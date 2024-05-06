South Dakota track and field top-10 leaderboard for May 6, 2024
May 6—Top-10 for all classes combined, as reported to athletic.net database.
Athletes listed by ranking, time, school and date mark was attained.
Through May 4 meets.
100 Meters
1. Reagan O'Neill, 12.08, Bennett County, May 3
2. Silja Gunderson, 12.10, Dakota Valley, April 27
3. Chloe Raw, 12.14, Arlington, April 23
4. Kali Ringstmeyer, 12.16, Pierre, April 12
5. Linnea Nesheim, 12.18, Sioux Falls Lincoln, April 15
6. Ella Bradeen, 12.21, Rapid City Stevens, April 12
7. Bergan Musser, 12.30, Lennox, May 3
8. Madison Pederson, 12.34, Brandon Valley, April 22
9. Jordyn Larsen, 12.36, Custer, April 12
10. Ellen Merkley, 12.37, Sioux Falls Lincoln, April 15
200 Meters
1. Reagan O'Neill, 25.23, Bennett County, April 29
2. Chloe Raw, 25.40, Arlington, April 23
3. Kali Ringstmeyer, 25.50, Pierre, April 22
4. Bergan Musser, 25.51, Lennox, April 11
T5. Ella Bradeen, 25.53, Rapid City Stevens, April 12
T5. Linnea Nesheim, 25.53, Sioux Falls Lincoln, April 25
7. Berkeley Engelland, 25.76, Mount Vernon/Plankinton, April 13
8. Jordyn Larsen, 25.80, Custer, April 12
9. Charlee Williams-Smith, 25.90, Pierre, April 12
10. Faith Peterson, 25.96, Sioux Falls Roosevelt, April 25
400 Meters
1. Berkeley Engelland, 55.62, Mount Vernon/Plankinton, April 13
2. Anna Vyn, 57.78, Sioux Falls Christian, May 3
3. Charlee Williams-Smith, 58.66, Pierre, May 3
4. Shae Rumsey, 58.74, Yankton, April 13
5. Olowan Carlow, 58.80, Rapid City Central, May 3
6. Claudia Werner, 58.82, Rapid City Stevens, May 3
7. Avery Marler, 58.88, Sturgis, May 3
8. Addison Scholten, 59.16, Brandon Valley, April 9
9. Kyra Weiss, 59.22, Brandon Valley, May 3
10. Sydney Stahlecker, 59.54, Tea Area, April 13
800 Meters
1. Berkeley Engelland, 2:10.84, Mount Vernon/Plankinton, May 4
2. Mia Wentzy, 2:11.49, Brandon Valley, May 4
3. Libby Castelli, 2:12.07, O'Gorman, May 4
4. Anna Vyn, 2:14.55, Sioux Falls Christian, May 4
5. Addison Scholten, 2:14.82, Brandon Valley, May 4
6. Ella Boekelheide, 2:15.07, Northwestern, May 4
7. Ellie Maddox, 2:18.19, Sioux Falls Christian, April 27
8. Alex McCullough, 2:18.88, Dakota Valley, April 27
9. Sarah VanDeBerg, 2:19.77, Brandon Valley, April 9
10. Madie Donovan, 2:21.58, Spearfish, April 30
1,600 Meters
1. Libby Castelli, 4:54.60, O'Gorman, May 3
2. Peyton VanDeest, 5:03.02, Spearfish, May 3
3. Isabelle Bloker, 5:03.42, Sioux Valley, May 3
4. Sarah VanDeBerg, 5:05.23, Brandon Valley, May 3
5. Ella Boekelheide, 5:05.78, Northwestern, May 3
6. Mia Wentzy, 5:06.06, Brandon Valley, April 9
7. Ellie Maddox, 5:06.30, Sioux Falls Christian, April 25
8. Faith Wiese, 5:07.24, Flandreau, May 3
9. Hannah Genrich, 5:07.71, Harrisburg, May 3
10. Emery Larson, 5:07.97, Chester, May 3
3,200 Meters
1. Peyton VanDeest, 10:28.98, Spearfish, May 3
