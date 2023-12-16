South Dakota State wins 28th consecutive game, punches ticket to FCS National Championship Game

SDSU's safety Tucker Large (1) scores the touchdown during the second quarter while playing against University of Albany on Friday, Dec. 15, 2023 at Dana J. Dykhouse in Brookings.

Tucker Large lived up to his last name in the FCS semifinals -- and the final home game of the season -- coming up large to help lift South Dakota State back to the FCS National Championship Game after a 59-0 win over UAlbany, the Jackrabbits' 28th consecutive win.

South Dakota State scored on their first drive of the game to take an early lead, but Albany responded with two quick first downs before the Jackrabbits defense turned up the pressure. On third and nine with 4:43 remaining in the first quarter, Large picked off the first of three team interceptions against Great Danes quarterback Reese Poffenbarger, slowing Albany’s momentum and giving the offense the chance to take a 14-0 lead.

In the second quarter, the South Dakota State defense came up with a key third down stop that forced the Great Danes to punt the ball back to the Jackrabbits, which would set the stage for the walk-on out of Sioux Falls Roosevelt.

The punt ricocheted off the ground twice, right into Large’s hands. He burst past the first incoming defender with ease. Then he got by another defender. And another.

He side-stepped past the outstretched arms of two more Albany defenders and then let the special team's unit clear his path the rest of the way as he trotted into the endzone, arms extended back and towards his sides as the playoff-record 12,265 fans in attendance erupted. Large’s punt return clocked in at 79 yards and put the Jackrabbits up 28-0 with over 8 minutes to play in the second quarter.

SDSU's tight end Zach Heins (87) runs with the ball during the second quarter while playing against University of Albany on Friday, Dec. 15, 2023 at Dana J. Dykhouse in Brookings.

Overall, South Dakota State dominated the game in all three phases. The defense forced four turnovers and seemingly made big plays every time the Great Danes were building any kind of momentum. On offense, the Jackrabbits didn’t have any trouble passing or running the ball against the No. 1 rushing defense in the FCS. SDSU ended the night with 220 rushing yards. Senior running back Isaiah Davis had a team high 107 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns.

The Jackrabbits outgained Albany in total yardage 661-314.

South Dakota State will play the winner of tomorrow's FCS semifinal matchup between North Dakota State and Montana in the FCS National Championship Game on Sunday, Jan. 7.

This story will be updated.

