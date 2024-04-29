South Dakota track and field top-10 leaderboard for April 29, 2024
Apr. 29—Top-10 for all classes combined, as reported to athletic.net database.
Athletes listed by ranking, time, school and date mark was attained.
Through April 27 meets.
100 Meters
1. Silja Gunderson, 12.10, Dakota Valley, April 27
2. Chloe Raw, 12.14, Arlington, April 23
T3. Kali Ringstmeyer, 12.16, Pierre, April 12
T3. Reagan O'Neill, 12.16, Bennett County, April 23
5. Linnea Nesheim, 12.18, Sioux Falls Lincoln, April 15
6. Ella Bradeen, 12.21, Rapid City Stevens, April 12
7. Madison Pederson, 12.34, Brandon Valley, April 22
8. Jordyn Larsen, 12.36, Custer, April 12
9. Ellen Merkley, 12.37, Sioux Falls Lincoln, April 15
10. Olowan Carlow, 12.45, Rapid City Central, April 12
200 Meters
1. Chloe Raw, 25.40, Arlington, April 23
2. Kali Ringstmeyer, 25.50, Pierre, April 22
3. Bergan Musser, 25.51, Lennox, April 11
T4. Ella Bradeen, 25.53, Rapid City Stevens, April 12
T4. Linnea Nesheim, 25.53, Sioux Falls Lincoln, April 25
6. Berkeley Engelland, 25.76, Mount Vernon/Plankinton, April 13
7. Jordyn Larsen, 25.80, Custer, April 12
8. Charlee Williams-Smith, 25.90, Pierre, April 12
9. Faith Peterson, 25.96, Sioux Falls Roosevelt, April 25
T10. Claudia Werner, 25.98, Rapid City Stevens, April 12
T10. Sydney Stahlecker, 25.98, Tea Area, April 27
400 Meters
1. Berkeley Engelland, 55.62, Mount Vernon/Plankinton, April 13
2. Shae Rumsey, 58.74, Yankton, April 13
3. Addison Scholten, 59.16, Brandon Valley, April 9
4. Anna Vyn, 59.23, Sioux Falls Christian, April 9
5. Sydney Stahlecker, 59.54, Tea Area, April 13
6. Avery Marler, 59.59, Sturgis, April 5
7. Emma Marshall, 59.82, Centerville, April 4
8. Olowan Carlow, 1:00.06, Rapid City Central, April 5
9. Charlee Williams-Smith, 1:00.15, Pierre, April 5
10. Corinne Braun, 1:00.17, Sioux Falls Christian, April 25
800 Meters
1. Berkeley Engelland, 2:12.82, Mount Vernon/Plankinton, April 9
2. Libby Castelli, 2:16.32, O'Gorman, April 25
3. Ellie Maddox, 2:18.19, Sioux Falls Christian, April 27
4. Alex McCullough, 2:18.88, Dakota Valley, April 27
5. Mia Wentzy, 2:18.92, Brandon Valley, April 9
6. Ella Boekelheide, 2:19.58, Northwestern, April 15
7. Anna Vyn, 2:19.74, Sioux Falls Christian, April 13
8. Sarah VanDeBerg, 2:19.77, Brandon Valley, April 9
9. Peyton VanDeest, 2:21.70, Spearfish, April 12
10. Lily Rude, 2:21.74, Brandon Valley, April 25
1,600 Meters
1. Libby Castelli, 5:01.79, O'Gorman, April 18
2. Peyton VanDeest, 5:04.57, Spearfish, April 12
3. Mia Wentzy, 5:06.06, Brandon Valley, April 9
4. Ellie Maddox, 5:06.30, Sioux Falls Christian, April 25
5. Hannah Genrich, 5:08.91, Harrisburg, April 12
6. Sarah VanDeBerg, 5:09.59, Brandon Valley, April 9
7. Corinne Braun, 5:10.20, Sioux Falls Christian, April 27
8. Gracie Uhre, 5:10.37, Rapid City Stevens, April 12
