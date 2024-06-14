South Dakota State outfielder Cael Frost transfers to Nebraska

The Nebraska baseball team landed a new addition to its 2025 roster. South Dakota State outfielder Cael Frost announced he committed to Nebraska. Frost joins the Huskers after spending one season with the Jackrabbits.

Before playing at South Dakota State, Frost spent two years at Kirkwood Community College. In his two seasons at Kirkwood, Frost hit .379 and hit ten home runs and 18 doubles in his freshmen year. In his sophomore season, Frost delivered 12 home runs, 17 doubles, and a triple with 55 RBIs, earning all-region honors

He then transferred to South Dakota State for his junior season and played in all 49 games for the Jackrabbits. SDSU finished the season 20-29 with Frost standing as its main highlight.

He earned Summit League Player of the Year, becoming the first South Dakota State baseball player to receive the award. Frost earned the award after his stellar season at the plate. He finished the season with a .343 batting average, 68 hits, 59 RBIs, a school-record 21 home runs and 16 doubles.

He now joins the Huskers, who finished the season with a 40-22 record and an early exit in the 2024 NCAA Regionals. Frost will have one season left of eligibility.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire