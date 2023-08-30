How South Dakota State quarterback Mark Gronowski went from freshman phenom to national champion

Aug. 30—BROOKINGS — Mark Gronowski has spent two seasons as the South Dakota State starting quarterback, and the Jackrabbits went to the national championship game both times.

There are plenty of ways to quantify what the Naperville, Ill., native has meant to the program, but the team success the Jacks have enjoyed with Gronowski in the lineup is all that really needs to be said. In FCS games Gronowski started and finished (in other words, throwing out the 2021 national championship game in which he got hurt after only a couple plays), the Jackrabbits are 22-1.

Gronowski burst onto the scene as a true freshman in the spring season of 2021, taking the starting job away from perceived franchise quarterback J'Bore Gibbs and leading SDSU to a win at Northern Iowa in his debut.

Everything that's happened since is etched into Jackrabbit lore, but here's the CliffsNotes: The Jacks went 8-1 that spring season to reach their first FCS national championship game, where Gronowski tore his ACL in the first quarter, and SDSU lost 23-21. Because the injury happened in May, he missed all of 2021's fall season. Transfer Chris Oladokun was brought in as a one-year stopgap, and he led SDSU to the semifinals where they lost to Montana State.

Gronowski returned healthy last year and after a slow start led the Jacks to 14 straight wins and the national title. By the end of the season he was playing deliriously good football and standing on the stage at Toyota Stadium hoisting the trophy on national television.

All the while teammates lauded their quarterback for his charisma, his leadership and his spirited demeanor as much as they did for his skills on the field.

If you were to make a Mount Rushmore for Jackrabbit football, Gronowski would have to be on it, right? And the guy still has three years of eligibility remaining.

"The dude's just different, that's all I can say," said offensive tackle Garret Greenfield. "There's no words to describe him. He worked so hard to get back to (Frisco) for another shot. He's willing to do whatever it takes. The guy's a winner."

It all happened so fast and, aside from the injury, looked so easy from afar. The year before Gronowski arrived, SDSU lost five games. It looked like their climb of FCS had perhaps stalled. Now they're on top. Gronowski has by no means done it by himself, but there's no question he's been the catalyst.

How does he do it? As sudden as Gronowski's ascent seems, it's been the realization of a childhood dream, one fostered by a father who taught his son there was more to playing quarterback than running and throwing. Those lessons are still paying off today, as Gronowski continues to get better and better.

Ray Gronowski played quarterback at Drake in the 1980s, when it was part of the old Missouri Valley Football Conference. Mark wanted to follow in his father's footsteps almost immediately.

"It was really cool having a dad who was a college quarterback," Gronowski said. "I always wanted to learn from him everything I could."

Mark, who today is 6-foot-3 and 225 pounds, was always bigger than his classmates. He took to the game quick, but Ray wanted to hold him out of tackle football until he was in fifth grade, the same age at which he'd begun his own career.

"In first grade, he was already begging me to play," Ray chuckles.

Dad gave in, and right from the jump Mark was a quarterback. He played defense, too, excelling at both linebacker and defensive back, and after four years of kiddie football he moved up to a more competitive Pop Warner league. Ray was a coach on those teams, and that was where the lessons in leadership began.

The players voted for captains; Mark was picked as one every season. The coaches had a tradition of taking the team's offensive linemen out to eat for breakfast before the season, a way to recognize a group of players that is typically overlooked. Years later, when Mark became the starting quarterback for the Neuqua Valley varsity team as a junior, he copied that ploy and had breakfast with the offensive linemen.

"One thing we talked about a lot was, you can't do it on your own," Ray Gronowski says. "We always talked about how the quarterback gets more of the glory when things go good and more of the blame when things go bad, so be ready for those extremes. That's why you need people around you. You need to be patting those guys on the back. It's not all about you, it's about the people around you. You have to make them better, and if you do you'll get your accolades."