9. Isabelle Bloker, 5:10.78, Sioux Valley, April 9
10. Ella Boekelheide, 5:11.31, Northwestern, April 23
3,200 Meters
1. Libby Castelli, 10:40.52, O'Gorman, April 9
2. Isabelle Bloker, 10:47.05, Sioux Valley, April 11
3. Gracie Uhre, 10:49.84, Rapid City Stevens, April 5
4. Peyton VanDeest, 10:51.01, Spearfish, April 5
5. Emery Larson, 10:52.66, Chester, April 27
6. Corinne Braun, 10:56.05, Sioux Falls Christian, April 4
7. Hannah Genrich, 11:07.08, Harrisburg, April 4
8. Jenna Gilhooly, 11:07.81, Harrisburg, April 4
9. Sadie Pettengill, 11:22.01, Sioux Falls Christian, April 9
10. Ella Boekelheide, 11:23.88, Northwestern, April 12
100m Hurdles — 33"
1. Silja Gunderson, 14.80, Dakota Valley, April 27
2. Anna Hoffman, 15.02, Spearfish, April 12
3. Reagan O'Neill, 15.03, Bennett County, April 23
4. Peyson O'Neill, 15.06, Bennett County, April 23
5. Addie Budig, 15.14, Harrisburg, April 12
6. Sophia Troske, 15.18(-0.2), Unattached, April 24
7. Jada Backes, 15.21, Rapid City Central, April 12
8. Nyariek Kur, 15.26, Sioux Falls Washington, April 22
9. Ashton Massey, 15.37, Menno, April 18
T10. Piper Hanson, 15.43, Burke, April 23
T10. Lauren McDermott, 15.43, Elk Point-Jefferson, April 25
300m Hurdles — 30"
1. Ashton Massey, 45.91, Menno, April 23
2. Halle Braun, 46.17, Sioux Falls Christian, April 25
T3. Anna Hoffman, 46.38, Spearfish, April 5
T3. Peyson O'Neill, 46.38, Bennett County, April 23
T5. Jada Backes, 46.88, Rapid City Central, April 5
T5. Shelby Bergan, 46.88, Brandon Valley, April 25
7. Claire Backstrom, 46.99, Harrisburg, April 25
8. Reagan Rus, 47.07, Mount Vernon/Plankinton, April 23
9. Lauren McDermott, 47.22, Elk Point-Jefferson, April 9
10. Jayda Bennett, 47.29, Custer, April 5
4x100 Relay
1. Rapid City Stevens (Mya Nishimura, Ava Holzwarth, Claudia Werner, Ella Bradeen), 49.35, April 23
2. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 49.56, April 23
T3. Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 49.58, March 29
T3. Sioux Falls Christian, 49.58, April 13
5. Rapid City Central, 50.50, April 23
6. Pierre, 50.51, April 22
7. Aberdeen Central, 50.98, April 15
8. Watertown, 51.29, April 22
9. Belle Fourche, 51.31, April 23
10. Hill City, 51.53, March 28
4x200 Relay
1. Sioux Falls Christian (Anna Vyn, Mya VanDonge, Katie VanderLeest, Ashlee VanDriesen), 1:44.86, April 13
2. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 1:45.72, April 23
3. Rapid City Stevens, 1:45.93, April 5
T4. Brandon Valley, 1:46.54, April 9
T4. Spearfish, 1:46.54, April 12
6. Aberdeen Central, 1:46.65, April 13
7. Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 1:46.71, April 4
8. Rapid City Central, 1:47.82, March 28
9. Hill City, 1:48.87, April 5
10. West Central, 1:48.95, April 27
4x400 Relay
1. Brandon Valley(Maya Matthies, Shelby Bergan, Sarah VanDeBerg, Mia Wentzy), 4:01.37, April 9
2. Sioux Falls Christian, 4:05.63, April 25
3. Rapid City Stevens, 4:07.31, April 23
4. Lennox, 4:08.44, April 27
