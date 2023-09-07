South Dakota State vs Montana State marks an emotional third chapter in a budding FCS rivalry

Sep. 7—BROOKINGS — Saturday's megamatch between South Dakota State and Montana State isn't just No. 1 vs No. 3, which would have huge ramifications and national interest all on its own — it's also an FCS playoff rematch from each of the last two seasons, and the schools' third meeting among their last 18 games.

Given that the two playoff battles sent the winner off to Frisco for the national championship while ending the season of the loser one game shy of that destination, the emotions attached to them couldn't have been greater.

When SDSU visited Montana State in December of 2021, it was their fourth playoff game in four weeks across four time zones. All that travel and all those road victories gave the Jacks an added sense of family and camaraderie, as they adopted a 'road warrior' mentality, convincing fans and perhaps themselves that they were a team of destiny for taking the hard road to the promised land. When it ended suddenly with Montana State pulling away in the second half for a convincing 31-17 win, it left SDSU devastated, one of the most painful losses in program history.

That had to be how Montana State felt last December, when the tables turned and they had to travel to Dana J. Dykhosue Stadium for a nationally-televised mid-December showdown with the Jacks.

The Bobcats had lost the 2021 national championship to North Dakota State, in part because their star quarterback, Tommy Mellott, went down early with an injury. The Bobcats were on a mission in 2022, determined to finish the job by getting back to Frisco and potentially exacting revenge on the Bison with a healthy Mellott. It was easy to sense the Bobcats were brimming with confidence when they arrived in Brookings, expecting to punch their ticket back to Texas. Some from the Jackrabbit side would suggest later the Bobcats didn't respect SDSU as much as they should have.

Whether that's true or not the Jacks routed MSU, mostly shutting down an offense that had been simply unstoppable to that point and going ahead 36-9 on their way to a 39-18 win. Unlike the Bobcats, the Jacks went on to Frisco and finished the job, dominating the Bison in a 45-21 win that brought them their first national championship.

"That game," Bobcats coach Brent Vigen said, "left its mark on us."

Said Jackrabbit quarterback Mark Gronowski: "That was a fun game. We got after 'em a little bit. We know they're gonna come back hungry."

All of which is a long way of illustrating that there's more at stake here than just the potential for a top seed in the FCS playoffs. The teams will play again in Bozeman in 2025, and by then, if not now, this will have started to feel a little bit like a rivalry. That's a thought players from both sides have embraced and coaches are aware of.

"I don't know if it's a rivalry as much as it is we have the same goals and we're both capable of accomplishing the ultimate goal," said Jacks coach Jimmy Rogers. "We've got to bring our best and not worry about the past or rivalries. We have to win this game. Our focus has to be to be the best version of ourselves on Saturday."

Though there are many familiar faces returning for both teams, there will still be a few differences this time from last December, namely the weather and the crowd. Just over 7,000 fans were on hand for the semifinal, in part because it was nine degrees that day. The field was also slippery from ice, which the Jackrabbits had practiced on that week and Rogers admits gave his team a slight advantage.

This time it will be 70 degrees at kickoff and a crowd of 19,000-plus will be on hand — the game is already sold out. The improved conditions could level the playing field somewhat. The crowd could give SDSU an added boost.

Injuries will also be a factor. Last year Montana State's offense came in on fire in part due to a unique quarterback platoon in which the Bobcats played both Mellott and Sean Chambers, but not just in a rotation. They often put them both on the field at the same time, including for their entire opening drive against SDSU. They scored on that drive, with Chambers going in on a keeper on 4th and goal, but he was hurt on the play and never returned. SDSU went on a 29-3 run immediately following.

Now the Bobcats are hoping to get a chance to unleash the two-headed quarterback offense for a whole game. And the Jacks defense may be without star middle linebacker Adam Bock this week.

The Bobcats have a few injuries, too, including to their two starting guards.

"It's a matchup we don't take lightly but we've got to have a sense of confidence, too," Vigen said. "Not too long ago we did beat them. Our guys know they're facing a great team. At the same time I think we see ourselves as having that kind of potential. We knew walking off that field (last year) that we'd have another shot at them. I know our guys don't want to come up short again."

Vigen was a longtime North Dakota State assistant before moving on to Wyoming and then taking over the Bobcats in 2021. He's well familiar with SDSU, and he and Rogers have a healthy respect for one another, one that fuels both mens' preparation for a game they both know has huge implications on their path to getting back to Frisco. It's entirely possible this won't be their only meeting this year.

"I respect that program and I respect Brent Vigen," Rogers said. "I've been going against Coach Vigen for years now, as a player and as a coordinator and for him to take over that program in his first year and lead to the national championship doesn't just happen. That takes a commitment to excellence."