Gronowski was just the second player in Neuqua Valley to earn the starting quarterback role as a junior, and he established himself as an effective dual threat right away. The first time SDSU expressed interest, the Gronowskis weren't exactly keen on South Dakota, which sounded cold and too far away.

But quarterbacks coach Zach Lujan was persistent, and the Jacks waited patiently.

"There were a lot of conversations with the big schools, but they weren't pulling the trigger at all," Ray Gronowski said.

Northwestern, Purdue and Wisconsin all inquired. The Badgers were the dream school, but were only interested in Mark as a walk-on. Purdue came in late with an "if this other guy doesn't sign we'll call you back" offer, while the Ivy League and Pioneer League schools were also involved. At one point then-coach John Stiegelmeier encouraged the Gronowskis to choose an Ivy League school if academics were the top priority.

"But if you want to win a national championship," Stiegelmeier added, "We're here."

Gronowski would earn DuPage Valley Conference player of the year honors as a senior, passing for 1,663 yards and rushing for 846. He was also an all-conference baseball and basketball player. While the Jacks were happy with the early returns on Gibbs, who'd taken over for record-setting four-year starter Taryn Christion in 2019, the coaching staff made no secret of the fact they were thrilled to land Gronowski as part of the 2020 recruiting class.

As a redshirt freshman, Gibbs suffered a torn ACL midway through the 2019 season, leaving Keaton Heide, a true freshman, to take the reins. Heide performed well in the role.

There was hope but uncertainty about whether Gibbs would be ready for the 2020 season, but Heide gave them a credible option. Gronowski was an afterthought — Lujan had told the Gronowskis Mark would likely redshirt his first year.

But then the pandemic hit. The 2020 season was delayed and eventually moved to the spring of 2021. While that gave Gibbs more time to heal, it also gave Gronowski more time to learn college football.

"The COVID thing was the best thing that could've happened for him," Ray said. "He had time to really learn the offense and get to know his teammates better. He was able to get the support of some of the older guys. He called me after one practice and was like, 'Dad, I think I've got a shot, here.'"

Indeed, coaches began dropping hints that Gronowski was in the running to be the starter as a true freshman. The Jacks played a 'Spring Game' in the fall of 2020, and Gronowski took most of the reps and showed promise.

By the time the spring season neared he was even better, and teammates were marveling at his maturity and personality. Veteran offensive linemen Wes Genant and Mason McCormick, in particular, championed the freshman as the leader of the offense.

"He really took the decision out of our hands," Stiegelmeier said. "By the time it was time to make that decision there was no decision to make — he was our guy."

The work Gronowski had done all his life to that point, and the coaching he'd received from Lujan in the extra time given by the pandemic, all played in to the teenage phenom earning the starting role. But there was no question, Mark says, the philosophical lessons from Ray had paid off, too.

"He obviously taught me a lot about mechanics and throwing and stuff, but as I grew it became much more about how to be a leader," Mark says. "Being humble was the thing he really harped on. Be humble with everything you do. Try to reach out to others, go to others and bring out their best. Get close with your teammates, bring the culture together — those are the kind of leadership qualities he tried to instill in me. I really can't thank him enough because that sometimes is more important than the physical stuff, the technique stuff."

The players loved him for it.

"He's just such a personable guy," Greenfield said. "He's always talking to (the offensive line), the receivers, and you can always see how much he loves the game and loves being out there. The gears are always turning in his head. He's just a great, great leader."

Gronowski threw 15 touchdown passes and ran for seven more as a rookie, taking the Jacks to Frisco for the first time. He tore his ACL just a few plays in, however, and the offense became one-dimensional without him, especially on a rain-soaked, muddy surface. They still held the lead late thanks to Isaiah Davis' rushing heroics, but lost on the last play of the game. It's hard not to think Gronowski's presence would've made a difference, but it gave him plenty of motivation during the long road back.

