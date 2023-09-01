South Dakota State football: Youngsters show potential for Jackrabbits in season opener

Sep. 1—BROOKINGS — South Dakota State is heavily favored to repeat as FCS champions because of all the experienced talent they bring back from last season.

But in Thursday night's season opening 45-7 win over Western Oregon the Jackrabbits put their future on display. After taking a 42-0 lead in the second quarter the coaching staff began emptying the bench, putting second and third-stringers into the game for extended reps many of them won't get once conference play starts and which head coach Jimmy Rogers says are invaluable for those players' development and the development of the program.

The Jacks played three quarterbacks, as Chase Mason and Jon Bell both made their collegiate debuts in relief of Mark Gronowski.

Eight different players carried the ball and 10 receivers were targeted. On defense, 24 players figured into the statistics.

"I'm excited about the amount of guys that were able to play tonight," Rogers said. "That's a huge step as a lot of freshmen had the opportunity to play. Those reps are invaluable for our guys. Anytime a guy gets the reps that he maybe doesn't get in a closer game, those are important because he may be the next guy up soon."

But it wasn't just that so many played. A handful shined, most notably wide receiver Griffin Wilde. Since he committed to SDSU there's been speculation that the 6-foot-3 Sioux Falls Jefferson High alum would be able to contribute right away as a true freshman, and he showed why on Thursday, catching the game's opening touchdown on a 31-yard post and finishing as the team's leading receiver with four catches for 79 yards.

"That kid is for sure deserving of everything he got tonight and he's only gonna get better," Rogers said. "We're expecting even more out of him — week four, week eight. He's a great kid and it does help that he's familiar with our offense. It's been seamless for Griffin."

For Mason, the opportunity to finally get in a game was a long time coming. The former Viborg-Hurley standout began his college career playing baseball at Nebraska, and after transferring to SDSU missed all of last year with a knee injury. He came back this year and won the No. 2 quarterback role, and while he looked a little jumpy early, misfiring on some throws, he settled in nicely, completing 5-of-9 throws for 67 yards and rushing for 40 yards, including a 33-yard touchdown. The arm strength that gave him a 90-mph fastball as a pitcher was on display.

"He has taken huge steps, just progressively getting better since he's been here," Rogers said of Mason. "He never really got down (when injured), and for him to get those reps and lead us down the field and make some big plays with his legs was good to see and good for his confidence."

Other true freshmen to play and contribute were defensive tackle Bryce Hawthorne (two tackles, one for loss) and safety Kolten Tilford (one tackle and an interception), while redshirt freshmen Noah Thompson (three tackles), Jalen Lee (two tackles) and Joe Ollman (one tackle)also saw productive minutes.

In all, seven true freshmen played. They can play in up to four games and still count this season as a redshirt year.

The game also served as a reminder of many major contributors to the national champions are home-grown.

Mason, Wilde, starting O-linemen Gus Miller and Mason McCormick, safety Tucker Large (who scored a touchdown on an interception return), running back Angel Johnson (48 yards on 10 carries), tight end Zach Heins, Jaxon Janke (three catches, 41 yards) and defensive ends Cade Terveer and Blake Peterson are just a handful of those from South Dakota who were factors on Thursday and will be throughout the season.

* Peterson, the Iowa State transfer and Beresford native, had three tackles and 0.5 tackles for loss in his SDSU debut at defensive end.

* Pat Cashmore's debut as the Jacks' first full-time special teams coach was a success. Large sprung a 25-yard punt return, Grahm Goering had a 30-yard kickoff return (which equals their longest kick return all last year) and the kick coverage teams were excellent as well. Five of Hunter Dustman's eight kickoffs went for touchbacks, but the Wolves averaged just 11 yards on the three they returned. Dustman punted once and dropped a 51-yarder inside the 20, while converting one of two field goals.

* The Jacks committed nine penalties for 81 yards. Rogers said that number was one of his disappointments from the game, but added that it was somewhat understandable with so many rookies playing for the first time.

* Isaiah Davis scored a rushing touchdown for the 11th game in a row, thought he was limited to just four carries as the Jacks protected him for future action.

* Gronowski had a rushing and passing touchdown in the same game for the 15th time in 26 career starts.

* Jaxon Janke surpassed Seattle Seahawk Cade Johnson for fifth on the all-time receiving yards list in SDSU history, with 2,889.