2. Isabelle Bloker, 10:34.35, Sioux Valley, May 3
3. Libby Castelli, 10:40.52, O'Gorman, April 9
4. Gracie Uhre, 10:49.84, Rapid City Stevens, April 5
5. Hannah Genrich, 10:49.90, Harrisburg, May 3
6. Emery Larson, 10:50.28, Chester, May 3
7. Corinne Braun, 10:55.69, Sioux Falls Christian, May 3
8. Jenna Gilhooly, 11:07.81, Harrisburg, April 4
9. Grace McElroy, 11:08.55, Watertown, May 3
10. Sadie Pettengill, 11:09.08, Sioux Falls Christian, May 3
100m Hurdles — 33"
1. Silja Gunderson, 14.80, Dakota Valley, April 27
2. Peyson O'Neill, 14.88, Bennett County, May 3
3. Nyariek Kur, 14.97, Sioux Falls Washington, May 3
4. Reagan O'Neill, 15.01, Bennett County, May 3
5. Anna Hoffman, 15.02, Spearfish, April 12
6. Piper Hanson, 15.04, Burke, May 3
7. Addie Budig, 15.14, Harrisburg, April 12
8. Ashton Massey, 15.15, Menno, April 30
9. Sophia Troske, 15.18(-0.2), Unattached, April 24
10. Jada Backes, 15.21, Rapid City Central, April 12
300m Hurdles — 30"
1. Peyson O'Neill, 44.85, Bennett County, April 29
2. Ashton Massey, 45.06, Menno, May 3
3. Shelby Bergan, 45.61, Brandon Valley, May 3
4. Halle Braun, 45.76, Sioux Falls Christian, May 3
5. Anna Hoffman, 46.38, Spearfish, April 5
6. Claire Backstrom, 46.73, Harrisburg, May 3
7. Reagan Rus, 46.86, Mount Vernon/Plankinton, May 3
8. Jada Backes, 46.88, Rapid City Central, April 5
9. Carlie DeBoer, 46.94, Hot Springs, May 3
10. Emery Shubeck, 46.98, Centerville, May 3
4x100 Relay
1. Sioux Falls Lincoln (Ellen Merkley, Faith Kpeayeh, Ella Termaat, Linnea Nesheim), 49.18, May 3
2. Rapid City Stevens, 49.35, April 23
T3. Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 49.58, March 29
T3. Sioux Falls Christian, 49.58, April 13
5. Bennett County, 49.87, April 29
6. Rapid City Central, 50.50, April 23
7. Pierre, 50.51, April 22
8. Watertown, 50.62, May 3
9. O'Gorman, 50.96, May 3
10. Aberdeen Central, 50.98, April 15
4x200 Relay
1. Sioux Falls Lincoln (Ellen Merkley, Ella Termaat, Faith Kpeayeh, Linnea Nesheim), 1:43.39, May 3
2. Sioux Falls Christian, 1:44.01, May 3
3. Rapid City Stevens, 1:44.18, May 3
4. Brandon Valley, 1:44.40, May 3
5. Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 1:44.63, May 3
6. Rapid City Central, 1:45.49, May 3
7. Spearfish, 1:46.06, May 3
8. Aberdeen Central, 1:46.16, May 3
9. Yankton, 1:46.77, May 3
10. Lennox, 1:47.02, May 3
4x400 Relay
1. Brandon Valley (Addison Scholten, Kyra Weiss, Sarah VanDeBerg, Madison Pederson), 3:57.78, May 3
2. Sioux Falls Christian, 4:00.58, May 3
3. Sturgis, 4:06.98, April 30
4. Rapid City Stevens, 4:07.31, April 23
5. Lennox, 4:08.29, May 3
6. Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 4:08.32, May 3
7. Spearfish, 4:08.77, April 5
8. Tea Area, 4:08.84, April 9
9. Custer, 4:10.74, May 3
10. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 4:11.06, May 3
4x800 Relay
1. Brandon Valley (Sarah VanDeBerg, Lily Rude, Emma Tidemann, Ellie Anders), 9:19.38, May 3
2. Spearfish, 9:23.42, May 3