Oladokun came in and was outstanding in his sole season at SDSU, throwing 25 touchdown passes and leading SDSU on a spirited run to the semifinals, where the title push finally ended at Montana State. While it was hard for Gronowski to watch, he developed a strong relationship with Oladokun (who's now in the NFL), helping him as eyes from the sideline and learning from his experience on how to read defenses and study film.

By the time the 2022 season arrived, it had been 15 months since the injury. Gronowski was a full participant in training camp from Day 1, and declared himself fully healthy and ready to go.

He certainly looked it. A year older and with another year in the program he was bigger, stronger — much more a grown man than the boyish teenager that had charmed them as a rookie. Lujan, a former Jackrabbit quarterback, was taking over as the offensive coordinator for the departed Jason Eck, and SDSU opened the season at Iowa, a team with perhaps the best defense in the Big Ten.

Things didn't go well. Tucker Kraft, the NFL-bound tight end around whom the Jacks had built their offense, suffered a serious injury in the first quarter. Penalties, miscues and a tremendous performance by Hawkeye punter Tory Taylor forced the Jacks to begin nearly every drive deep in their own territory. Ultimately, SDSU mustered just 120 yards of offense and Gronowski completed 10-of-26 throws for 87 yards in a 7-3 defeat.

Things only slightly improved a week later in a 24-22 win over Cal-Davis in the home opener — Gronowski was 13-of-21 for 110 yards with one touchdown pass and two interceptions. He had two short rushing touchdowns in the game, but still didn't look like the same running threat he'd been as a freshman.

"I always told myself going into last year that I was 100 percent and feeling good, and I did feel good," Gronowski says. "But looking back at it, I wasn't myself yet. I was still kind of timid, wasn't making some of the throws I'd made in the past. I wasn't running the ball as well as I had before."

Gronowski threw for 279 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 55 yards and a score in a win over Butler, setting he and the Jacks up for a showdown at Missouri State in the Valley opener. The Bears came in ranked 4th in the country and hyping the game up as one of the biggest in program history, and a crowd of more than 13,000 was on hand.

The 2nd-ranked Jacks won 28-14 and Gronowski had one of the best games of his career, throwing for 319 yards and four touchdowns.

There isn't a person in the SDSU program who, today, doesn't look back at the win at Plaster Stadium as the turning point of both the Jackrabbits' season and Gronowski's.

"He'd spent the whole year off, and to get live reps in your first game back against arguably the best defense in college football, I think there's gonna be some hiccups," head coach Jimmy Rogers says now. "Progressively he got better throughout the entire season."

The Jacks kept rolling, beating longtime foes South Dakota, then-No. 1 North Dakota State and North Dakota in successive weeks to move into the No. 1 ranking in the country for the first time ever. Could they keep it going? Past SDSU teams had a habit of slipping on the banana peel, and fans and media began speculating if another letdown could be on the horizon. That's when Gronowski's leadership took tangible form.

"We're really sick of hearing everyone keep talking about that letdown loss that we've had every single year," he said pointedly after a 49-7 Hobo Day win over Indiana State. "We've made it a huge emphasis — that's not gonna happen this year."

His words were put to the test the very next week against Northern Iowa.

Gronowski led the Jacks out to a 28-14 lead in the UNI-Dome, but the defense uncharacteristically couldn't hold it, and the Panthers tied the game at 28 with four minutes left. Thanks mostly to a Jadon Janke punt return, the Jacks escaped with the win on a Hunter Dustman field goal. A week later they shook off a dreadfully slow start to rout Illinois State and complete an undefeated trip through the Valley.

"His leadership really shone through in the second half of the season," said Stiegelmeier. "I'm not sure how many of our guys were thinking about (the letdown potential) or were even aware of it, but Mark was, and I think the way he met it head on and said, 'This isn't going to happen again' really resonated with guys. I think it motivated them."