5. Spearfish, 4:08.77, April 5
6. Tea Area, 4:08.84, April 9
7. O'Gorman, 4:12.47, April 25
8. Milbank, 4:13.08, April 15
9. Sturgis, 4:14.91, April 23
10. Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 4:14.96, April 25
4x800 Relay
1. Brandon Valley (Addison Scholten, Lily Rude, Sarah VanDeBerg, Mia Wentzy), 9:21.71, April 22
2. Sioux Falls Christian, 9:36.65, April 13
3. Spearfish, 9:38.19, April 23
4. Tea Area, 9:55.65, April 25
5. Dakota Valley, 9:55.80, April 13
6. Lennox, 9:56.46, April 27
7. Vermillion, 9:57.61, April 25
8. Sturgis, 9:58.80, April 12
9. Harrisburg, 10:02.17, April 25
10. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 10:02.31, April 13
1,600-meter Sprint Medley Relay
1. Spearfish (Adelyn Bouman, Daniela Rodriguez, Maria Bouman, Peyton VanDeest), 4:10.51, April 5
2. Sioux Falls Christian, 4:12.77, April 9
3. Brandon Valley, 4:14.59, April 22
4. O'Gorman, 4:15.66, April 23
5. Harrisburg, 4:23.21, April 23
6. Chester, 4:23.72, April 23
7. Great Plains Lutheran, 4:23.95, April 12
8. Flandreau, 4:24.95, April 25
9. Mitchell (Addie Siemsen, Avrie London, Carsyn Weich, Emerson Smith), 4:26.03, April 22
10. Lennox, 4:26.97, April 9
Shot Put — 4kg
1. Reese Terwilliger, 43-2, Pierre, April 5
2. Grace Steffen, 42-11.25, Harrisburg, April 15
3. Taryn Hermansen, 41-11.25, Aberdeen Central, April 5
4. Malia Kranz, 40-6.5, Watertown, April 22
5. Clara Fink, 40-4, Mount Vernon/Plankinton, April 9
6. Lily Budig, 39-7.75, Harrisburg, April 15
7. Norah Christiansen, 39-5.5, Sioux Falls Lincoln, April 9
8. Kierra Lubovich, 39-4, Sioux Falls Lincoln, April 9
9. Kayla Dilka, 39-3.75, Rapid City Christian, April 23
10. Trinity Bietz, 38-10.5, Scotland, April 9
Discus — 1kg
1. Malia Kranz, 139-3, Watertown, April 5
2. Grace Peed, 129-1, Elk Point-Jefferson, April 13
3. Taryn Nieman, 127-8.75, Aberdeen Central, April 22
4. Paige Bull, 126-11, Burke, April 13
5. Hadlee Holt, 125-9.5, Iroquois/Lake Preston, April 11
6. Addison Martz, 124-1, Lennox, April 27
7. Kayla Dilka, 123-9, Rapid City Christian, April 23
8. Landyn Koehn, 121-10, Kadoka Area, April 5
9. Desiree Hinsch, 121-3, Sioux Falls Roosevelt, April 25
10. Clara Fink, 120-6, Mount Vernon/Plankinton, April 23
Javelin — 600g
1. Brynn Nelson, 138-6, Rapid City Stevens, April 23
2. Isabel Carda, 138-3, Sioux Falls Washington, April 9
3. Brienna Brewer, 122-8, Rapid City Stevens, April 23
4. Logan Smidt, 121-7, Brookings, April 15
5. Bentlee Kollbaum, 119-1, Elk Point-Jefferson, April 9
6. Lauren Grinde, 117-9, Tri-Valley, April 27
7. Jayrn Warejcka, 114-5, Canton, April 11
8. Kiylee Westra, 112-8, Centerville, April 9
9. Hayden Kok, 112-6, Sioux Falls Lincoln, April 25
10. Autumn Bryant, 112-2, Harrisburg, April 25
High Jump
T1. Makenzie Hetland, 5-5, Mount Vernon/Plankinton, April 9
T1. Audrey Nelson, 5-5, Madison, April 15
T1. Nyariek Kur, 5-5, Sioux Falls Washington, April 22
T1. Ashlyn Koupal, 5-5, Wagner, April 27