3. Harrisburg, 9:30.89, May 3
4. Sturgis, 9:34.97, May 3
5. Sioux Falls Christian, 9:36.65, April 13
6. Lennox, 9:42.79, May 3
7. Tea Area, 9:48.83, May 3
8. Vermillion, 9:50.81, May 3
9. Mitchell (Carsyn Weich, Kambyl Wede, Londyn Schroeder, Emerson Smith), 9:51.36, Mitchell, May 3
10. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 9:52.23, May 3
Sprint Medley Relay — 1,600m
1. Brandon Valley (Shelby Bergan, Madison Pederson, Addison Scholten, Sarah VanDeBerg), 4:08.04, May 3
2. Spearfish, 4:10.51, April 5
3. Sioux Falls Christian, 4:12.77, April 9
4. O'Gorman, 4:15.66, April 23
5. Harrisburg, 4:17.72, May 3
6. Mitchell (Avrie London, Lainee Forst, Carsyn Weich, Emerson Smith), 4:20.15, May 3
7. Flandreau, 4:20.42, May 3
8. Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 4:21.66, May 3
9. Deubrook Area, 4:22.25, May 3
10. Chester, 4:22.26, May 3
Shot Put — 4kg
1. Reese Terwilliger, 43-2, Pierre, April 5
2. Grace Steffen, 42-11.25, Harrisburg, April 15
3. Malia Kranz, 42-3.5, Watertown, May 3
4. Taryn Hermansen, 41-11.25, Aberdeen Central, April 5
5. Clara Fink, 40-4, Mount Vernon/Plankinton, April 9
6. Trinity Bietz, 39-11.5, Scotland, May 3
7. Kierra Lubovich, 39-9.25, Sioux Falls Lincoln, May 3
8. Lily Budig, 39-7.75, Harrisburg, April 15
9. Norah Christiansen, 39-6, Sioux Falls Lincoln, May 3
10. Avery Orth, 39-5, Wessington Springs, April 30
Discus — 1kg
1. Malia Kranz, 139-3, Watertown, April 5
2. Grace Peed, 133-0, Elk Point-Jefferson, May 3
3. Taryn Nieman, 127-8.75, Aberdeen Central, April 22
4. Paige Bull, 127-7, Burke, May 3
5. Hadlee Holt, 125-9.5, Iroquois/Lake Preston, April 11
6. Addison Martz, 124-1, Lennox, April 27
7. Kayla Dilka, 123-9, Rapid City Christian, April 23
8. Landyn Koehn, 121-10, Kadoka Area, April 5
9. Desiree Hinsch, 121-3, Sioux Falls Roosevelt, April 25
T10. Clara Fink, 120-6, Mount Vernon/Plankinton, April 23
T10. Kaeli Wallinga, 120-6, Avon, April 30
Javelin — 600g
1. Brynn Nelson, 138-6, Rapid City Stevens, April 23
2. Isabel Carda, 138-3, Sioux Falls Washington, April 9
3. Mia Durdall, 129-6, Spearfish, April 30
4. Bentlee Kollbaum, 123-6, Elk Point-Jefferson, May 3
5. Brienna Brewer, 122-8, Rapid City Stevens, April 23
6. Logan Smidt, 121-7, Brookings, April 15
7. Claire Woods, 118-4, Sioux Falls Washington, May 3
8. Lauren Grinde, 117-9, Tri-Valley, April 27
9. Dani Highum, 117-4, Lennox, May 3
10. Autumn Bryant, 117-3, Harrisburg, May 3
High Jump
T1. Nyariek Kur, 5-7, Sioux Falls Washington, May 3
T1. Ashlyn Koupal, 5-7, Wagner, May 3
T3. Makenzie Hetland, 5-5, Mount Vernon/Plankinton, April 9
T3. Audrey Nelson, 5-5, Madison, April 15
T3. Jayaunna Stroh, 5-5, Brandon Valley, May 3
T6. Maria Bouman, 5-3, Spearfish, April 12
T6. Claire Munch, 5-3, Dakota Valley, April 13
T6. Avery Kirk, 5-3, Spearfish, May 3
T9. Cadence Nuttbrock, 5-2, Sioux Falls Jefferson, March 28
T9. Meredith Hruby, 5-2, Harrisburg, April 9
T9. Ellie Meyer, 5-2, O'Gorman, April 9
