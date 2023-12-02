South Dakota State men's basketball beats Towson at Sanford Pentagon

Dec. 1—SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota State brought its men's basketball team back to the Sanford Pentagon on Friday, and the Jackrabbits rewarded a crowd of 2,326 with a 61-48 win over Towson.

The Jacks evened their record at 4-4 and have now won three in a row — an impressive road win at Southern Miss, a pedestrian home win over NAIA Mount Marty and Friday's slugfest against Towson, a Colonial Athletic Association team that won 46 games over the previous two seasons.

Zeke Mayo had 20 points to lead the Jacks, but it was a defensive effort focused on keeping the Tigers out of the paint that keyed the win. Towson came into the game doing damage inside, but the Jackrabbit defense limited them to just 18 points in the paint, and the Tigers were ill-equipped to make up for that with outside shooting, as they hit just 7-of-27 from outside the arc.

"We definitely played hard on both sides of the floor but especially on defense," Mayo said. "We held them to 18 points in the paint and that's been their motto all year — pounding people in the paint. We did a great job, our bigs played fantastic. They were physical and helped us win."

SDSU led 27-17 at halftime and kept the Tigers at arm's length throughout the second half, leading by as much as 16 and never letting Towson get closer than seven. The Jacks were just 6-of-22 from 3-land and only scored five points at the line (Mayo was 5-for-5 and the rest of the team was 0-for-1) but they did what the Tigers were unable to and did damage inside.

The Jacks made 19-of-35 shots from inside the arc and doubled up the Tigers on points in the paint with 36. William Kyle had 14 points (on 7-of-10 shooting) and seven rebounds, while Luke Appel and Kalen Garry each had 11 points. Garry was the one reliable outside threat for SDSU, hitting 3-of-6 3-pointers.

Tyler Tejada had 13 points and seven rebounds for Towson (3-5) while Tomiwa Sulaiman had 10 points and five boards.

The Jacks would surely like to have better than a 4-4 record, but their 1-4 start included some frustrating near-misses, and the hope is that they're starting to find a rhythm as the season reaches its second month.

"You've just got to grind," Garry said. "This is college basketball. You've got to stay connected through the highs and lows. We've got growing to do but I'm happy with where we're at. I think we're all happy with where we're at."