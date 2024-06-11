South Dakota tight end receives offer from Nebraska

The Nebraska Cornhuskers have offered a South Dakota tight end a scholarship. Cooper Terwilliger is a class of 2027 prospect from T.F. Riggs High School out of Pierre, South Dakota.

The tight end earned the scholarship after his performance at Nebraska’s football camp last weekend. Offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Marcus Satterfield extended the offer to him.

The Cornhuskers are the third school to make an offer to the 6-5 210-pound Terwilliger. He also holds offers from Iowa State and Kansas State.

Satterfield will also take over as the Nebraska tight end’s coach this season after spending last season as the quarterback coach. New assistant coach Glenn Thomas now fills that role.

