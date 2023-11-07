South Dakota State men's basketball falls short in season opener against Akron despite valiant effort

The South Dakota State men’s basketball team fell short against Mid American Conference-favorite Akron in their season opener 81-75, but they showed their resilience in front of an engaged Frost Arena crowd.

“You have to give credit to Akron coach John Groce and his squad, they came into a tough environment. The crowd was great. The support we get here is special, it's what makes this place special,” South Dakota State men’s basketball coach Eric Henderson said. “But we're pretty disappointed.”

The Jackrabbits were beaten on the boards, 36-26, and on the break, 14-6, and that made the difference in the end.

“There was about a six-minute stretch where we got punked (in the) second half,” SDSU guard Zeke Mayo said of what was the difference between the two teams. “We've got to play better on defense and fight harder.”

SDSU’s guard Zeke Mayo (2) looks for an opening to pass the ball during a game against Akron on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023 at Frost Arena in Brookings, South Dakota.

Mayo posted a game-high 28 points on 10-for-19 shooting from the field.

Henderson echoed Mayo’s statement, saying there was a point in the second half where it looked like his team “let up,” and this was a game you couldn't let up for, which is rare for November. At times the Jackrabbits struggled with the physicality against Akron.

William Kyle III had the tall task of boxing out Enrique Freeman, one of the best offensive rebounders in the country, and Freeman ended up with 14 rebounds – eight were offensive rebounds – while Kyle III had only three total.

SDSU’s forward William Kyle III (42) dunks the ball into the basket during a game against Akron on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023 at Frost Arena in Brookings, South Dakota.

The game went back and forth throughout. There were 10 lead changes, and the two sides were tied on nine different occasions. With 29 seconds to play Luke Appel had a wide open three that would’ve tied the game, but his jumper came up just short, and the rest is history.

In his first game back from injury Appel had 10 points, two assists and four turnovers in 28 minutes.

“To say I got tired, it's just unacceptable,” Appel said postgame. “Four turnovers, not enough rebounds. I just feel like I let my guys down out there. We'll be better.”

But despite the result, SDSU handled every punch Akron threw and nearly completed the comeback. Henderson was pleased with his teams’ effort, the ball movement on offense and their energy, although he’d like to see them extend it for a full 40 minutes.

There's a lot South Dakota State can take from this game though. Henderson said it will take a different level of focus to beat the Akrons of the world, a valuable lesson to learn so early in the season.

“The value of rebounding, the value of taking care of the basketball, and the value of being engaged for 40 minutes is what I take away from it,” Henderson said. ”It's a process, and I love this group, but we can use it to learn and move on.”

The Jackrabbits have another home game on Wednesday, Nov. 8 vs Dakota Wesleyan.

Jonathan Fernandez covers high school and college sports for the Argus Leader. Contact him at jfernandez1@argusleader.com. Follow him on Twitter at @JFERN31

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: SDSU men's basketball drops season opener against Akron