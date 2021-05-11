South Dakota State vs. Sam Houston: 10 numbers to know before the FCS championship game

·3 min read

(Stats Perform) - The number that will be the most meaningful for South Dakota State and Sam Houston at the FCS championship game will shine across the scoreboard come late afternoon Sunday.

The most points, of course.

But many key numbers have gone into the shaping of the spring season's two finalists, who will meet for the first time at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas, each trying to secure the first national championship in program history.

Here are 10 numbers to know heading into the championship game of this most-unusual season:

0 - The number of weeks SDSU has been ranked No. 1 in the national media and coaches polls. A win over Sam Houston would change that for the top-seeded playoff team, which has made 116 straight appearances in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 since October 2012. Sam Houston, the No. 2 seed, is the last program other than James Madison or North Dakota to hold the No. 1 ranking (final regular-season poll in 2016).

3 - The point total SDSU has allowed in three of its last five games, including twice in the playoffs - 31-3 over Holy Cross and 33-3 over Delaware. Next up for the Missouri Valley power is an unbeaten opponent that is averaging 39 points per game.

3.8 - The difference between the SDSU offense's average of six yards per carry, which ranks No. 2 in the FCS, and the 2.2 yards per carry allowed by the Sam Houston defense, which ranks No. 2 among FCS teams that have played more than one game.

7 - The positive turnover margin for each finalist, ranked, naturally, seventh in the FCS. It's come about differently, though, with Sam Houston tied for the most fumble recoveries with 14 (defensive end Jevon Leon leads with three) and SDSU tied for the third-most interceptions with 12 (free safety Josh Manchigiah leads with four).

8/20 - SDSU has eight 100-yard rushing performances, the most in the FCS and led by quarterback Mark Gronowski with four. Although Sam Houston's streak almost ended in the semifinals, the Bearkats have gone 20 straight games since the 2019 season opener without allowing a 100-yard rusher.

23 - The number of Sam Houston coach K.C. Keeler's career FCS playoff wins, tied with former Youngstown State coach Jim Tressel for the most ever. If Keeler separates himself on Sunday, he would become the first coach to guide two different schools to the FCS title (his 2003 Delaware squad was the national champ).

34 - Big-yardage plays win games, as Sam Houston's Jequez Ezzard proved with a 69-yard TD reception and 80-yard punt return score to turn around the Bearkats' semifinal against James Madison, and the Southland champ has 34 plays of at least 30 yards - 21 on passes, seven on runs, four on punt returns and one each on a kick return and a fumble return.

96.6 - Few teams in the FCS, and no others in the playoff field, have been better in an opponent's red zone than the Jackrabbits, who have scored on 28 of 29 visits there, including 18 touchdowns.

144/177 - The point differentials of the two finalists against their opponents - the best totals in the FCS. Sam Houston has outscored opponents 352-175 (plus-177) and SDSU 271-127 (plus-144).

373 - The FCS-leading number of yards lost by Sam Houston opponents on 95 tackles behind the line of scrimmage, including 37 sacks. Linebackers Markel Perry and Trevor Williams and defensive end Jahari Kay each has racked up at least 50 yards in losses.

Recommended Stories

  • Opinion: Colt Brennan left mark on college football landscape and NCAA record books with prolific passing game

    Colt Brennan, the former University of Hawaii quarterback, was well ahead of his time. He entranced a national audience before age of social media.

  • Wisconsin football near the top in BetMGM’s current odds to win the Big Ten Conference

    According to BetMGM, Wisconsin has the No. 4 best odds to to win the Big Ten Conference. It’s been some time since the 2012 season when Wisconsin Badgers finished on top. The Badgers, again, are seen to have a solid shot at taking the conference crown this year

  • USC running back Stephen Carr to enter NCAA transfer portal

    USC running back Stephen Carr has decided to enter the NCAA transfer portal, a person familiar with the decision confirmed to The Times.

  • Oklahoma QB Spencer Rattler is favored to be the first overall pick in 2022

    After a two-year break, the run of Oklahoma quarterbacks being the first overall pick in the NFL draft could continue. Oklahoma signal-caller Spencer Rattler is favored by the PointsBet sportsbook to hear his name called first in 2022, at +225 odds. Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield was the first overall pick in 2018, followed by Oklahoma [more]

  • Former Duck Jordan Bell returns to the Warriors

    The Warriors will be to make run in the play-in tournament.

  • Rare and rapid: the 830hp Ferrari 812 Competizione and 812 A

    Only 999 examples of the Ferrari 812 Competizione will be built, while its targa-top sibling, the 812 A (for "Aperta"), will have 599 units. And all of these exclusive V12 Ferraris have been sold shortly after they've been launched (according to another news outfit which quoted a Ferrari official). Why are these faster versions of the 812 Superfast so desirable? The 812 Competizione and 812 Competizione A are powered by a naturally aspirated 6.5-liter, 830hp, V12 engine, also found under the hood of the 812 Superfast. This time, the mill is tuned to have a high redline of 9,500rpm. The novel redline was also a result of redesigned, con-rods, pistons, crankshaft, and distribution, and high torque delivery. Meanwhile, the piston pins are coated with diamond-like carbon (DLC) that reduces the coefficient of friction to achieve a powerful performance and less fuel consumption. Because of the higher engine output and revs, Ferrari said it has improved the cars' cooling flow management with a single air duct. As a result, the intake for the engine radiators are extended sideways, which causes an improvement in overall performance. Both the 812 Competizione and 812 Competizione A pack a seven-speed dual clutch transmission. Although the gearbox has the same gear ratios as its base 812 Superfast, the two new cars promise a sportier performance brought by the extra 500rpm. Other 812 Competizione goodies include independent-four wheel steering, the update of the side slip control (SSC) system, and the development of the exclusive Michelin Cup2R tires. In terms of styling, the 812 Competizione carries its own personality thanks to the Ferrari Styling Center. The Styling Center applied to the 812 Competizione a hood wearing a transverse grove where the carbon-fiber blade is located. The incorporation of this element, instead of the louvres that were seen on previous Ferrari sports cars, is said to look neater. The car’s nose showcases its imposing power with a wide front grille and prominent side brake intakes, while the carbon-fiber splitter highlights the car’s broad stance. At the rear, the 812 Competizione does away with a rear screen, with all-aluminum surface taking its place. The car’s aerodynamic efficiency is further enhanced by the vortex generators on the upper surface. Inside, the 812 Competizione retained the 812 Superfast’s signature “diapason” motif. Located in the central area of the cockpit, the iconic gear-gate theme was given a modern twist to depict link between Ferrari’s past and future, the Italian marque said. Meanwhile, the 812 Competizione A features the flying buttress concept on the rear, which smoothly combines with the arrow theme of the front. The targa top on the roll bars are made of carbon fiber, which creates an integrated appearance with the roll bars in the closed configuration. In the open-top configuration, the Targa top gets tucked away in a compartment tailor-made for this part. Photos from Ferrari Also read: Richard Mille enters partnership with Ferrari Ferrari PH debuts F8 Tributo

  • Drew Robinson, Giants' minor leaguer, homers for River Cats

    Giants outfielder Drew Robinson homered for the Sacramento River Cats on Tuesday night, his first home run since returning to the field after his suicide attempt.

  • Giants’ Carter Coughlin calls Minnesota football accusations ‘absurd’

    New York Giants LB Carter Coughlin calls the accusations against Minnesota and head coach P.J. Fleck "absurd."

  • Michigan Football Offers Defensive Tackle In The Transfer Portal

    Illinois State's John Ridgeway and UAB's Tony Fair — but weren't able to land either. Now, the Maize and Blue are hoping the third time's a charm, with Oregon State interior defensive lineman Jordan Whittley, who has one year of eligibility remaining, announcing his offer Tuesday via his Twitter account. Whittley took the Juco route out of high school, and began his career at Laney College in Oakland, Calif., where he played in 2017 and 2018.

  • Jags CB CJ Henderson donates $250,000 to his former high school for training facility

    Jags CB CJ Henderson will be helping Christopher Columbus High School making significant upgrades for their athletic department.

  • Mets' Noah Syndergaard talks new wellness routine as he nears return

    Mets right-hander Noah Syndergaard is expected to soon begin a rehab assignment as he nears a return from Tommy John surgery.

  • Capitol Police turned attention from ’200’ Proud Boys gathered on Jan. 6, lawmaker says

    Rep. Zoe Lofgren says the department’s intelligence resources instead focused on a few counterdemonstrators leading up to the insurrection.

  • NBA Playoff tracker: Heat clinch playoff berth behind Bam Adebayo, send Celtics to likely play-in fate

    The Heat and Celtics are headed in opposite directions.

  • Motor racing-F1 governing body to clamp down on suspected 'bendy wings'

    Formula One's governing body has warned teams it will introduce new rear wing flexibility tests next month amid suspicions of rule bending. Mercedes' seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton flagged up the issue after qualifying for last weekend's Spanish Grand Prix, which he won. Red Bull team principal Christian Horner told reporters on Sunday his cars' rear wings had passed stringent tests and were legal.

  • Soccer-False nine was Guardiola's secret weapon, now it's unstoppable

    Even the best players in the world have not been spared Pep Guardiola's attacking tactical innovations. "I was called up to Guardiola's office and he said he had thought about me playing as a false nine," Barcelona's Lionel Messi said last year. The game in question was in 2009, as Barcelona, en route to winning the treble under Guardiola, put on an exhilarating display of attacking football with this new system, hammering arch-rivals Real Madrid 6-2 at the Bernabeu stadium.

  • Bradley Beal again responds to Kent Bazemore: 'Don't bring my injury into it'

    "Keep it hoops," Bradley Beal told Yahoo Sports when asked to elaborate on his takedown of Kent Bazemore.

  • NBA betting: Nets most popular title bet, but LeBron and the Lakers loom large

    The Nets opened the year at +900 to win it all, but are currently the betting favorite at +230.

  • Why Charles Oliveira is one of the most feared submission artists in MMA

    Oliveira meets Michael Chandler on Saturday at UFC 262 in Houston for the lightweight title vacated by the retired Khabib Nurmagomedov.

  • 2021 Fantasy Football Draft Rankings: Wide Receivers

    Check out our early wide receiver fantasy football rankings for the 2021 NFL season.

  • Pete Cowen interview: 'The pressure on Rory McIlroy is at Tiger Woods level. It's unfair'

    Fresh from overseeing Rory McIlroy’s first win in 18 months, Pete Cowen is now set on helping his new charge arrest a rather more significant barren run in the majors. “If we can sort out his driving when I see him in a few days’ time, then he should have a great chance in next week’s [US] PGA,” Cowen said. As a renowned no-nonsense Yorkshireman, Cowen does not deal much in “ifs”. But then, he does not normally deal in “putts” either. “It’s funny, because the stats guys are saying that was one of Rory’s best-ever performances on the greens and I gave him a putting lesson before he went off to Quail Hollow,” Cowen said. “And that’s the one aspect of the game I never teach. Maybe I should branch out.” Cowen laughed down the line from Orlando, where he is staying with Ricky Elliott, the caddie of Brooks Koepka, another of Cowen’s four-time major-winning clients. The 70-year-old recognises he is busy enough and that is why he was not at the Wells Fargo Championship when McIlroy prevailed by a shot over Mexican Abraham Ancer in dramatic scenes on Sunday night. “I didn’t even see it as I was on the range with [Henrik] Stenson and had been with [Ian] Poulter earlier on in the day. “I figured that not only with Rory, but also Gary Woodland [the former US Open winner who finished fifth] in the mix that we’d have a winner. I guess Rory isn’t use to having a coach with a few runners in the race, but that might be a good thing, as it’ll keep things a bit less intense. I had three days with him at his place the week before last and we got through a lot of stuff. But you can see from his driving stats that there’s plenty to do and that potential for improvement should fill him full of self-belief.”