5. Jayaunna Stroh, 5-4, Brandon Valley, April 4
T6. Maria Bouman, 5-3, Spearfish, April 12
T6. Claire Munch, 5-3, Dakota Valley, April 13
8. Eight athletes tied, 5-2
Pole Vault
T1. Rylee Punt, 12-3, Sioux Falls Christian, April 13
T1. Ciana Stiefel, 12-3, Custer, April 13
3. Gretchen Adamski, 11-9, Spearfish, April 12
4. Reese Nida, 11-3, Spearfish, March 28
T5. Leona Prairie, 11-0, O'Gorman, April 16
T5. Morgan Becker, 11-0, Brandon Valley, April 23
T5. Paige Clausen, 11-0, O'Gorman, April 23
8. Ella Peterreins, 10-6.5, Madison, April 9
9. Rose Dvoracek, 10-6, O'Gorman, April 9
10. Tenlee Stiefel, 10-3, Custer, April 12
Long Jump
1. Nyariek Kur, 19-4.75, Sioux Falls Washington, April 23
2. Reagan O'Neill, 18-6, Bennett County, April 23
3. Madison Pederson, 18-1, Brandon Valley, April 22
4. Cadence Nuttbrock, 18-0, Sioux Falls Jefferson, March 28
5. Linnea Nesheim, 17-6.75, Sioux Falls Lincoln, April 15
6. Ellen Merkley, 17-5.75, Sioux Falls Lincoln, April 13
7. Avery Marler, 17-5.5, Sturgis, April 23
8. Ciara Frank, 17-5, Aberdeen Central, April 22
9. Nora Dinger, 17-2.25, Wall, April 25
10. Paige Jacobs, 17-2, Elk Point-Jefferson, April 27
Triple Jump
1. Nyariek Kur, 39-10.75, Sioux Falls Washington, April 22
2. Madison Pederson, 37-0.75, Brandon Valley, April 4
3. Claire Munch, 36-8.5, Dakota Valley, April 11
4. Ashton Massey, 36-4.5, Menno, April 25
5. Alaina Dean, 35-10.75, Hill City, April 12
6. Madison Hochstetter, 35-10.5, Aberdeen Central, April 5
7. Cadence Nuttbrock, 35-10, Sioux Falls Jefferson, April 12
8. Denaesia Aldridge, 35-8, Mitchell, April 5
9. Meredith Hruby, 35-7.5, Harrisburg, April 25
10. Jazzlyn Campbell, 35-3.5, Hanson, April 23
100 Meters
1. Griffin Fischer, 10.57, Sioux Falls Lincoln, April 25
2. Javin Augustus, 10.71, Sioux Falls Lincoln, April 23
3. Mikey Roche, 10.77, Sioux Falls Lincoln, April 9
T4. Jase Thiesse, 10.85, O'Gorman, April 25
T4. Austin Gobel, 10.85, Yankton, April 25
6. Griffith Houchin, 10.89, Rapid City Central, April 12
T7. Braden Peterson, 10.90, Hot Springs, April 12
T7. Tanner Boonstra, 10.90, Dakota Valley, April 18
T7. Josh Myers, 10.90, Sioux Falls Lincoln, April 23
T7. Josiah Heinz, 10.90, Harrisburg, April 23
200 Meters
1. Griffin Fischer, 21.63, Sioux Falls Lincoln, April 25
2. Cael Meisman, 21.84, Rapid City Stevens, April 12
3. Landen Matkins, 21.91, Rapid City Stevens, April 12
4. Tate Larson, 21.97, Harrisburg, April 25
5. Braden Peterson, 22.10, Hot Springs, April 12
6. Mikey Roche, 22.17, Sioux Falls Lincoln, April 25
T7. Nathan McCormick, 22.21, Mitchell, April 22
T7. James Heinz, 22.21, Harrisburg, April 23
9. Javin Augustus, 22.25, Sioux Falls Lincoln, April 25
10. Connor Singrey, 22.37, Mitchell, April 22
400 Meters
1. Kaleb Foltz, 49.92, Tri-State, April 12
2. Braden Peterson, 50.08, Hot Springs, April 5
3. Jude Jarding, 50.34, West Central, April 11
4. Lucas Flemmer, 50.50, Dell Rapids St. Mary, April 23