T9. Lydia Nelson, 5-2, Madison, April 9
T9. Madison Hochstetter, 5-2, Aberdeen Central, April 13
T9. Ciara Frank, 5-2, Aberdeen Central, April 13
T9. Hazel Luethmers, 5-2, De Smet, April 23
T9. Sarsih Kattenberg, 5-2, Sioux Falls Christian, May 3
T9. Brycelin Mooney, 5-2, Harrisburg, May 3
Pole Vault
1. Ciana Stiefel, 12-9, Custer, May 3
2. Rylee Punt, 12-3, Sioux Falls Christian, April 13
3. Reese Nida, 12-0, Spearfish, April 30
4. Gretchen Adamski, 11-9, Spearfish, April 12
T5. Leona Prairie, 11-0, O'Gorman, April 16
T5. Morgan Becker, 11-0, Brandon Valley, April 23
T5. Paige Clausen, 11-0, O'Gorman, April 23
8. Rose Dvoracek, 10-9, O'Gorman, May 3
9. Ella Peterreins, 10-6.5, Madison, April 9
T10. Tenlee Stiefel, 10-3, Custer, April 12
T10. Jordyn Padgett, 10-3, Watertown, May 3
T10. Breckan Santjer, 10-3, Aberdeen Central, May 3
T10. Jacy Dexter, 10-3, Milbank, May 3
Long Jump
1. Nyariek Kur, 19-4.75, Sioux Falls Washington, April 23
2. Reagan O'Neill, 19-0.5, Bennett County, April 29
3. Madison Pederson, 18-1, Brandon Valley, April 22
4. Cadence Nuttbrock, 18-0, Sioux Falls Jefferson, March 28
5. Linnea Nesheim, 17-6.75, Sioux Falls Lincoln, April 15
6. Ellen Merkley, 17-5.75, Sioux Falls Lincoln, April 13
7. Avery Marler, 17-5.5, Sturgis, April 23
8. Ciara Frank, 17-5, Aberdeen Central, April 22
9. Bergan Musser, 17-3, Lennox, April 27
10. Nora Dinger, 17-2.25, Wall, April 25
Triple Jump
1. Nyariek Kur, 39-10.75, Sioux Falls Washington, April 22
2. Madison Pederson, 38-10.75, Brandon Valley, May 3
3. Claire Munch, 37-0.25, Dakota Valley, May 3
4. Ashton Massey, 36-5.25, Menno, May 3
5. Alaina Dean, 35-10.75, Hill City, April 12
6. Madison Hochstetter, 35-10.5, Aberdeen Central, April 5
7. Cadence Nuttbrock, 35-10, Sioux Falls Jefferson, April 12
8. Denaesia Aldridge, 35-8, Mitchell, April 5
9. Meredith Hruby, 35-7.5, Harrisburg, April 25
10. Jazzlyn Campbell, 35-3.5, Hanson, April 23
100 Meters
1. Griffin Fischer, 10.57, Sioux Falls Lincoln, April 25
2. Javin Augustus, 10.71, Sioux Falls Lincoln, April 23
3. Mikey Roche, 10.77, Sioux Falls Lincoln, April 9
4. Jase Thiesse, 10.83, O'Gorman, April 30
5. Cael Meisman, 10.84, Rapid City Stevens, May 3
6. Austin Gobel, 10.85, Yankton, April 25
7. Griffith Houchin, 10.89, Rapid City Central, April 12
T8. Braden Peterson, 10.90, Hot Springs, April 12
T8. Tanner Boonstra, 10.90, Dakota Valley, April 18
T8. Josiah Heinz, 10.90, Harrisburg, April 23
T8. Josh Myers, 10.90, Sioux Falls Lincoln, April 23
200 Meters
1. Griffin Fischer, 21.46, Sioux Falls Lincoln, May 4
2. Cael Meisman, 21.84, Rapid City Stevens, April 12
3. Landen Matkins, 21.91, Rapid City Stevens, April 12
4. Tate Larson, 21.97, Harrisburg, April 25
5. Landon Dulaney, 22.06, Brandon Valley, May 4
6. Braden Peterson, 22.10, Hot Springs, April 12
7. Mikey Roche, 22.17, Sioux Falls Lincoln, April 25
T8. Nathan McCormick, 22.21, Mitchell, April 22
T8. James Heinz, 22.21, Harrisburg, April 23