Then came the playoffs, and the Jacks rolled through the tournament in dominant fashion. Their quarterback led the way. He rushed for a season-high 73 yards and was 11-of-15 passing in a rout of Delaware, then threw for 177 yards and two touchdowns with another 47 yards and one touchdown on the ground in a quarterfinal win over Holy Cross.

In the semifinals, against the Montana State team that had eliminated them the previous year while Gronowski watched, SDSU exacted revenge with a 39-18 rout, and Gronowski was nearly perfect, throwing for 189 yards and two touchdowns on 10-of-13 passing with another 52 yards and a score on the ground.

That led to the title game against the Bison, where Gronowski threw for 223 yards and three touchdowns and added a 51-yard touchdown run that was one of the most memorable plays in the 45-21 thrashing. He was named the game's Most Outstanding Player.

"He was unreal all through the playoffs," said McCormick, the Jacks' All-American guard. "It was so late in the season and it still felt like every week he was better than the game before. I honestly can't tell you just what the confidence level was like for our offense throughout the playoffs knowing he was our quarterback."

Gronowski sort of chuckles and shrugs when asked now about the national championship and what it meant to him. It was surreal, thrilling, all of the expected emotions, he says, but the kind of thing he'll reflect on much more later on in life. Right now he's more focused on trying to win another one. It's obvious he is not just reciting cliched talking points — this is really where his head is at in August of 2023.

For Ray, however, it's a little easier to appreciate now.

"I can't even put into words what it was like being in Frisco and watching that game," Ray says. "He worked so hard to get back there, and you never know if you'll get another opportunity like that, even if you do everything right, everything you're supposed to do. The thing I think I'll remember most is when they were all up on the stage after the game, and seeing all the people on the field, all the fans and former players that were there. To see what that accomplishment meant to so many people was really special."

Now Gronowski is back to lead the Jacks on another run. They're ranked No. 1 in the country and the consensus favorite to repeat. Kraft, now a Green Bay Packer, is the only offensive starter who isn't back. Rogers faces the expectation of replacing a legend and winning a title in his first year on the job. And since the start of practice he's consistently sung the praises of his now-veteran quarterback. If Gronowski were just the same guy he was last year that would go a long way towards the Jacks repeating. But all indications are he's continued to make strides forward.

"What we've seen out of him this spring and now this fall, I think he's throwing the ball and making the right reads and going through his progressions as fast as I've ever seen him go through it, and then delivering the ball on time with the right touch," Rogers says. "In that part he's grown significantly. The sky's the limit for that kid. He studies, he works his butt off and he's a great leader for that quarterback group and a great leader for our team."

Indeed, to watch Gronowski in practice is to watch someone who goes about their work like a professional. He goes through drills with an almost robotic and detached demeanor, firing strike after strike into the license-plate sized target on the passing nets — the physical demands of the position are now second nature. In between drills he's joking with backups Chase Mason and Jon Bell, and offering encouragement and feedback to freshmen Jeff Becker and Jack Amer.

During team sessions Gronowski competes like it's a game, his passes finding their targets with precision and velocity. When he comes out and the backups rotate in, he confers with Lujan or his receivers. Other than the occasional water break, he never takes his eyes off the action. The lessons Ray imparted to his son are easy to observe.

"Even now he watches film of our practices, watches every game and gives me little tips of what he sees," Mark says of his dad. "He pays a lot of attention to body language and things like that, but for the most part I think he likes to sit back and just watch me play."

If the upward trajectory continues, Gronowski may have the chance to play professionally. He and his dad have talked about that, at least a little. But it's a long ways away. He's focused on the present. Winning a national championship was fun, Gronowski says with a smile, but also motivating. The players loved Stiegelmeier, but have been energized by Rogers, and believe they can continue to raise the bar under their new coach.

"I feel like this is gonna be my best season," Gronowski said. "I'm excited to see what I can do coming into a season 100 percent mentally and physically. I'm more driven than I've ever been and it feels like everyone else is, too."