5. Andrew Atwood, 50.51, Beresford, April 27
6. Nathan McCormick, 50.64, Mitchell, April 9
7. Jovi Wolf, 50.68, Chester, April 13
8. Alexier Padilla, 50.76, Mitchell, April 9
9. Ashton Bierema, 50.84, O'Gorman, April 23
10. Bennett Wassenaar, 50.90, Sioux Falls Christian, April 27
800 Meters
1. Kaleb Foltz, 1:57.51, Tri-State, April 15
2. Andrew Atwood, 1:57.77, Beresford, April 4
3. Dylan Payer, 1:58.39, Yankton, April 9
4. Ty Petrocco, 1:58.46, Sturgis, April 23
5. Drew Lehman, 1:59.64, Custer, April 5
6. Brandon Escalante, 1:59.96, Hill City, April 5
7. Quinn Bruch, 2:00.12, Sturgis, April 23
8. Jon Kahler, 2:00.36, Brookings, April 23
9. Matt Close, 2:00.76, Hot Springs, April 5
10. Lincoln Woodring, 2:00.94, Northwestern, April 23
1,600 Meters
1. Dylan Payer, 4:15.97, Yankton, April 6
2. Miles Brekhus, 4:23.94, Rapid City Stevens, April 5
3. Jared Lutmer, 4:25.55, Pierre, April 22
4. Peyton Cast, 4:25.73, Douglas, April 5
5. Joe Cross, 4:27.00, Dakota Valley, April 13
6. Luke Rupert, 4:27.65, Hill City, April 5
7. Miles Lechtenberg, 4:27.97, Sioux Falls Lincoln, April 9
8. Quinn Bruch, 4:28.09, Sturgis, April 5
9. Grady Loos, 4:29.10, Rapid City Stevens, April 12
10. Andrew Atwood, 4:29.24, Beresford, April 27
3,200 Meters
1. Dylan Payer, 9:20.54, Yankton, April 6
2. Joe Cross, 9:30.29, Dakota Valley, April 13
3. Miles Lechtenberg, 9:33.09, Sioux Falls Lincoln, April 23
4. Joseph Levesque, 9:35.36, Sioux Falls Lincoln, April 25
5. Jared Lutmer, 9:39.45, Pierre, April 5
6. Lane Krautschun, 9:43.36, Belle Fourche, April 5
7. Luke Rupert, 9:43.93, Hill City, March 28
8. Ty Petrocco, 9:46.64, Sturgis, April 5
9. Kieran Weigelt, 9:46.83, Sioux Falls Jefferson, April 12
10. Peyton Cast, 9:47.90, Douglas, April 23
110m Hurdles — 39"
1. Aidan Hedderman, 14.28, Sturgis, April 12
2. Tate Larson, 14.75, Harrisburg, April 23
3. Clay Sonnenschein, 14.76, Harrisburg, April 23
4. Luke Campbell, 15.11, Viborg-Hurley, April 18
5. Liam Schmeichel, 15.19, West Central, April 27
6. Emmett Hanson, 15.31, Milbank, April 23
7. Greyson Schuetzle, 15.37, Pierre, April 5
8. Rush O'Neill, 15.39, Bennett County, April 12
9. Luke Eichacker, 15.42, Sioux Falls Lincoln, April 25
10. Shane Veenhof, 15.43, Madison, April 15
300m Hurdles — 36"
1. Tate Larson, 39.71, Harrisburg, April 23
2. Luke Campbell, 39.88, Viborg-Hurley, April 12
3. Aidan Hedderman, 40.19, Sturgis, April 5
4. Jhett Breen, 40.45, Wagner, April 12
5. Gracen Hansen, 41.14, Timber Lake, April 13
6. Simon Fried, 41.22, Mobridge-Pollock, April 13
7. Jarett Schuchard, 41.23, Harding County, April 23
8. Jack Day, 41.28, Rapid City Stevens, April 23
9. Clay Sonnenschein, 41.44, Harrisburg, April 23
10. Luke Eichacker, 41.55, Sioux Falls Lincoln, April 25
4x100 Relay
1. Sioux Falls Lincoln (Mikey Roche, Josh Myers, Javin Augustus, Griffin Fischer), 42.35, April 15
2. Rapid City Stevens, 42.45, April 23
3. O'Gorman, 42.87, April 9
4. Rapid City Central, 42.89, April 23