10. Javin Augustus, 22.25, Sioux Falls Lincoln, April 25
400 Meters
1. Braden Peterson, 48.89, Hot Springs, May 3
2. Jude Jarding, 49.56, West Central, May 3
3. Kaleb Foltz, 49.92, Tri-State, April 12
4. Nathan McCormick, 50.40, Mitchell, May 3
5. Lucas Flemmer, 50.50, Dell Rapids St. Mary, April 23
6. Andrew Atwood, 50.51, Beresford, April 27
7. Carson Stoeser, 50.55, Pierre, May 3
8. Jovi Wolf, 50.68, Chester, April 13
9. Alexier Padilla, 50.76, Mitchell, April 9
T10. Ashton Bierema, 50.84, O'Gorman, April 23
T10. Landen Matkins, 50.84, Rapid City Stevens, May 3
800 Meters
1. Kaleb Foltz, 1:57.51, Tri-State, April 15
2. Andrew Atwood, 1:57.77, Beresford, April 4
3. Dylan Payer, 1:58.39, Yankton, April 9
4. Ty Petrocco, 1:58.46, Sturgis, April 23
5. Grady Loos, 1:58.85, Rapid City Stevens, April 30
6. Drew Lehman, 1:59.64, Custer, April 5
7. Miles Brekhus, 1:59.79, Rapid City Stevens, April 30
8. Brandon Escalante, 1:59.96, Hill City, April 5
9. Tarin Hutchinson, 1:59.98, Rapid City Central, April 30
10. Quinn Bruch, 2:00.12, Sturgis, April 23
1,600 Meters
1. Dylan Payer, 4:15.97, Yankton, April 6
2. Miles Brekhus, 4:23.94, Rapid City Stevens, April 5
3. Grady Loos, 4:24.00, Rapid City Stevens, May 3
4. Cole Reilly, 4:25.26, Sioux Falls Washington, May 3
5. Jared Lutmer, 4:25.55, Pierre, April 22
6. Ty Petrocco, 4:25.60, Sturgis, May 3
7. Peyton Cast, 4:25.73, Douglas, April 5
8. Kieran Weigelt, 4:25.97, Sioux Falls Jefferson, May 3
9. Lane Krautschun, 4:26.80, Belle Fourche, May 3
10. Joe Cross, 4:27.00, Dakota Valley, April 13
3,200 Meters
1. Dylan Payer, 9:18.48, Yankton, May 3
2. Luke Rupert, 9:19.71, Hill City, May 3
3. Jared Lutmer, 9:21.10, Pierre, May 3
4. Joseph Levesque, 9:23.98, Sioux Falls Lincoln, May 3
5. Peyton Cast, 9:24.26, Douglas, May 3
6. Joe Cross, 9:25.45, Dakota Valley, May 3
7. Miles Brekhus, 9:26.07, Rapid City Stevens, May 3
8. Leighton Aves, 9:26.18, Hill City, May 3
9. Lane Krautschun, 9:28.61, Belle Fourche, May 3
10. David VanVeen, 9:29.36, Aberdeen Central, May 3
110m Hurdles — 39"
1. Aidan Hedderman, 14.27, Sturgis, May 3
2. Tate Larson, 14.73, Harrisburg, May 3
3. Clay Sonnenschein, 14.76, Harrisburg, April 23
4. Liam Schmeichel, 15.02, West Central, May 3
5. Luke Campbell, 15.03, Viborg-Hurley, May 3
6. Shane Veenhof, 15.26, Madison, May 3
7. Emmett Hanson, 15.31, Milbank, April 23
8. Greyson Schuetzle, 15.37, Pierre, April 5
T9. Rush O'Neill, 15.39, Bennett County, April 12
T9. Donovan Rose, 15.39, Sioux Valley, May 3
300m Hurdles — 36"
1. Tate Larson, 39.71, Harrisburg, April 23
2. Luke Campbell, 39.88, Viborg-Hurley, April 12
3. Aidan Hedderman, 40.19, Sturgis, April 5
4. Luke Eichacker, 40.26, Sioux Falls Lincoln, May 3
5. Jhett Breen, 40.45, Wagner, April 12
6. Trevor Wehde, 40.84, Harrisburg, May 3
7. Shane Veenhof, 40.90, Madison, May 3
8. Gracen Hansen, 41.14, Timber Lake, April 13
9. Simon Fried, 41.22, Mobridge-Pollock, April 13
