, 156-0, Sioux Falls Washington, April 9

8. Miles Eide, 155-1, Centerville, April 9

9. Tate Schafer, 154-9, Sioux Falls Lincoln, April 15

10. Lance Dannenbring, 153-9, Yankton, April 13

High Jump

T1. Daniel Mitchell, 6-5, Gregory, April 9

T1. Rush O'Neill, 6-5, Bennett County, April 12

T3. Beck Morgan, 6-4, Rapid City Stevens, March 21

T3. Teegan Musser, 6-4, Lennox, April 4

T3. Tyler Bohannon, 6-4, Sioux Falls Jefferson, April 9

T3. Carter Tennyson, 6-4, Custer, April 22

T3. Jeffery Boschee, 6-4, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket, April 23

T8. Adam Stimes, 6-3, Rapid City Christian, April 5

T8. Quinten Poindexter, 6-3, Elkton-Lake Benton, April 9

T8. Coy Urban, 6-3, Rapid City Central, April 23

T8. Colt Keiser, 6-3, Gregory, April 25

Pole Vault

1. Beau Karst, 15-9.5, Harrisburg, April 12

T2. Karter Sheridan, 14-6, Brandon Valley, April 25

T2. Aaron Hawkes, 14-6, Madison, April 25

4. Aidan Hedderman, 14-3, Sturgis, April 12

T5. Robbie Emery, 14-0, Custer, March 28

T5. Owen Spartz, 14-0, Watertown, April 5

T5. Nick Tucker, 14-0, Harrisburg, April 23

8. Tommy Foley, 13-6, Watertown, April 22

T9. Levi Veskrna, 13-3, Brandon Valley, April 4

T9. Carter Harris, 13-3, Mitchell, April 22

Long Jump

1. Madinko Hawley, 22-8.25, Rapid City Stevens, April 12

2. Carson Stoeser, 22-4.5, Pierre, April 12

3. Jess Christensen, 21-9.5, Rapid City Stevens, April 23

4. James Deckert, 21-9.25, Ethan/Parkston, April 13

5. Henry Theobald, 21-8.25, O'Gorman, April 18

6. Kincade Lehman, 21-7.5, Custer, April 5

7. Tannen Steever, 21-3.5, Harrisburg, April 15

8. Daniel Jones, 21-3.25, Sioux Falls Jefferson, April 25

9. Carson Wolter, 21-2.75, Sturgis, April 23

T10. Isaac Jarovski, 21-2.5, Sioux Falls Lincoln, April 23

T10. Danal Dean, 21-2.5, Sioux Falls Roosevelt, April 25

Triple Jump

1. Kincade Lehman, 45-8.25, Custer, April 12

2. David Ndong, 45-2, Sioux Falls Roosevelt, April 25

T3. Juven Hudson, 43-3.5, Watertown, April 9

T3. Iker Diaz Montilla, 43-3.5, Burke, April 23

T5. Henry Theobald, 43-2, O'Gorman, April 9

T5. Wyatt Melcher, 43-2, Brandon Valley, April 9

7. Mach Mayen, 43-0, Brandon Valley, April 9

8. Samuel Rick, 42-9.5, Milbank, April 15

9. Ty Boekelheide, 42-6.5, Northwestern, April 25

10. Danal Dean, 42-6, Sioux Falls Roosevelt, April 25