5. Sioux Falls Jefferson, 43.36, April 12
6. Harrisburg, 43.40, April 25
7. Yankton, 43.65, April 25
8. Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 43.89, April 12
9. Mitchell (Caden Olegario, Connor Singrey, Will Prunty, Nathan McCormick), 44.27, April 5
10. Dell Rapids, 44.53, April 15
4x200 Relay
1. Rapid City Stevens (Beck Morgan, Landen Matkins, Otto Red Bear, Cael Meisman), 1:28.09, April 23
2. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 1:28.92, April 25
3. Rapid City Central, 1:28.93, April 23
4. O'Gorman, 1:30.83, April 23
5. Brandon Valley, 1:30.89, April 25
6. Harrisburg, 1:30.95, April 15
7. Yankton, 1:32.32, April 9
8. Dell Rapids, 1:32.66, April 27
9. West Central, 1:32.90, April 27
10. Hot Springs, 1:32.99, April 23
4x400 Relay
1. O'Gorman (Kellen Askew, Maverick Jones, Jase Thiesse, Ashton Bierema), 3:26.93, April 25
2. Rapid City Stevens, 3:29.32, April 23
3. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 3:29.44, April 25
4. Sioux Falls Christian, 3:29.80, April 25
5. Rapid City Central, 3:29.96, April 5
T6. Deubrook Area, 3:30.23, April 25
T6. West Central, 3:30.23, April 27
8. Harrisburg, 3:30.30, April 25
9. Brookings, 3:30.70, April 9
10. Hot Springs, 3:31.16, April 23
4x800 Relay
1. Hill City (Devin Buehler, Tate Grabow, Leighton Aves, Brandon Escalante), 8:13.06, Hill City, March 28
2. Sturgis, 8:15.60, March 28
3. Sioux Falls Christian, 8:16.44, April 13
4. Brookings, 8:18.54, April 25
5. O'Gorman, 8:20.22, April 18
6. Deubrook Area, 8:22.35, April 25
7. Sioux Falls Washington, 8:27.57, April 22
8. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 8:27.69, April 25
9. Sioux Falls Jefferson, 8:30.06, April 22
10. Custer, 8:30.11, April 22
1,600-meter Sprint Medley Relay
1. Sioux Falls Jefferson (Kaeden Mattheis, Eddie Mulbah, Jensen Hyronimus, Kieran Weigelt), 3:37.46, April 9
2. Hot Springs, 3:37.60, April 23
3. Harrisburg, 3:39.82, April 23
4. Sioux Falls Christian, 3:40.06, April 25
5. O'Gorman, 3:40.50, April 9
6. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 3:40.71, April 23
7. Hill City, 3:40.98, April 12
8. West Central, 3:41.59, April 27
9. Brookings, 3:42.22, April 23
10. Mitchell (Connor Singrey, Will Prunty, Nathan McCormick, Grayson Hetland), 3:43.43, April 25
Shot Put — 12lb
1. Paul Hoekman, 61-1, Sioux Falls Christian, April 27
2. Ethan Watson, 58-4, White River, April 9
3. Lincoln Koehn, 57-3.75, Kadoka Area, April 9
4. Elias Gillen, 56-8, Rapid City Stevens, April 9
5. Boaz Raderschadt, 55-7, Watertown, April 5
6. Kai Buchanan, 53-4, Sioux Falls Lincoln, April 13
7. Bryan Ramirez, 52-5.75, Huron, April 22
8. Brock Tuttle, 52-3.5, Hanson, April 23
T9. Matthew Mount, 50-9.75, Webster Area, April 4
T9. Elijah Detert, 50-9.75, Harrisburg, April 12
Discus — 1.6kg
1. Carson Stiff, 172-3, Harrisburg, April 25
2. Adam Behrend, 161-4, Sioux Falls Lincoln, April 9
3. Brock Tuttle, 158-9, Hanson, April 25