10. Jarett Schuchard, 41.23, Harding County, April 23
4x100 Relay
1. Sioux Falls Lincoln (Javin Augustus, Josh Myers, Mikey Roche, Griffin Fischer), 42.24, May 3
2. Rapid City Stevens, 42.45, April 23
3. O'Gorman, 42.87, April 9
4. Rapid City Central, 42.89, April 23
5. Sioux Falls Jefferson, 43.36, April 12
6. Harrisburg, 43.40, April 25
7. Yankton, 43.64, May 3
8. Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 43.89, April 12
9. Brandon Valley, 43.91, May 3
10. Dell Rapids, 44.24, May 3
4x200 Relay
1. Rapid City Stevens (Beck Morgan, Landen Matkins, Otto Red Bear, Cael Meisman), 1:28.09, April 23
2. Harrisburg, 1:28.68, May 3
3. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 1:28.92, April 25
4. Rapid City Central, 1:28.93, April 23
5. O'Gorman, 1:29.79, May 3
6. Brandon Valley, 1:30.89, April 25
7. Yankton, 1:31.68, April 30
8. West Central, 1:31.82, May 3
9. Ipswich, 1:32.23, May 3
10. Sioux Falls Jefferson, 1:32.24, May 3
4x400 Relay
1. O'Gorman (Kellen Askew, Maverick Jones, Jase Thiesse, Ashton Bierema), 3:26.93, April 25
2. Rapid City Central, 3:27.26, May 3
3. Yankton, 3:27.29, April 30
4. Rapid City Stevens, 3:29.32, April 23
5. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 3:29.44, April 25
6. West Central, 3:29.66, May 3
7. Hot Springs, 3:29.67, May 3
8. Sioux Falls Christian, 3:29.80, April 25
9. Deubrook Area, 3:30.23, April 25
10. Harrisburg, 3:30.30, April 25
4x800 Relay
1. Hill City (Devin Buehler, Leighton Aves, Tate Grabow, Brandon Escalante), 8:05.58, May 3
2. Sioux Falls Christian, 8:09.91, May 3
3. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 8:12.73, May 3
4. Milbank, 8:12.89, May 3
5. O'Gorman, 8:13.51, May 3
6. Rapid City Central, 8:13.80, May 3
7. Deubrook Area, 8:14.39, May 3
8. Sturgis, 8:15.46, May 3
9. Lennox, 8:16.75, May 3
10. Brookings, 8:18.54, April 25
Sprint Medley Relay — 1,600m
1. Hot Springs (Hunter Kunz, Luke Haertel, Braden Peterson, Matt Close), 3:35.90, May 3
2. Brookings, 3:37.27, May 3
3. Sioux Falls Jefferson, 3:37.46, April 9
4. Harrisburg, 3:37.91, May 3
5. Hill City, 3:37.94, May 3
6. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 3:39.58, May 3
7. Tri-State, 3:39.93, May 3
8. Sioux Falls Christian, 3:40.06, April 25
9. Sioux Falls Washington, 3:40.36, May 3
10. Custer, 3:40.45, May 3
Shot Put — 12lb
1. Paul Hoekman, 61-1, Sioux Falls Christian, April 27
2. Ethan Watson, 58-4, White River, April 9
3. Lincoln Koehn, 57-3.75, Kadoka Area, April 9
4. Elias Gillen, 56-8, Rapid City Stevens, April 9
5. Boaz Raderschadt, 56-0, Watertown, May 3
6. Kai Buchanan, 53-4, Sioux Falls Lincoln, April 13
7. Brock Tuttle, 53-3.75, Hanson, May 3
8. Bryan Ramirez, 52-5.75, Huron, April 22
9. Nolan Vandel, 51-10, O'Gorman, May 3
T10. Matthew Mount, 50-9.75, Webster Area, April 4
T10. Elijah Detert, 50-9.75, Harrisburg, April 12
Discus — 1.6kg
1. Carson Stiff, 172-3, Harrisburg, April 25
2. Lincoln Koehn, 166-4, Kadoka Area, May 3