4. Paul Hoekman, 158-0, Sioux Falls Christian, April 27
5. Boaz Raderschadt, 157-10.25, Watertown, April 22
6. Lincoln Koehn, 157-8, Kadoka Area, April 25
7. Kai Buchanan, 156-2, Sioux Falls Lincoln, April 25
8. Madden Timmer, 156-0, Brandon Valley, April 25
9. Ethan Watson, 154-6, White River, April 9
10. Elias Gillen, 154-0, Rapid City Stevens, April 23
Javelin — 800g
1. Jack Smith, 193-7, Sioux Falls Lincoln, April 15
2. Colter Babcock, 172-11, Pierre, April 5
3. Cristhian Rodriguez, 165-0, Hamlin, April 9
4. Levi Brant, 162-3, Sturgis, April 13
5. Sam Marcus, 156-11, Spearfish, April 5
6. Spencer Melius, 156-8, Faulkton Area, April 13
7. Thomas Hoffman, 156-0, Sioux Falls Washington, April 9
8. Miles Eide, 155-1, Centerville, April 9
9. Tate Schafer, 154-9, Sioux Falls Lincoln, April 15
10. Lance Dannenbring, 153-9, Yankton, April 13
High Jump
T1. Daniel Mitchell, 6-5, Gregory, April 9
T1. Rush O'Neill, 6-5, Bennett County, April 12
T3. Beck Morgan, 6-4, Rapid City Stevens, March 21
T3. Teegan Musser, 6-4, Lennox, April 4
T3. Tyler Bohannon, 6-4, Sioux Falls Jefferson, April 9
T3. Carter Tennyson, 6-4, Custer, April 22
T3. Jeffery Boschee, 6-4, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket, April 23
T8. Adam Stimes, 6-3, Rapid City Christian, April 5
T8. Quinten Poindexter, 6-3, Elkton-Lake Benton, April 9
T8. Coy Urban, 6-3, Rapid City Central, April 23
T8. Colt Keiser, 6-3, Gregory, April 25
Pole Vault
1. Beau Karst, 15-9.5, Harrisburg, April 12
T2. Karter Sheridan, 14-6, Brandon Valley, April 25
T2. Aaron Hawkes, 14-6, Madison, April 25
4. Aidan Hedderman, 14-3, Sturgis, April 12
T5. Robbie Emery, 14-0, Custer, March 28
T5. Owen Spartz, 14-0, Watertown, April 5
T5. Nick Tucker, 14-0, Harrisburg, April 23
8. Tommy Foley, 13-6, Watertown, April 22
T9. Levi Veskrna, 13-3, Brandon Valley, April 4
T9. Carter Harris, 13-3, Mitchell, April 22
Long Jump
1. Madinko Hawley, 22-8.25, Rapid City Stevens, April 12
2. Carson Stoeser, 22-4.5, Pierre, April 12
3. Jess Christensen, 21-9.5, Rapid City Stevens, April 23
4. James Deckert, 21-9.25, Ethan/Parkston, April 13
5. Henry Theobald, 21-8.25, O'Gorman, April 18
6. Kincade Lehman, 21-7.5, Custer, April 5
7. Tannen Steever, 21-3.5, Harrisburg, April 15
8. Daniel Jones, 21-3.25, Sioux Falls Jefferson, April 25
9. Carson Wolter, 21-2.75, Sturgis, April 23
T10. Isaac Jarovski, 21-2.5, Sioux Falls Lincoln, April 23
T10. Danal Dean, 21-2.5, Sioux Falls Roosevelt, April 25
Triple Jump
1. Kincade Lehman, 45-8.25, Custer, April 12
2. David Ndong, 45-2, Sioux Falls Roosevelt, April 25
T3. Juven Hudson, 43-3.5, Watertown, April 9
T3. Iker Diaz Montilla, 43-3.5, Burke, April 23
T5. Henry Theobald, 43-2, O'Gorman, April 9
T5. Wyatt Melcher, 43-2, Brandon Valley, April 9
7. Mach Mayen, 43-0, Brandon Valley, April 9
8. Samuel Rick, 42-9.5, Milbank, April 15
9. Ty Boekelheide, 42-6.5, Northwestern, April 25
10. Danal Dean, 42-6, Sioux Falls Roosevelt, April 25