3. Paul Hoekman, 165-6, Sioux Falls Christian, May 3
4. Brock Tuttle, 163-9, Hanson, May 3
5. Adam Behrend, 163-1, Sioux Falls Lincoln, May 3
6. Nolan Vandel, 162-9, O'Gorman, May 3
7. Madden Timmer, 162-6, Brandon Valley, May 3
8. Cristhian Rodriguez, 160-8, Hamlin, May 3
9. Lathan Wilcox, 158-5, O'Gorman, May 3
10. Boaz Raderschadt, 157-10.25, Watertown, April 22
Javelin — 800g
1. Jack Smith, 193-7, Sioux Falls Lincoln, April 15
2. Colter Babcock, 172-11, Pierre, April 5
3. Cristhian Rodriguez, 169-2, Hamlin, May 3
4. Levi Brant, 164-9, Sturgis, May 3
5. Sam Marcus, 156-11, Spearfish, April 5
6. Spencer Melius, 156-8, Faulkton Area, April 13
7. Lance Dannenbring, 156-1, Yankton, May 3
8. Thomas Hoffman, 156-0, Sioux Falls Washington, April 9
9. Tate Schafer, 155-2, Sioux Falls Lincoln, May 3
10. Miles Eide, 155-1, Centerville, April 9
High Jump
1. Daniel Mitchell, 6-7, Gregory, April 30
2. Jeffery Boschee, 6-5.25, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket, April 30
T3. Rush O'Neill, 6-5, Bennett County, April 12
T3. Carter Tennyson, 6-5, Custer, April 30
T5. Beck Morgan, 6-4, Rapid City Stevens, March 21
T5. Teegan Musser, 6-4, Lennox, April 4
T5. Tyler Bohannon, 6-4, Sioux Falls Jefferson, April 9
T5. Devin Buehler, 6-4, Hill City, May 3
T5. Iker Diaz Montilla, 6-4, Burke, May 3
T10. Adam Stimes, 6-3, Rapid City Christian, April 5
T10. Quinten Poindexter, 6-3, Elkton-Lake Benton, April 9
T10. Coy Urban, 6-3, Rapid City Central, April 23
T10. Colt Keiser, 6-3, Gregory, April 25
Pole Vault
1. Beau Karst, 15-9.5, Harrisburg, April 12
2. Owen Spartz, 15-6, Watertown, May 3
T3. Karter Sheridan, 14-6, Brandon Valley, April 25
T3. Aaron Hawkes, 14-6, Madison, April 25
T3. Nick Tucker, 14-6, Harrisburg, May 3
T3. Aidan Hedderman, 14-6, Sturgis, May 3
T7. Robbie Emery, 14-0, Custer, March 28
T7. Levi Veskrna, 14-0, Brandon Valley, May 3
T7. Jayden Johnson, 14-0, Milbank, May 3
T7. Cruz Mollman, 14-0, Lead-Deadwood, May 3
Long Jump
1. Madinko Hawley, 22-8.25, Rapid City Stevens, April 12
2. Carson Stoeser, 22-4.5, Pierre, April 12
3. Trevor Heinz, 21-10, Ipswich, May 3
4. Jess Christensen, 21-9.5, Rapid City Stevens, April 23
5. James Deckert, 21-9.25, Ethan/Parkston, April 13
6. Henry Theobald, 21-8.5, O'Gorman, May 3
7. Kincade Lehman, 21-8, Custer, May 3
8. Danal Dean, 21-4.5, Sioux Falls Roosevelt, May 3
9. Tannen Steever, 21-3.5, Harrisburg, April 15
10. Daniel Jones, 21-3.25, Sioux Falls Jefferson, April 25
Triple Jump
1. Kincade Lehman, 45-8.25, Custer, April 12
2. David Ndong, 45-2, Sioux Falls Roosevelt, April 25
3. Wyatt Melcher, 44-7, Brandon Valley, May 3
4. Iker Diaz Montilla, 43-10.25, Burke, May 3
5. Juven Hudson, 43-3.5, Watertown, April 9
6. Henry Theobald, 43-2, O'Gorman, April 9
7. Mach Mayen, 43-0, Brandon Valley, April 9
8. Samuel Rick, 42-9.5, Milbank, April 15
9. Paul Kaffar, 42-7.5, McCook Central/Montrose, May 4
10. Ty Boekelheide, 42-6.5, Northwestern, April 25